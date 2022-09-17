Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge.

John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.

Better Noise Films is a recent branch of Better Noise Entertainment, which is largely known for the content company and record label, Better Noise Music. The Retaliators is the second film produced by Better Noise Films, and it features appearances from the following artists who work with Better Noise Music.

Greek-American musician Tommy Lee is famously known for having helped found the heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe. The Retaliators features his music as a stand-alone musician.

On February 22, 2018, the heavy metal band Bad Wolves released a cover of The Cranberries' iconic song, "Zombie," in honor of Dolores O'Riordan's passing. The cover went viral, and thus propelled the musical career of Bad Wolves forward to today, where their music is in a full-length feature film.

Other musical groups featured in The Retaliators include Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, Escape the Fate, and Eva Under Fire.

Where Can I Watch The Retaliators?

The Retaliators had a one-day theatrical release on September 14, 2022. Although select theaters are continuing to screen the film. For those who are unable to get to a screening, they'll likely have to wait for The Retaliators to come to streaming. There is no news yet as to which streaming service will provide the film and when.

Better Noise Music dropped the official trailer for the theatrical release of The Retaliators on July 13, 2022.

The Official Synopsis For The Retaliators

The official synopsis for The Retaliators from Better Noise Films reads:

In THE RETALIATORS, an upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

Other Revenge Films Like The Retaliators

Peppermint - French director Pierre Morel, known for the 2008 Taken, directs the 2018 vigilante thriller Peppermint. Riley North (Jennifer Garner) is a wife and mother until a drive-by shooting takes the lives of her husband and daughter. Determined to avenge their deaths, North trains herself to become the ultimate, real-life avenger, going off-grid and hunting down the members of the drug cartel responsible for the death of her family. While not exhibiting a clash of faith and vengeance, Peppermint portrays a similar character arc as that seen in The Retaliators. This is in the sense that a person--in this case, a female banker--with no criminal past or tendency toward violence takes up arms to kill and destroy the lives of those who destroyed hers.

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell writes and directs the 2020 black comedy thriller, Promising Young Woman, for which she won an Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay. Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan) is a college dropout who has been haunted by the rape of her best friend, Nina Fisher, who later killed herself out of despair and no one believing her claim. Thomas suspects it was Al Monroe (Chris Lowell) who hurt Nina, and when she hears of his upcoming nuptials, she decides now is the time to reveal his crimes and make him, and everyone else who failed Nina, pay. Thus comes one young woman's descent into drastic revenge... all of which might not have happened had the legal system come to Nina's aid and Nina lived to see tomorrow.

The Nightingale - Australian director Jennifer Kent, known for her 2014 directorial debut The Babadook, directs the historical drama and thriller, The Nightingale. Clare Carroll (Aisling Franciosi) is an Irish convict in the penal colony of what is now known as Tasmania. Rescued by and made a servant to the cruel and lustful Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin), Clare works diligently to pay off her debt with the hope of a life of freedom with her loving husband and baby. When Hawkins finally commits the unforgivable against her and her family, Clare transforms from a timid songbird into a gun-wielding, bloodthirsty huntress. Hiring an Aboriginal tracker, Billy Mangana (Baykali Ganambarr), to help her locate Hawkins, Clare embarks on the ultimate quest for vengeance.

Law Abiding Citizen - F. Gary Gray directs the 2009 vigilante and crime thriller, Law Abiding Citizen. Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler) is an engineer with a quintessential life until a home break-in results in the murders of his wife and daughter, both of which he witnesses. Clarence Darby (Christian Stolte), the main perpetrator, manages to get off easy by making a deal with the prosecuting lawyer, Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx). Years pass, but Clyde does not forget how the justice system, particularly Rice, failed him. The widowed and grieving engineer becomes the perfect orchestrator of revenge, unafraid to dip his feet into the pools of manipulation, murder, and high-scale assassination.