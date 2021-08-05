Prepare yourself for murder, mayhem, and suicide. Also, Sean Gunn as a weasel for some reason.

Probably one of the most highly-anticipated superhero movies in recent memory, DC’s The Suicide Squad is finally set to premiere. Written and directed by The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, the movie is all set to introduce a new ragtag team of expendable DC Comics supervillains.

The Suicide Squad stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Taika Waititi, and Peter Capaldi. This expansive cast includes many of DC’s most ridiculous and obscure characters alongside popular mainstays like Harley Quinn and Rick Flag.

The film will follow an unwilling team of supervillains called Task Force X sent on a (suicide) mission to fight a giant alien starfish called Starro. The trailers and promotional material promise a brilliant mix of horror and humor and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, how long it’ll be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is The Suicide Squad Streaming Online?

Yes, The Suicide Squad will be available for streaming the same day as its theatrical release. The movie will arrive on HBO Max on August 6 in the US, although a special "sneak preview" begins on Thursday, August 5th at 7pm ET.

Because of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has made it standard practice to release movies simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service. So you can watch The Suicide Squad from the comfort of your own home. Here’s the link to the movie’s landing page so you can bookmark it and prepare for the release.

And in case you’re not keen on watching such a high-octane action film online in your browser, HBO Max subscribers have the option of viewing it in the app, which you can get on Roku, Apple TV, and most major mobile and smart TV platforms. However, the film won’t be available on streaming for long. There is a streaming window in place during which you will be able to watch it online, though most fans will probably want to watch it as soon as it comes out.

When Will The Suicide Squad Leave HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad will be available on HBO Max for one month starting August 6 for those who subscribe to the ad-free plan. So that gives you 31 days to catch the movie online.

This has become common practice for Warner Bros. movies in recent times. On the bright side, you won’t have to pay extra on top of your existing HBO Max subscription to watch The Suicide Squad.

And just because the movie’s streaming window will end doesn’t mean it’ll be gone forever. The Suicide Squad will most probably get a digital and video-on-demand release eventually. That might not happen for a few months though so if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, your best option to catch the movie would be to head to the theaters.

Is The Suicide Squad in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, The Suicide Squad will be releasing in theaters. The movie’s US release date is August 6, 2021, although sneak preview showings begin the evening of August 5. The movie also premiered in the UK a little earlier, arriving on July 30, 2021.

While the COVID-19 situation had made going to the theater impossible in the past, that situation has finally gotten better. Now that the number of coronavirus cases is dropping across the country and the vaccine rollout is being expanded, movie lovers finally have the chance to go back to their local theaters. But that said, do check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show and make sure you take all the necessary precautions.

Do You Need to See Suicide Squad (2016) to Understand The Suicide Squad?

Image via Warner Bros.

The short answer is no, you do not. The Suicide Squad is its own story without any links to 2016’s Suicide Squad. In effect, the new movie will serve as a soft reboot of sorts.

The Suicide Squad is technically the 10th movie in the DC Extended Universe film franchise. However, the DCEU movies aren’t strictly linked to each other, unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So you don’t have to worry about big interconnected plotlines or hunt for blink-and-miss easter eggs (though those might still be there) in order to get the bigger picture.

That said, if you do want to watch Suicide Squad for whatever reason, it is available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray 3D, and DVD. You can also stream it on HBO Max or get it on any of the major online video-on-demand sites to buy or rent.

Who’s on the Team in The Suicide Squad?

Image via Warner Bros.

Very few of the characters and cast members from the 2016 Suicide Squad will be coming back for the new movie. The majority of the new team will be made up of obscure characters that don’t usually show up in the movies or shows associated with DC Comics. Here’s everyone on the new team:

Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn: The most beloved star of Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will be in the new film. Harley has a revamped look in The Suicide Squad with more of a biker-gang aesthetic. Gunn has also teased that she will have a relationship with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport similar to Abbot and Costello.

Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport: A mercenary with a high-tech suit and weapons, Bloodsport’s claim to fame is that he put Superman in the hospital with a Kryptonite bullet. His backstory is similar to Will Smith’s Deadshot in the first movie and he joins the team so he can reunite with his daughter.

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker: A ruthless killer who believes in achieving “peace” by any means necessary. The character feels like the polar opposite of Captain America, with a warped view of patriotism and a self-admitted willingness to kill any number of men, women, or children to achieve what he thinks is the greater good. John Cena will be reprising the character for a spinoff series at HBO Max as well so keep your eyes on this one.

Image via Warner Bros.

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag: The leader, handler, and babysitter of the team, Rick Flag is the only member of the task force who isn’t a certifiable lunatic. This version of Rick Flag is going to be a fresh take on the character, even though Kinnaman previously played him in the 2016 movie.

Sylvester Stallone as the voice of Nanaue / King Shark: A cannibalistic half-man, half-fish hybrid. Steve Agee worked as King Shark’s stand-in on the set and the character’s actual appearance was rendered via visual effects.

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller: The director of A.R.G.U.S. and the mastermind behind the Task Force X program.

Jai Courtney as George "Digger" Harkness / Captain Boomerang: An insane Australian thief who uses boomerangs as his primary weapon. According to Courtney, the new version of Captain Boomerang is going to be more or less the same as the version he played in the old movie.

Peter Capaldi as Gaius Grieves / The Thinker: An evil genius, the Thinker is a supervillain with a massive intellect. Multiple characters have used the name “The Thinker” in the comics, with Neil Sandilands playing one version in The CW’s The Flash TV show. Capaldi’s version is going to be a completely new take on the character.

David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man: A depressed supervillain with a polka-dot suit, James Gunn has described him as "the dumbest DC character of all time", though it looks like the movie will be giving him an important backstory.

Daniela Melchior as Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher 2: A thief with the ability to talk to and control rats.

Other members of the team include Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as alien warlord Mongal, and Sean Gunn as Weasel (who is basically just a human-sized weasel). Sean Gunn also plays Calendar Man.

If you can’t remember all those names, don’t worry about it. Most of these guys are going to die anyway. After all, this is The Suicide Squad we’re talking about.

