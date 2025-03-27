After twenty-five years in Hollywood, Seth Rogen is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He has starred in many blockbuster comedies, and more recently ventured into drama on TV, but the most fascinating part is that many of these projects were his own. For that reason, Rogen has plenty of experience behind the scenes too, whether that’s with writing, directing, producing, or a mix of all three on a single project. Now, he’s ready to showcase the chaos of filmmaking, both on and off camera, in his new TV series The Studio.

The Studio is perhaps Rogen’s most ambitious project yet, in which he serves as a co-creator, director, writer, executive producer, and lead actor. Rogen developed the project alongside frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, as well as Alex Gregory, Peter Heck, Frida Perez. It follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), who has finally landed his dream job by becoming the new head of Continental Studios. However, dream jobs come at a cost, and in Matt’s case, he’s now responsible for a film studio that’s struggling to keep up with the times. Facing widespread social and economic changes within the industry, Matt’s life has never been more stressful as he attempts to steer his studio’s reputation back on track.

In addition to Rogen, the talented main cast includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, alongside an astonishing line-up of guest stars (more on this later!). So, if you’re ready for some hilariously sharp Hollywood satire, keep reading below to find out when and where you can watch The Studio!

When Will 'The Studio' Premiere?

Image via Apple TV+

The Studio will premiere with its first two episodes on March 26, 2025. Following this, the remaining episodes will be released weekly, airing every Wednesday at 12am ET / 9pm PT. The first season of The Studio will consist of ten episodes.

Where Can You Watch 'The Studio'?

Image via Apple TV+

The Studio is set to release on Apple TV+. The streaming platform has become home to many great comedy series over the last few years, such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Mythic Quest, and Platonic, which also starred Rogen in one of the lead roles.

Can You Stream 'The Studio' Without Apple TV+?

Image via Apple TV+

Unfortunately, The Studio is exclusive to Apple TV+, so you’ll require a subscription to watch the series. If you are not currently subscribed to Apple TV+, and haven’t been previously, you are eligible to receive a free 7-day trial. However, after this trial, the subscription price is $9.99 per month.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Studio'

Following a teaser trailer late last year, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Studio just a few days ago, on March 8, 2025. It starts with Matt struggling to accept the reality of his new job at Continental Studios and how it might be his responsibility “to ruin” the movies they make. Matt wants the studio to make movies that will help build up both their reputation and revenue, though no one seems to agree that it’s a viable plan. This is when the trailer begins to slowly shift into total chaos as Matt tries to keep his dream alive during tense meetings, while visiting stressful film sets, and attending wild Hollywood parties.

Throughout the trailer, we also get some quick glimpses of the impressive guest stars who will appear in the series, many of whom are playing themselves. The list includes Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, Adam Scott, Charlize Theron, Greta Lee, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Ron Howard, Steve Buscemi, Anthony Mackie, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Johnny Knoxville, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Ramy Youssef, Peter Berg, Dewayne Perkins, and Matthew Belloni.

What is the Episode Schedule for 'The Studio'?