A complicated therapist-patient relationship with a whole lot of hilarity and confusion. Here’s how you can watch the new comedy miniseries.

Seeing a therapist can be a great help. But what happens when the therapist exploits that relationship? The Shrink Next Door is a dark, twisted comedy series with just that premise, exploring the dynamics between a charming, seemingly helpful psychiatrist and his longtime patient and the unexpected developments that come out of their relationship.

The miniseries is based on the podcast of the same name by Joe Nocera. Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Georgia Pritchett, the comedy show stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the leading roles of the patient and therapist respectively. This comedy sees the reunion of Ferrell and Rudd after their successful pairing in the Anchorman series, which is definitely something to look forward to, mostly for their comedic chemistry.

The show's cast features Will Ferrell as Martin "Marty" Markowitz, with Paul Rudd as Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Markowitz, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie Herschkopf, among others. It also features Sarayu Blue as Miriam in a recurring role.

Image via Apple TV+

The story of The Shrink Next Door is centered on Marty and how his therapist, Dr. Isaac, has helped turn his life around. The doctor-patient relationship has lasted for about 30 years, during which Marty has learned a lot about maintaining boundaries. As ironic as it is, the boundaries with his therapist are what get crossed in the show. The comedy miniseries explores Marty and Dr. Isaac’s equation as it becomes dysfunctional and complex, leading to manipulation and exploitation. What follows is a host of troubling but hilarious situations that you'll have to watch the show to find out.

With a great cast and a very intriguing plotline, The Shrink Next Door looks like an interesting and engaging series to binge on. So, we've put together a handy guide answering all your questions about this dark comedy, including how you can watch the show, where it's available for streaming, and more.

Related:‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Play Against Type and Give Two of Their Best Performances

Is The Shrink Next Door Streaming online?

Yes, The Shrink Next Door is an Apple TV+ original show, which means it’s going to be streaming exclusively on the service. If you want to bookmark the series on your browser, then you can use this link to directly visit the show’s landing page on the streaming service. But if you don’t want to use a web browser, and would rather watch it on the go, then you can sign up for the Apple TV+ app on your mobile devices.

When is The Shrink Next Door's Premiere?

The Shrink Next Door is set to premiere globally on Friday, November 12, 2021, on Apple TV+.

How Many Episodes Does The Shrink Next Door Have (And What Are the Episode Titles)?

Image via Apple TV+

The comedy miniseries has a total of eight episodes. The first three episodes will be streaming together on the day of the release, i.e., on November 12, 2021. Following that, all subsequent episodes will be released weekly every Friday. All the episode titles and their release dates have already been announced. You can check out the full list with their respective dates here:

Episode 1: "I Need a Friend” - November 12, 2021

Episode 2: "Out of My Head" - November 12, 2021

Episode 3: "Music for the Weak" - November 12, 2021

Episode 4: "The Gift That Keeps on Living” - November 19, 2021

Episode 5: "Go Away" - November 26, 2021

Episode 6: "Confess" - December 3, 2021

Episode 7: "Rags to Beaches" - December 10, 2021

Episode 8: "Betrayal and Freedom" - December 17, 2021

Can You Watch The Shrink Next Door Without Apple TV+?

Unfortunately, no. The Shrink Next Door is an Apple TV+ original series, which means that you can only watch it on this particular streaming platform, either on the web or on the mobile app. The service is available only on a subscription basis.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ at $4.99 per month and get a free trial for the first seven days. You can also get three months of free subscription to the app when you get an Apple TV subscription or any other Apple device. You can also get the app on your personal computers, other smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices, or gaming consoles like PlayStation and X-Box.

Watch The Shrink Next Door Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ytJHe31Jgo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpbC72kXOsc

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer of The Shrink Next Door on Jun 17, 2021, followed by an extended official trailer on October 12, 2021. While the first video gives a quick glance at Marty and Dr. Ike and their relationship, the longer trailer gets a little more into the transformation of their relationship. It also gives a brief look at an older Marty and how his life is impacted by his therapist. Looking at both these videos, we can say that this drama series looks quite intense but has a lot of humorous elements, and some interesting twists and turns.

When is The Shrink Next Door’ Finale?

Image via Apple TV+

As per all official announcements, the eighth and final episode of The Shrink Next Door is scheduled for December 17, 2021. “Betrayal and Freedom” will be the final episode of the show.

Other Comedy Shows on Apple TV+ to Watch Now

If you like The Shrink Next Door, then you can also catch a few other well-rated comedy series on Apple TV+.

Trying: A British family comedy series featuring a young couple, Trying is centered on Nikki and Jason, who desperately want to have a child. Unable to have one, they decide to adopt. Surrounded by their oddball family members and dysfunctional friends, their life gets all chaotic and adoption plans seem to become more complicated than they imagined. Created by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O'Hanlon, Trying stars Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris. The show spans two seasons, with eight episodes in each.

Ted Lasso: This show is the story of an American football coach called Ted Lasso who is hired by an English soccer club and invited to England. Lasso has no experience in soccer but is very optimistic about his abilities. With his homey attitude and positive energy, he tries to win over the cynical English players and navigate his challenges. The sports comedy-drama series is based on the eponymous character, originally featured in a promotional series for the NBC Premier League. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles​​​​​​.

Mythic Quest: You might think of game developers as very cool people. But just wait till you meet the dysfunctional creative team behind the fictional video game Mythic Quest. While they build fantasy worlds, larger-than-life heroes, and their legends, navigating their workplace drama and oddity seems to get more complicated than the game. Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the comedy series stars Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, and F. Murray Abraham, among others.

Keep ReadingThe Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

‘Predator’ Prequel Film ‘Prey’ Reveals First Image and Logo The ‘Predator’ franchise is going back in time.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email