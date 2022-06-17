Many young adult novels have been adapted into movies and shows that have become fan favorites. From dystopian tales like the Divergent and Hunger Games trilogies, tearjerkers like The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and Bridge to Terabithia (2007), awkward romances like Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging (2008) and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) or our favorite vampire couple in the Twilight series. Now, one of the queens of YA, Jenny Han, who gave us the To All the Boys trilogy which Netflix adapted into hit movies has given us another gem for adaptation called The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a romantic drama series that tells the story of Belly. During an annual summer vacation at her family friend’s beach house, she reunites with her friends, Jeremiah and Conrad, who also happen to be brothers and now, Belly is stuck in a love triangle between the two brothers. Belly’s summer is filled with love, heartbreaks, and betrayal which all makes for some juicy YA rom-com drama. The show stars Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Alfredo Narciso, Sean Kaufman, and Minnie Mills.

Amazon gave a series order for the show on February 8, 2021. The show is based on Jenny Han’s coming-of-age novel of the same name. Han is also credited as co-creator of the show alongside Gabrielle Stanton (Ugly Betty, The Flash). Han and Stanton also serve as executive producers of the show alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, and Hope Hartman. On June 8, ahead of the show’s release, Amazon renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty reads,

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Summer is just around the corner so get ready for it by finding out when, how, and where to watch this new summer romance.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty on May 31, 2022. Belly and her family spend every summer at the Cousins Beach with Susannah, her mom’s best friend, and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. In their eyes, Belly has always been a little kid. But, this summer, everything changes when they take one look at her and see a gorgeous young woman. There’s first loves, friendships, and hard choices to be made. There’s also the age-old question of “how do you know when it’s the right person” with its age-old answer of “it will just feel right.” The trailer shows that this is definitely a summer Belly won’t be forgetting anytime soon, and neither will we.

When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Be Released?

The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Where Can You Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty?

You will be able to stream all eight episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video. Don't have an Amazon Prime account? No worries! You can subscribe for a month at $14.99 per month or $139 for a year.

More Movies and TV Shows Like The Summer I Turned Pretty

Looking for more YA adaptations to tug at your heartstrings and remind you of your first love? Here are a few you can check out.

To All The Boys Trilogy: To All The Boys is a film franchise series that consists of three teen romance films titled To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), and To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021). The films are based on the trilogy novels of the same title written by Jenny Han. The films tell the story of a shy teenager, Lara Jean Song-Covey (Lana Condor), who writes five personal letters to all the boys she has had crushes on. The letters are never meant to go out but they accidentally do and now, Lara Jean is faced with the aftermath of her life after her crushes receive their letters. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, the To All The Boys series is based on a book by Jenny Han and contains first loves, heartbreaks, and difficult choices. The films star Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Emilija Baranac, Madeleine Arthur, and Israel Broussard. You can watch all three films on Netflix.

The Kissing Booth Trilogy: The Kissing Booth trilogy is based on the 2012 novel of the same name written by Beth Reekles. The films follow the life of Elle, a teenager whose lifelong friendship with her best friend, Lee is put to test when she develops a crush on Lee’s older brother, bad boy Noah. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Elle is placed in a sort of love/friendship triangle with Lee and Noah and often has to make the difficult choice of who’s more important to her between her best friend and her boyfriend. The Kissing Booth film series stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney. The film was written and directed by Vince Marcello. You can watch all three The Kissing Booth films on Netflix.

Love, Victor: Based on the 2018 romantic film, Love, Simon, which was based on the book, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. The show tells the story of Victor, who has just arrived at Creekwood High School as a new student. But, as he struggles to adjust at home and in school, Victor also finds himself struggling with his sexual orientation. The show was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon, and it stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding, Anthony Keyvan, Isabella Ferreira, George Sear, Ana Ortiz, Ava Capri, and James Martinez. The third season of Love, Victor just premiered on June, 15 2022, and you can watch all seasons of the show, including the new episodes on Hulu and Disney+.