It's almost baffling how it's taken this long to get a proper animated film adaptation of The Super Mario Bros. series, which is easily one of the most, if not the most, well-known and beloved video game franchises of all time. For over four decades, Nintendo's titular Italian plumber and face of the company has been entertaining gamers, appearing in over two-hundred different games since Mario's debut in 1981. Mario and his brother Luigi also have a history in the world of filmmaking, though not precisely for the same prestigious reasons. One of the most bizarre adaptations in motion picture history, Super Mario Bros. (1993), starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi (neither of which are Italian), didn't come even close to delivering the iconic style and tone of the original games, instead opting for a flashy dinosaur-themed sci-fi box office bomb.

Despite a strange first attempt, the Super Mario Bros. IP is still ripe for a cinematic adaptation. Thankfully, we’re finally getting that with the aptly named The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Coming from Illumination Animation, otherwise known as the studio behind The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, and Sing franchises, early looks at the film already tease a visually faithful adaption that will thrust fans and audiences into the Mushroom Kingdom like never before. Given the huge intergenerational popularity of the series, the film is practically guaranteed to be a massive win for Universal Pictures and Illumination. Those chances are even further improved with Universal Studios' long-awaited Super Nintendo World set to open mere months before the film's release.

This begs the question of when and where exactly we can expect to see Mario's first feature-length animated adventure. Thankfully we here at Collider have you covered. We can tell you exactly how to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie when the hotly anticipated project jumps onto screens everywhere.

The film was initially scheduled for December 21st, 2022, but was delayed until April. Thankfully fans didn't have to wait too much longer because. Mario, Luigi, and more will be driving their karts onto the big screen when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on Friday, April 7th, 2023.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

With an intellectual property with such widespread international appeal, it makes perfect sense that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will take advantage of the international box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be theatrically released in early April, and no clear plans for a streaming release have yet been made known at this time. That being said, since the film is a production of Illumination Animation and Universal Pictures, it's likely that the movie will be making its streaming home on Peacock at a later date.

Although Peacock is technically available for free, the service's library is limited, and most of the original and high-profile content is reserved for paid subscribers. As far as paid subscriptions go, there are two options available - Premium and Premium+. Premium costs $4.99 USD per month and offers the entirety of Peacock's library as well as access to live programming such as sports games and other events, all with limited ads. Premium+ doubles the price at $9.99 USD per month and has the added benefits of removing most ads and allowing subscribers to download select titles for offline viewing.

Watch the Trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released during a Nintendo Direct special, being introduced by two of the film's biggest stars, Chris Pratt and Jack Black. Black in particular stars as the film's main villain, Bowser, otherwise known as King Koopa, and the teaser opens with the villainous turtle waging war on a group of overconfident penguins. When Bowser gets access to the penguins' Super Star, he asks who could stop him, leading to that classic jingle from the games and the intro to Mario (Chris Pratt) himself. Mario quickly meets the paranoid Toad (Keegan Michael Key), who takes our hero to the Mushroom Kingdom for the very first time. The trailer concludes with an after-title tease of what Luigi is getting up to, showing him evading some skeletal dry bones and taking refuge in a creepy castle.

The second trailer opens with meeting another iconic character from the franchise: his historic primate rival, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). We also get a first look at Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), who appears to be a much more active part of Mario's adventure and won't be locked up in another castle for most of the runtime. This time the damsel in distress appears to be Luigi, and now Mario will need Toad and Peach's help if he wants to save his scaredy-cat brother from the clutches of Bowser. The trailer concludes with another great visual that will make fans happy: Mario and his friends drive in various karts on a rainbow road before Mario yells his classic phrase - "Yahoo!".

Other Video Game Movies You Can Watch Right Now

The Angry Birds Movie (2016): Another animated film with the words "the" and "movie" in the title, The Angry Birds Movie is based on arguably the biggest mobile game of all time. Many would understandably expect an adaptation of a game where you hurl birds at green pigs to not really be great material for a movie. Yet, The Angry Birds Movie consistently delivers lots of fun and laughs. Much of that is likely due to its impressive cast containing Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, and more.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019): Nintendo also happens to be the owner of another gigantic gaming franchise, that being the wide, wonderful world of Pokémon. For the first-ever live-action feature film, we get to see the story of a surprisingly sarcastic talking Pikachu with the voice of Ryan Reynolds. complete with a massive list of fan-favorite Pokémon from the long-running series, this unusual type of mystery film is a blast from start to finish.

Sonic the Hedgehog: The film adaptation of Sega's "Blue Blur" sent the internet into a blind rage when the first trailer showed an absolutely hideous and horrifying Sonic for the live-action version, which was so bad that the design for Sonic (Ben Schwartz) was later changed to a far more accurate form. Though it was a rough start, Sonic the Hedgehog ultimately won over fans and audiences with its surprising dedication to the source material. Sonic himself is a lovable protagonist, but Jim Carrey as Dr. Robtnik steals the show and makes it one of the better video game films.

