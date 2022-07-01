Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.

The dark fantasy action-comedy movie is directed by Le-Van Kiet. The Princess also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo in major roles. Find out in the guide below how you can watch The Princess, and when and where it's on streaming.

Image via Hulu

Is The Princess Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

The Princess is a Hulu original and hence, is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu on and from Friday, July 1, 2022, in the United States, and on Star+ in Latin America on July 22, 2022. You can save this link on your browser and directly go to the movie’s landing page on Hulu. Alternatively, you can skip the web app and install the Hulu mobile app on your Android or iOS devices and watch it. Hulu is also available for downloads on Roku, Fire TV, and all major smart TV devices.

Is The Princess in Movie Theaters?

The Princess is exclusively a Hulu original release and is not going to be screened at the theaters.

Can You Watch The Princess Without Hulu?

Since The Princes is a Hulu original, it is available exclusively for streaming on this network. So, you cannot watch the fantasy action film anywhere else. However, internationally, where Hulu is not available, you can watch The Princess through Disney+ services, and on Star+ in Latin America.

You can easily subscribe to Hulu and get unlimited access to all original and popular shows, movies, sports, and more. There are two subscription plans available for Hulu. The basic plan comes with ads and costs $6.99 per month. The premium, ad-free plan costs $12.99 per month. Alternatively, if you get a bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN for a total of $69.99 per month.

What Is The Princess About?

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis of The Princess:

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

The Princess isn’t about the perfect, story-book, rule-abiding royalty. She’s a force to be reckoned with, a fierce warrior, and a strong-willed daughter who vows to save her family from an evil prince. And she will do anything in her power for her freedom, and fight every single person who stands in her way.

Watch the Trailer for The Princess

The official trailer of The Princess proves that this movie isn’t your average fairy tale and royalties that you usually read about. This is clearly a princess you don’t want to mess with. The action-packed clip introduces Joey King as the titular princess – forced to get married against her will and sad about it until she isn’t. Running away from her wedding to slashing her enemies, this young royal seems to be on a dangerous mission.

The trailer highlights the awe-inspiring action sequences with Joey King’s kickass moves that you would want to die for, while Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “Bad Reputation” plays in the background. And no, this princess doesn’t care about reputation, she only cares about justice, whatever it takes.

More Joey King Movies That You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Hulu

Joey King has earned recognition since she was a child actor. From Ramona and Beezus to The Kissing Booth, King has had quite a successful career, and The Princess looks like it’ll be a role we have never seen her play before.

The Kissing Booth: The teen-romantic comedy features King as Elle Evans, a high school who has a long-term crush on the school’s bad boy and senior student Noah (Jacob Elordi). But this budding romance puts her friendship with Noah’s brother Lee (Joel Courtney) in trouble. Kissing Booth is directed by Vince Marcello and is based on the eponymous novel by Beth Reekles. The movie’s popularity led to two sequels, The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3, both featuring the original cast.

Summer ’03: This 2018 comedy-drama stars King as the lead character of Jamie Winkle. Jamie and her family are dealing with the death of her grandmother who has left them with a series of secrets on her deathbed. While the rest of the family tries to figure out what it means, Jamie decides to make the most of her summer and sets out to explore her sexuality.

The Lie: This Amazon original movie follows Kayla (King) and her father, Jay Logan (Peter Sarsgaard) who are going to a dance retreat. On their way, they spot Kayla’s best friend on the side of the road. But what starts out with giving a young girl a ride, soon turns into a horrible nightmare for everyone. Written and directed by Veena Sud, the psychological thriller also stars Mireille Enos, Cas Anvar, and Devery Jacobs, among others.

The In Between: This sci-fi romantic movie features King as Tessa, a teenager who refuses to believe in true love. Then she meets Skylar, a romantic at heart. But when she loses her boyfriend in a terrible car crash, Tessa starts to believe that she can reconnect with Skylar once again from the afterlife and give her love story a proper ending. Directed by Arie Posin, The In Between also stars Kyle Allen, Kim Dickens, and John Ortiz, in various roles.

Radium Girls: Set in the early 20th century, Radium Girls follows two sisters – Josephine and Bessie who work at American Radium, and paint watch dials. When Josephine falls sick, Bessie sets out to find out what happened to her and uncovers corporate and political conspiracies. The plot is based on the female factory workers from the early 1900s who contracted radiation poisoning from the luminous paint. The period drama movie is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler and also stars Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour, Scott Shepherd, and Susan Heyward, in major roles.