The Golden Age of slasher movies, which ran from 1978 to 1984, is when the Slasher subgenre of horror reached its zenith. The subgenre was made popular and financially successful by movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). The director Ryûhei Kitamura, known for his Subterranean Slasher film The Midnight Meat Train (2008) is bringing another horror thriller film, The Price We Pay, infused with his signature slasher action. A mysterious psychopath, an ex-ranger turned robber, and an unwitting hostage is thrown into unexpected and extraordinary circumstances in the movie.

The Price We Pay is typical of British screenwriter Christopher Jolley (Scare Attraction) in that it is quick, nasty, and unsophisticated. It will be entertaining to see Stephen Dorff and Emile Hirsch play a pair of recalcitrant scumbags whose early pawn shop heist goes horribly wrong, leaving them with an unavoidably tough female hostage to face a horrifying situation. The Price We Pay features a lot of gore as Kitamura frequently lets off blood bombs. Here's how to watch The Price We Pay if you're one of those horror movie enthusiasts who can't get enough of the usual spooky frights.

What Is The Price We Pay About?

The official synopsis for the movie via Lionsgate reads:

From the director of Midnight Meat Train comes this gripping thriller starring Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and Stephen Dorff (Blade). After an intense holdup at a pawnshop, Grace is taken hostage by the thieves. Forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse late at night, they discover a secret dungeon with evidence of sadistic violence—and when “Grandfather” comes home, all hell breaks loose. Can Grace muster the courage to escape the gut-wrenching fates that befall her criminal companions?

The movie closely adheres to the tried-and-true formula of beginning as one type of movie and then turning entirely around before the last act. The Price We Pay centers around three thieves who abduct a woman to get away safely from the police after a botched robbery at a pawn store. However, their escape does not come easy, and their car ends up breaking down in the middle of nowhere. They come to discover what appears to be an abandoned ranch and decide to spend the night there, but things are not what they seem, and they quickly find themselves in a very precarious situation that unfolds as the story continues.

The Price We Pay first premiered during the Fright Fest, the annual film festival held in London and Glasgow on 28th August 2022. It received its Northern UK Premiere at Grimmfest on October 8th, 2022. The Price We Pay is now set to debut on Video On Demand services on January 10, 2023. The film is also scheduled to premiere in select theaters a few days later, on January 13, 2023.

Is The Price We Pay in Theaters?

The Price We Pay won't have a wide theatrical release. However, for people living in metropolitan cities, The Price We Pay will be released in select theaters on January 13, 2023. You can check out the Fandango link below to see if a theater near you is playing the film.

Where Is The Price We Pay Streaming?

The fans of horror who like to catch jump scares and feel the scary air in the comfort of their couch can watch The Price We Pay on VOD services. It will be available to stream 3 days before its theatrical release, from January 10th, 2023 onward. You can stream the movie digitally on the following platforms:

You can also pre-order the Blu-ray or DVD for The Price We Pay using the links below (available from 21st February 2023):

Watch the Trailer for The Price We Pay

The trailer for The Price We Pay was released by Lionsgate on December 14, 2022. You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer opens with bank robbery scenes followed by violent and bloody sequences. Given the quantity of blood and gore in the trailer alone, it is easy to conclude that the film is not for the faint of heart. Our criminals' car breaks down as we watch, forcing them to travel through the night to a rural farmhouse where they can find safety. But they quickly learn the location's horrible secrets, which are revealed through evidence of sadistic abuse and torture. The teaser succeeds in creating anxiety while showcasing some of the horrifying images viewers can expect to see in the upcoming film.

Similar Slasher Movies You Can Watch Right Now

The Midnight Meat Train (2008): There's no better way to get a feel of Kitamura's storytelling than watch his horror hit The Midnight Meat Train which gained him widespread recognition. The Midnight Meat Train is based on the identical short story by Clive Barker from 1984. It centers on a disgruntled photographer named Leon (Bradley Cooper), whose obsession with photographing sinister subjects puts him in the path of a serial killer who hunts late-night commuters before brutally murdering them. As the lead, Bradley Cooper gives a strong opening performance, while Vinny Jones is outstanding as the iconic butcher Mahogany. This spooky film features dread, shocks, hard-edged drama, and unsettling imagery. Similar directing conventions might be anticipated in The Price We Pay.

Hostel (2006): The movie follows a group of American tourists as they travel to Slovakia and are eventually abducted by a cult that permits its members to torture and murder others. With a lot of seemingly innocent buildup leading to a crescendo of physical dread and suffering, director Eli Roth has created a hard film here. It is the first installment of the Hostel trilogy, followed by Hostel: Part II (2007) and Hostel: Part III (2011). It combines elements of a horror and cautionary story with a cruel burst of dark humor and social critique. Roth constructs the narrative subtly before abruptly and dramatically switching to reveal the truth. It is not, however, for those who cannot stand blood and gore.