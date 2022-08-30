It's been nineteen years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and eight years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Now after all this time, J. R. R. Tolkien fans finally have a chance to go further back into Middle-Earth's history, to a time before the Rings of Power. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed the upcoming, groundbreaking series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The setting is Middle-Earth's Second Age, thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins' adventures, and follows a variety of characters as a powerful, dark force begins to enter the land.

The Elves return, with a young warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), a young Elrond striving to succeed in politics (Robert Aramayo), High King of the Elves Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Silvan Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Making an appearance is the legendary island Kingdom of Men, Númenor, and its Queen Regent, Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The thriving Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm (aka Moria) is prominent in the series, as the Dwarves establish positive relations with the Elves. King Durin III (Peter Mullan) rules Khazad-dûm in this age.

Viewers will meet forger of the Rings of Power and Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Númenórean Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), the healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and the hobbit ancestors the Harfoots. Though the actor remains a mystery, the forging of the Rings of Power could not have happened without the guidance of the Dark Lord Sauron, who was known in the Second Age by his disguise, Annatar. Here's how you can watch this highly anticipated fantasy series.

The first episode of The Rings of Power will become available to Prime Video subscribers on September 2, 2022.

Will The Rings of Power Be Available on Other Streaming Services?

Unfortunately, The Rings of Power will only be available on Prime Video, as the series is considered a Prime Video Original. Subscribe to Prime Video, which is available to non-Prime members for $8.99 a month.

Prime Video released the most recent official trailer for The Rings of Power on YouTube in August 2022. Click on the player below to watch it now.

Are the Lord of the Rings Movies Streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, indeed. All three Lord of the Rings movie, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, are currently available on Prime Video. That also applies to the Hobbit movies as well, all of which are on the service.

Related:J. A. Bayona Talks Directing 'The Rings of Power,' His Favorite Moment from 'LOTR,' and Bringing the Sundering Seas to Life

More Series and Movies Like The Rings of Power That You Can Watch Now

Few tales can truly harness the scale, artistry, and epic nature of the cinematic works inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's novels. What makes The Rings of Power a close contender for reaching the level of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings franchise is its steep budget, talented cast, attention to detail, and traditional filming in New Zealand. Yet there are other series and films, outside the Middle-Earth universe, that have reached for the raised bar and arguably succeeded. Here's our top list of fantasy films and television series that chart incredible odysseys.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019): David Benioff and D. B. Weiss developed the hit HBO series Game of Thrones from novelist George R. R. Martin's high fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. Over its eight seasons, the show won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, 3 Hugo Awards, and a Peabody Award. The first season strikes the match for the war for the Iron Throne, for whoever sits on it rules all of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms. The series follows multiple character storylines from various Houses across the kingdoms. This includes the twins Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), complex heroine Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Night's Watch guard Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and vastly different sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). The series explores thrilling, gritty landscapes, cultures, and kingdoms, earning it praise from critics and reviewers.

Game of Thrones is streaming now on HBO Max. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, released its first episode on HBO Max on August 21, 2022, and on August 26, the series was renewed for a second season.

Watch on HBO MaxDune (2021): Denis Villeneuve directs the grand sci-fi fantasy film of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, Dune. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir of House Atreides, finds himself troubled when his parents, House leader Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), are notified that House Atreides is to take control of the desert planet Arrakis. While Leto sees an opportunity in this planet's natural resource and the native people, the Fremen, Paul sees visions of the future, including that of a Fremen woman named Chani (Zendaya). What follows is a powerful, visually breathtaking journey of politics, war, and one young man's destiny.

Dune is streaming now on HBO Max. The film's sequel, Dune: Part Two, is scheduled to release on November 17, 2023.

Watch on HBO MaxThe Wheel of Time (2021-Present): Rafe Judkins developed the high fantasy Prime Video Original series The Wheel of Time from Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series. The series follows an archetypal battle between good and evil. Here, there is the universal power of good, the Light, and the destructive, world-breaking Dark One. Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) is a powerful woman of magic, known as an Aes Sedai, who is searching for the reincarnated Dragon to help that person heal the world--or kill them before they can use their power for evil. As darkness spreads in the form of Fades and Trollocs, Moiraine locates four young people from a village who could potentially be the Dragon: the insightful Egwene (Madeleine Madden), the archer Rand (Josha Stradowski), the blacksmith Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), and the poor gambler Mat (Barney Harris). It's a race against time, hidden enemies, old evils, and strange politics to ensure the Dragon defeats, and doesn't defend, the Dark One.

The Wheel of Time is streaming now on Prime Video. The series was renewed for a second season in May 2021 and a third season in July 2022.

Watch on Prime Video