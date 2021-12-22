A story of childhood based on the bestselling memoir with one Batman behind the camera and another one in front of it.

Coming-of-age stories really never get old, do they? There's just something about seeing that transition from childhood innocence to emotional maturity that really pulls at the heartstrings. And when it's based on a true story, like with the new movie The Tender Bar, it just gets even better.

Directed by George Clooney with a screenplay by William Monahan, The Tender Bar is based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J. R. Moehringer. The movie chronicles Moehringer's childhood in Long Island and narrates how in the absence of a father figure, he finds himself bonding with his uncle and the various patrons of a bar. The movie stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, and Ron Livingston, among others.

Ahead of its release, the film had its world premiere during the London Film Festival on October 10, 2021, and is now set to arrive before audiences. And with everything we know about the movie, it looks like it's definitely going to be worth checking out. So we've put together this handy guide answering every question you might have about how to watch The Tender Bar, when it's coming to streaming, and whether it will arrive in theaters.

Is The Tender Bar Streaming Online?

Yes, The Tender Bar is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022. If you would like to bookmark the movie's landing page on the service ahead of its streaming premiere, go ahead and use this link. And for those of you who prefer to watch shows and movies on the go without the restrictions of your browser, Amazon Prime Video is currently also available as a handy mobile app. You can get the app via Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

When Will The Tender Bar Leave Amazon Prime Video?

While it has become common practice for movies to have a limited streaming window, that doesn't appear to be the case with The Tender Bar. What that means is that you don't have to worry about the movie getting taken off Amazon Prime Video any time soon.

Now, that being said, if you're really keen on watching The Tender Bar, there's no reason to wait for it to arrive on Prime Video. That's because the movie will first be heading to theaters before it makes its streaming debut.

Is The Tender Bar in Movie Theaters?

The Tender Bar is currently scheduled to have a limited release in US theaters on December 17, 2021. Specifically, the movie is set to arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. But it's not stopping there though. Less than a week later, The Tender Bar will be expanding its release nationwide on December 22, 2021. So for fans of the traditional movie-going experience, that gives you ample time to catch the film in your local theater.

That said, do be careful when you head to the movies. While the COVID-19 situation had made going to a theater practically impossible in the past, that situation has gotten considerably better. But with a new variant spreading across the world, your local theaters may urge you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. And you should. Do check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the film and be sure to take all the necessary precautions so you can have a safe and healthy movie-watching experience.

Best George Clooney Movie Streaming Right Now

While he is primarily known for his considerable acting chops, George Clooney has proven himself to be a talented director with some great movies to his credit. And if you'd like to see more of his work before or after watching The Tender Bar, there are some great options out there that you can watch right now.

Here are five of the best movies directed by George Clooney:

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind: Clooney's directorial debut, this 2002 movie is a fictional biographical film about game show host Chuck Barris. With an ensemble cast including Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, and Clooney himself, the film tells the story of how Barris becomes a CIA assassin and struggles to balance the two sides of his life. And as his situation becomes increasingly tense, Barris begins to teeter close to a full breakdown.

Rent it on Amazon

Good Night, and Good Luck: This critically acclaimed 2005 film earned six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The movie is a historical drama that looks at the early years of broadcast journalism, starring David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr., Frank Langella, Tate Donovan, and Ray Wise, among others. Presented in black and white, Good Night, and Good Luck is centered on the tensions between veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Rent it on Amazon

The Monuments Men: Set during World War II, The Monuments Men stars an ensemble cast including Clooney, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Bob Balaban, Hugh Bonneville, and Cate Blanchett. Part war film and part treasure story, the movie was inspired by the non-fiction book The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History by Robert M. Edsel and Bret Witter. In it, we see the adventures of an Allied group tasked with recovering priceless artworks and other cultural artifacts from the Nazis before they can be destroyed.

Rent it on Amazon

The Midnight Sky: Clooney's latest directorial venture before The Tender Bar, The Midnight Sky is a sci-fi film based on the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Set after a global catastrophe, Clooney stars in the movie as an aging scientist who must make his way across the Arctic Circle in order to warn a returning spaceship to stay away from Earth. The movie was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards, losing to Tenet.

Watch it on Netflix

The Ides of March: A political drama film based on Beau Willimon's play Farragut North, The Ides of March stars Clooney and Ryan Gosling along with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Jeffrey Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood. Gosling plays Stephen Meyers, the junior campaign manager for presidential candidate Mike Morris (Clooney). Caught in the crossfire of political intrigue between rival campaigns, Meyers finds himself in a position to either ruin or seal Morris's shot at the presidency.

Watch it on Starz

