Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Here’s How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ on Disney+ in Its Original Aspect Ratio

by      May 28, 2020

the-simpsons-aspect-ratio-steps-slice

Disney+ putting all episodes of The Simpsons on their streaming service? That’s good. Disney+ “remastering” early episodes into a forced 16:9 aspect ratio, cropping off vital information and jokes? That’s bad. Disney+ fixing their mistakes and allowing us to watch the episodes in their correct aspect ratios? That’s good! Disney+ not making this viewing option the default and making you have to poke around to select it? That’s… mixed?

Yes, The Simpsons is now available on Disney+ in its original 4:3 aspect ratio, restoring all the info and jokes we’ve been missing. But the default viewing option for a casual viewer popping in to rewatch, say, the Frogurt bit in “Treehouse of Horror III,” is still the screwy 16:9 version. What gives, Disney? Luckily for you, I’ve got a set of simple, step-by-step instructions to ensure your Simpsons Disney+ viewing experience is as good as it can be.

simpsons-bart-the-bad-guy

Image via Disney

Select The Simpsons in your preferred Disney+ viewing experience. But don’t select an episode to watch just yet. Instead, select “Details.” There, you’ll see a toggle uptop that reads “Remastered Aspect Ratio,” and you’ll see the toggle is pre-selected. This means all your episodes will, by default, be presented in what they call “their remastered 16:9 widescreen format.” Want that 4:3 realness? Simply toggle the button off — and you’ll now watch all The Simpsons episodes in their original format by default! And if you choose any later season episodes and find they’re in 16:9, worry not: As they say, “later episodes are only available in 16:9 format,” as that’s the original format they were produced in.

I guess I kind of understand why 16:9 is still the default, especially if Disney is targeting a casual viewer with a widescreen television. To someone not plugged into “streaming aspect ratio drama” (i.e., most people), I imagine their main concern would be “the image taking up my entire screen.” To them, I suppose I say, “Go with God.” But for those of us who do care about such matters, I hope this button gives you everything you want and more. That’s good!

For more to watch, here’s all of our favorite adult animated series streaming right now.

Related Content
Previous Article
'F Is for Family' Season 4 Trailer Promises Cocaine, Broken Teeth and…
Next Article
‘Chernobyl’ Director in Talks to Adapt the Trippy Novel ‘The Magus’
Tags

Television