Queen Elizabeth II was without any shadow of a doubt one of the most influential figures in modern history. In 1953, at the incredibly young age of 25, Elizabeth was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom. If that achievement weren't enough, Elizabeth would also become the longest reigning monarch of England, serving as Queen for over seventy years up until her recent passing on September 8, 2022. The legendary figure was often thought of by the citizens of Great Britain and people around the world as an exceptionally strong world leader who often stayed out of public political matters.

That's not to say that the Queen's life was without controversy, as there were a number of events in her life that could certainly be considered times of strife. Like any globally known public figure, Queen Elizabeth, as well as the rest of the royal family, had to repeatedly deal with threats against their security and an onslaught of media attention both positive and negative. However, one of the biggest historical events to affect the Queen of England was a combination of both a security threat and overwhelming media attention. That event of course was the sudden and tragic death of the beloved Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash while fleeing from the paparazzi.

Image via The Royal Family

It's fair to say that Diana was nearly as recognizable and respected as the Queen herself, and news of her death spread across the globe like wildfire, with the sudden event absolutely flooring both her fans and critics. Such a historic tragedy surely should have elicited a quick response from the Queen, and yet, in the days following the tragedy, silence. This period of time is the subject of The Queen (2006), directed by Philomena director Stephen Frears. Instead of focusing on Queen Elizabeth's entire lifetime in its entirety, The Queen decides to focus solely on this tumultuous time in world history. More importantly, the film focuses on Queen Elizabeth herself (played to perfection by Helen Mirren, who would go on to win an Academy Award for her performance) and her reaction to Diana's death. It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II was not particularly fond of Diana, so a film exploring that in a nuanced way is surely something that should be interesting. Upon its release, it was an instant classic, not only winning the Best Actress Award for Helen Mirren but also receiving nominations in five other categories including Best Picture.

Given recent events, some may be curious about revisiting (or discovering for the first time) one of the most important periods of time in the life of one of the world's most important people. So without further ado, here is how to watch the award-winning movie The Queen.

Image via Pathé Pictures International

Related:Helen Mirren Reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's Death: "The Epitome of Nobility"

Watch the Trailer for The Queen

The above trailer gives a pretty good idea of what to expect from the film for those who aren't as familiar with it. It introduces the general plot, Queen Elizabeth II's internal conflict about whether to handle the death of Princess Diana privately or to address the subjects of England publicly. The latter position is championed by the Prime Minister of the time, Tony Blair, played by Michael Sheen. It may seem like a cut-and-dry decision to some, but the reasoning behind the Queen's perspective on the issue is ultimately far more nuanced. Like any world leader with phenomenal power and influence, the decisions or lack thereof that the Queen makes could very well shape the world's view of the Royal Family forever.

Is The Queen Streaming Online?

The Queen is currently available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. It's just another "crown jewel" so to speak in the streaming service's already impressive catalog of content (and hopefully Warner Bros. Discovery won't just erase it from existence like much of their other recent content). If you don't yet have a subscription to the service yet, two plans are available, with an ad version priced at $9.99 USD per month and an ad-free option priced at $14.99 USD per month. Yearly plans are also available at a 40% discount compared to the monthly pricing plans, with $69.99 USD per year with ads and $104.99 USD per year without ads.

Watch on HBO Max

Is it Possible to Stream The Queen Without HBO Max?

Technically yes, but it is going to cost you an HBO Max extension through either Hulu or Roku, both of which cost around the same as the subscription plans above. The Queen is also available through almost all major rental and on-demand services.

More Films and Shows About the Royal Family That You Can Watch Now

Image via Netflix

The Crown (2016-Present): In discussing biographical content about Queen Elizabeth II, we would be remiss not to mention The Crown. Unlike The Queen, which focuses on a single event in the monarch's history, The Crown is on a mission to chronicle the entire reign of the longest-ruling Queen in history. A huge amount of talent is involved in the award-winning series, with a star-studded cast chronicling the entirety of the Queen's life, including Claire Foy (First Man), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix) all playing Queen Elizabeth II at various points in her life. A fifth season is planned, but series creator Peter Morgan claims it will likely be delayed following the Queen's recent passing. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on NetflixSpencer (2021): The latest film to tackle the life of the Royal Family, Spencer looks at things from the perspective of Princess Diana. Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and with Kristen Stewart (Crimes of the Future) in the title role, it's a more existential look into the life of Princess Diana that examines the psychological issues the icon was experiencing after dealing with the family's lack of acceptance and her unfaithful husband. Like The Queen, it also garnered attention from the Academy Awards, earning Stewart her first Best Actress nomination. Spencer is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on HuluA Queen Is Crowned (1953): There are so many documentaries about Queen Elizabeth II to choose from, but one wholly unique entry is A Queen is Crowned. What makes A Queen is Crowned special and what sets it apart from other historical chronicles is its release date, which you may have noticed is the coronation year of Elizabeth II. Thanks to this, A Queen is Crowned offers a unique perspective of the event given that it was one that was so incredibly recent at the time. Throw in a narration from acting legend Laurence Olivier (Rebecca) and you have a must-watch documentary. A Queen is Crowned is available on BritBox, available as an extension through Prime Video.

Watch with BritBox on Prime Video