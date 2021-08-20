If you’ve been craving a good old-fashioned action thriller, look no further. Lionsgate is all set to premiere their newest action flick The Protégé. The movie stars Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert Patrick in leading roles. Other cast members include Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, and Caroline Loncq.

In the aftermath of a massacre in Saigon, a deadly assassin named Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) saves a young girl named Anna (Maggie Q) and raises her as his partner. Now an adult, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is murdered, Anna’s quest for vengeance brings her in contact with the enigmatic Rembrandt (Michael Keaton).

The film is written by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) and directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale). Based on what we’ve seen so far from the movie’s trailer and promotional clips, The Protégé promises to be a thrilling ride across continents with tight, fast-paced action that you’ll definitely want to watch. So we’ve put together this handy guide to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, whether it will be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is The Protégé Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch The Protégé on streaming right now. While a lot of movies released in 2021 have arrived simultaneously in theaters and online, this is one film you’ll only see in theaters. At least during the first few weeks after its release, anyway.

When Will The Protégé Arrive on Digital or VOD?

The Protégé will eventually arrive on Digital or via Video On Demand sometime after its theatrical release. However, there is no way to know for sure when that might happen since the film has only announced theatrical release details so far.

Some studios like Paramount and Disney have been pretty clear about the theatrical windows during which their movies will be exclusively in theaters, usually around 45 days. However, Lionsgate appears to be taking these things on a case-by-case basis.

For example, Spiral arrived on VOD after three weeks in theaters, Chaos Walking after four weeks, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard after five weeks. So if you’re waiting to get The Protégé on VOD, it could take anywhere between three to six weeks. As it stands, heading to theaters is the best option to watch the new movie.

Is The Protégé in Movie Theaters?

The Protégé will be arriving in theaters in the United States on August 20, 2021. This is after a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was originally scheduled to begin production in January 2020 but filming was put on hiatus till late 2020 and only wrapped in September. Filming took place in Los Angeles, London, Bucharest, and Da Nang. At the time production was completed, the movie (then titled The Asset) was set to premiere on April 23, 2021. But after The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was moved to the April date, The Protégé was pushed to its current date.

Theaters nationwide are still recovering from the extended shutdown caused by the pandemic, and with cases currently surging due to the Delta variant, you may find your local theaters returning to masking and distanced seating for the time being. With that in mind, it’s important that you take every precaution and check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show.

Best Maggie Q Movies And Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Maggie Q has had quite a prolific career and has had many memorable roles both on the big screen and on TV. Whether it’s as a slick international spy, a law enforcement agent, or a badass warrior woman, she’s proven herself as a brilliant action star with a dedicated fan following. So if you’d like to see some of her most popular movies and shows ahead of The Protégé’s premiere, here’s five of the best options that you can watch right now:

Designated Survivor: A three-season political thriller drama series, Designated Survivor is the story of Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the designated survivor for the State of the Union address who unexpectedly becomes the President of the United States after an explosion kills off everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession. Maggie Q appears in the show as Hannah Wells, an FBI Special Agent and later a CIA Case Officer who investigates the bombing that led to Kirkman’s rise to power.

Watch on Netflix

Mission: Impossible III: Retired IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is pulled back into active duty to track down a dangerous arms dealer. Maggie Q plays Zhen Lei, an IMF Agent who assists Ethan in his impossible mission. One of the most popular movies in the franchise, Mission: Impossible III helped catapult Maggie Q to her current level of stardom.

Watch on Paramount+

Nikita: Maggie Q stars in this popular thriller series as Nikita, a young woman who was rescued from death row and trained to be an assassin by a secret government agency known as Division. The show follows Nikita’s attempts to wreak vengeance on her former bosses. The show ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 and is an adaptation of Luc Besson's French film La Femme Nikita, which also spawned a 1997 TV series of the same name.

Watch on CW Seed

Live Free or Die Hard: The fourth film in Bruce Willis’s Die Hard film franchise, Live Free or Die Hard follows NYPD Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he races against time to stop a cyber-terrorist who is threatening the whole infrastructure of the United States. Maggie Q plays a classic femme fatale role as Mai Linh, the villain’s second-in-command and lover who works as a secondary antagonist. It’s a high-octane action film that’s been the most successful in the franchise and Maggie Q is just delightful in her villainous role.

Rent it on Amazon

Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon: This 2008 epic war drama directed by Daniel Lee was a massive production involving three countries: China, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Maggie Q plays Cao Ying, a female warrior who wears men's clothing. It’s an intense movie and it has some truly memorable performances by the actor, who had to undergo rigorous training for the role.

Watch it on Amazon

