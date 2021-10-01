In uncertain times, it's nice to see a familiar face — albeit one who guided us through another series of uncertain times.

After years away from producing regular, topical television content, Jon Stewart is back in familiar territory, but with a twist. His run hosting The Daily Show was iconic, influential, and defining for all who lived during the George W. Bush era. Now, with a new set of folks running our government, and an unfortunately familiar set of social issues, Stewart will be giving us The Problem with Jon Stewart, a title that promises a sobering look at our nation's greatest problems while also offering that self-deprecating streak we love Stewart for.

Excited to see Stewart's take on current events, but unsure where exactly that will be? Fret no further. Here's exactly how to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart, alongside any other information you may need about the new current events comedy series.

Where Do You Stream The Problem with Jon Stewart?

The Problem with Jon Stewart begins streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 30, 2021. Episodes will air every other week, meaning Episode 2 will be available to stream on October 14, 2021.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99/month after a week-long free trial. You can also get three months of Apple TV+ free if you buy a certain Apple product and activate a code it comes with. Apple TV+ is available to watch on computers, iPhones, Apple TVs (duh), Rokus, and other streaming devices.

What Is The Problem with Jon Stewart About?

Here's the official Apple synopsis: "The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward."

Unlike The Daily Show, which aired in 30-minute blocks and usually covered a wide variety of current events and issues, The Problem will run for one hour, or 60 minutes, and cover just one issue per episode. These issues will be chosen based on their ubiquity within our current culture and be explicitly tracked to Stewart's advocacy work, meaning that there will be explorations of constructive steps we can all take. Perhaps Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, with its larger emphasis on long-form reporting pieces, is a good touchstone for The Problem (which makes sense, given that John Oliver cut his teeth in the political satire space on Stewart's Daily Show).

Is There More The Problem with Jon Stewart Beyond the TV Episodes?

What a specific question! Yes, there is! Beyond the TV episodes of The Problem released every other week, the team will release "a companion podcast that will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes" every week on Apple Podcasts. So each week you'll either get a TV episode and a podcast episode, or just a podcast episode, of The Problem with Jon Stewart. By the end, you'll have 99 problems but a dearth of political satire ain't one!

Who's Involved in The Problem with Jon Stewart?

Beyond Stewart as host and executive producer, The Problem comes from the creative team of showrunner/executive producer Brinda Adhikari (CBS Evening News), executive producers James Dixon (That Damn Michael Che) and Richard Plepler (former HBO CEO), and supervising producer Lorrie Baranek (The President Show).

Where Can I Watch the Trailer for The Problem with Jon Stewart?

Right here, friend!

What Are Similar Shows to Stream on Apple TV+?

Beyond The Problem with Jon Stewart, we'd recommend the gentler, but still politically progressive ideologies of narrative comedies Central Park and Little America. Apple TV+ also features the return of fellow TV icon Oprah Winfrey with her mental-health-focused documentary series The Me You Can't See and talk show The Oprah Conversation.

The Problem with Jon Stewart streams on Apple TV+ every other week starting September 30, 2021, with podcast episodes available every week on Apple Podcasts.

