A film originating from the vision of 8 talented directors, The Seven Faces of Jane is an anthology film consisting of 8 short films that explore the journey of a titular character, Jane, played by Gillian Jacobs. The directors each provide their unique vision of this character in diverse settings to demonstrate the varied perceptions of Jane as she undergoes a trial of weird, beautiful, and painful adventures. There was great risk involving the success of the project due to each filmmaker adopting a completely different style and tone from the other. However, it is both the beauty and peril of such a one-of-a-kind project. This experimental drama switches between directors at random, each unaware of the previous director's work, using the "exquisite corpse" game concept.

The ability of cinema to reflect the past, present, and future to any desired degree has made it our key to understanding them. Like all other kinds of art, cinema has a wide scope of inventiveness, which is reflected in the innumerable variations in storytelling techniques used by filmmakers. The horizons of cinema have been expanding ever since the beginning. Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Alexandra Cassavetes, Boma Iluma, Julian Acosta, and Alex Takacs will all contribute their skills and distinctive aesthetic to The Seven Faces of Jane. The film will serve as the narrative directorial debut of Ken Jeong, as well as the first feature film where Gillian Jacobs will have a directing credit.

The surrealistic anthology film The Seven Faces of Jane held its world premiere at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival’s eighth edition on June 22, 2022, in the quaint Arkansas city. After around seven months, the film is slated for a limited release on January 13th, 2023.

Can You Watch The Seven Faces of Jane in Theaters?

After already premiering worldwide in the Bentonville Film Festival, The Seven Faces of Jane will release in select theaters on January 13, 2023. So, if you live in a metropolitan city, you can catch the film on the big screen.

Where to Stream The Seven Faces of Jane?

Along with a limited release in select theaters, The Seven Faces of Jane will be available on VOD starting January 13t, 2023. In the traditional style, it is not uncommon for film festival premieres to get limited releases only. You can order The Seven Faces of Jane on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Watch the Trailer for The Seven Faces of Jane

Gravitas Ventures debuted The Seven Faces of Jane trailer on December 14, 2022, and it quickly garnered attention as well as appreciation. The trailer gives an insight into the adventure that awaits the audience. Gillian Jacobs, playing the main role of Jane is placed in focus while fans catch a glimpse of the emotional rollercoaster that she's on. The various characters she encounters during the anthology film's several chapters bring out the various facets of Jane. It remains to be seen if this experiment of presenting a single figure in such disparate contexts will be a success. However, Jacob's performance has already received a great deal of praise from the teaser.

What is the Plot of The Seven Faces of Jane?

The official synopsis for The Seven Faces of Jane reads:

The anthology film follows Jane, who tumbles through a gauntlet of surreal, beautiful, and heartbreaking adventures, each one more unexpected than the last. While dropping off her daughter at a summer camp for the first time, she encourages her reticent child to engage in new experiences. Jane finds herself heeding her own advice.

After dropping her daughter off at a summer camp, Jane (Gillian Jacobs) departs from her ordinary existence and embarks on an exhilarating journey. A game of exquisite corpses, a technique for creating art by jointly putting together disparate parts to create a whole, was used to build Jane's challenges, connections, and key events. Each filmmaker had two weeks to develop their script and two days to shoot their piece for the experimental film, which was shot over the course of 15 days. The movie transitions between genres including gangster, romantic comedy, art film, coming-of-age, road trip adventure, and psychological thriller in a strange style. Each aspect of Jane's narrative is vividly brought to life by Gillian. Fans of independent movies that provoke thought will enjoy it.

Other Experimental Films to Watch Right Now

Dogville (2003) - A cast led by Nicole Kidman, Lauren Bacall, Paul Bettany, Chloe Sevigny, Stellan Skarsgård, Udo Kier, Ben Gazzara, Harriet Andersson, and James Caan, with John Hurt providing narration, graces the screen in Lars von Trier's avant-garde drama Dogville. It is a parable that tells the tale of Grace Mulligan (Kidman), a lady fleeing from mobsters, who travels to the small mountain town of Dogville, Colorado, and is given refuge in exchange for manual labor. Nine chapters and a prologue make up the Dogville tale, and each chapter is briefly summarized in the movie, following the example of many 19th-century novels' chapter headers.

Mulholland Drive (2001) - Through its infamously fractured storyline, the surrealist neo-noir thriller Mulholland Drive, directed by David Lynch, examines the collective ideal of Los Angeles. Rita (Laura Harring) enters Betty's (Naomi Watts) apartment after being rendered amnesic due to a car accident on the winding Mulholland Drive. Reality disintegrates into a Lynchian dream as she and Betty look for answers about what happened to Rita. By making a movie that is divided into two parts, David Lynch disrupts the traditional classical narrative, which is a linear sequence with a beginning, middle, and end. Betty's reality is followed in the first part of the play, and her dream world is shown in the second. The movie was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars and won the Best Director Award at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival.