Rise and shine. Nightmares and dreams are waiting eagerly in the new epic fantasy series, The Sandman. To say the project has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, and the millions of fans who’ve patiently waited for decades are finally going to get to see the iconic comic book characters come to life. The Sandman is a dark fantasy graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman that was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 1989-1996. With multiple volumes, it’s a sprawling, epic story detailing the many adventures of Morpheus, also known as the king of dreams, the Sandman, or Dream of the Endless.

For any fan of the series, it's common knowledge that a screen adaptation has been in the works for a while and has been a nightmare all on its own. Dreams of adapting the series into a movie began all the way back in the early 90s to no avail, and Gaiman once again tried to adapt it into a film in the 2000s. Finally, it’s getting the royal streaming treatment as a sweeping, extravagant fantasy series with all the beloved characters in play. Gaiman is an acclaimed British dark fantasy novelist, and has written the best-selling novels Coraline, The Graveyard Book, American Gods, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Good Omens, and Stardust. Alongside Gaiman, the series is developed by David S. Goyer and Allen Heinberg.

Tom Sturridge will play the staring role of Dream in The Sandman, the leading protagonist who must readjust to life after being inhumanly imprisoned and stripped of his powers for over 100 years only to finally escape. Within the dreamy, wonderland-like world Gaiman has created with The Sandman, the character Dream is one of the seven Endless, a family-like group of powerful beings. There was much anticipation in finding out who would play the mysterious and at times devilish Dream, and Sturridge’s resume includes acting in films such as Mary Shelley (2017) and Far From the Maddening Crowd (2014). Sturridge is also a well-established stage actor and has received a Best Actor Tony Award nomination for his work in the Broadway play Orphans (2013).

Gwendoline Christie will be joining Sturridge as Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of hell. The rest of the ensemble cast features Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Sir Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar (Goodness Gracious Me) as Cain, Asim Chaudry as Abel, and Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) as Detective Johanna Constantine. The series will also feature voice actors Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead, and comedian Lenny Henry as the voice of Martin Tenbones. If you want to learn more about the cast and their respective roles, check out our cast and character guide. To learn more on how to watch the series, read on for the premiere date, trailer, plot, and more.

When and Where Can You Watch The Sandman?

The Sandman is a Netflix original series and is available to watch exclusively on the streamer. If you don’t already have an existing account, you can subscribe and set up a monthly subscription on the site. The series premieres on August 5, 2022, on Netflix, and all episodes of Season 1 will be released at once.

Watch the Stylistic Full-Length Trailer for The Sandman

After living in relative secrecy since it was announced the series was coming to Netflix, The Sandman finally offered viewers a sneak peek of what’s to come with the first full-length trailer’s arrival on July 25. Extremely sleek and bathed in darkness, the ominous look at the Netflix series offers Sturridge in action as Dream as he ventures into various realities while wearing his famous, signature black cape. It also introduces first looks at Lucifer, Death, the Corinthian, and various other players as Dream aims to rebuild his Dreaming world with the help of old friends while battling villainous figures who’d love nothing more than to seize control of both nightmares and dreams.

The Sandman Season 1 Episode List

Chapter 1: “Sleep of the Just” - Friday, August 5

Chapter 2: “Imperfect Hosts” - Friday, August 5

Chapter 3: “Dream a Little Dream of Me”- Friday, August 5

Chapter 4: “A Hope in Hell”- Friday, August 5

Chapter5: “24/7”- Friday, August 5

Chapter 6: “The Sound of Her Wings” - Friday, August 5

Chapter 7: “The Doll’s House” - Friday, August 5

Chapter 8: “Playing House”- Friday, August 5

Chapter 9: “Collectors” - Friday, August 5

Chapter 10: “Lost Hearts” - Friday, August 5

What Is the General Plot of The Sandman?

Sturridge stars as Dream, also known as the Sandman, and he rules over the land called the Dreaming, a place where he can create beautiful fantasies and terrifying nightmares in the shape of dreams. Once he’s captured and stripped of his powers for over 100 years, a chain of events is set off in the waking world, creating irreparable damage. After Dream escapes his capture, he makes it his mission to rebuild the Dreaming by traveling through time and space, which entails visiting both heaven and hell, as the dreaming world threatens to bleed into the waking world.

More Fantasy Titles like The Sandman to Stream Next

If you don’t want to jump ships and prefer to stay on Netflix, try out the first season of the critically acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone. Based upon both the Shadow and Bone book trilogy and Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo, the epic fantasy saga all takes place within the fantastical Grishaverse. Jessie Mei Li stars as Alina Starkov, a low-ranking member of the First Army in the repressive Ravka, a country divided into two thanks to a mysterious, massive black entity called the Shadow Fold. During a mission through the deadly fold, Alina unleashes powers she’s never known she had and discovers she’s a Grisha, a person with magical powers. Not only is she a Grisha, but she is a sun summoner, which means she can destroy the Shadow Fold. Once people discover her powers, Alina finds herself in danger as everyone from high positions of power to juvenile thieves seek her out to use her to their advantage. Season 1 has a total of eight episodes, and the already confirmed Season 2 is slated to follow suit with eight episodes.

Neil Gaiman is one of literature's most prolific fantasy writers, and he’s gifted readers with countless short stories, sprawling novels, and comic books. There are too many adaptations of his work to count, but if you want another mythical-like fantasy series to accompany The Sandman, the Prime Video Original Series Good Omens is the perfect place to start. Gaiman co-authored the novel with Terry Pratchett (Making Money) in 1990 and serves as the series creator and writer. Michael Sheen stars as the happy-go-lucky angel Aziraphale opposite a devilish David Tennant as the mischievous demon Crowley. Both have lived on earth since the beginning of time. When they discover the antichrist is bringing the apocalypse, the unlikely duo comes together in an attempt to stop it as they have come to enjoy their time indulging in human activities. A lighthearted comedy, the series has been renewed for a second season and serves as the perfect companion piece to The Sandman if you need a break from the dark side with all its unhinged monsters.

The world within The Sandman is vast with endless possibilities, and after finishing the show you can stay within that world thanks to the Fox-turned-Netflix original series, Lucifer. Loosely based on the DC comic book character Lucifer from The Sandman series and its follow-up spin-off series, the show begins after Lucifer has ditched hell and arrives in Los Angeles to run a devious nightclub called Lux. Tom Ellis portrays Lucifer, and he becomes a consultant for the LAPD as he helps them solve cases thanks to his various powers and ability to think like a criminal. Running for a total of six seasons, the series concluded on Netflix in September 2021.