We’ve seen him save the galaxy in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, watched him go from unemployed to shoe shiner in Parks & Recreation, and watched him train Velociraptors in the Jurassic World film series. Now, Chris Pratt is seeking revenge for the murder of his entire platoon in The Terminal List.

The Terminal List is about Navy SEAL James Reece whose entire platoon is ambushed and murdered while on a covert mission. As the only survivor, Reece returns home to his family with lots of questions about the events and his own culpability. Now free from the military’s command structure, Reece investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding the ambush and uses the lessons he’s learned from almost two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible while trying to protect his life and the lives of those he loves.

The Terminal List is an adaptation of Jack Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name. Carr also has other books in the series such as True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, and In The Blood: A Thriller so there’s lots of source material for the show. Carr is also a former Navy SEAL sniper, so you can expect a more realistic depiction of the military operations. The pilot for The Terminal List is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who worked with Pratt on the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven, and was written by David DiGilio. David DiGilio is also credited as the executive producer alongside Chris Pratt, Jack Carr, David Auge, Antoine Fuqua, Jon Schumacher, and Daniel Shattuck. The series stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Arlo Mertz. Jai Courtney, Christina Vidal Mitchell, and Sean Gunn will also appear in the series as recurring cast members.

Here’s how, where, and when you can watch The Terminal List.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Related:Chris Pratt Reminds Fans 'Mario' Isn't Live-Action: "I’m Not Wearing a Plumber Suit"

Is The Terminal List Streaming Online, and When Does It Premiere?

Yes, The Terminal List will be streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. The series will premiere on Friday, 1st July 2022.

Can You Watch The Terminal List Without Amazon Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

No, The Terminal List will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video so to watch the show, you must be a Prime Video customer. If you don’t have Amazon Prime Video, it’s not too late to subscribe so you don’t miss out on this thriller series. Subscribe for a month at $14.99 per month or for a year at $139.

When Is the Finale of The Terminal List Releasing?

All the episodes of The Terminal List will be released on Friday, 1st July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, so you can binge the entire show including the finale on that day.

What Is The Terminal List About?

Image via Prime Video

The official synopsis for The Terminal List as it reads on Amazon reads,

“Lt. Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible.”

The Terminal List Episode Guide

Image via Prime Video

According to IMDb, the episode list are below.

Season 1 Episode 1 - The Engram Season 1 Episode 2 - Encoding Season 1 Episode 3 - Consolidation Season 1 Episode 4 - Detachment Season 1 Episode 5 - Disruption Season 1 Episode 6- Transience Season 1 Episode 7 - Extinction Season 1 Episode 8 - Reclamation

There is no information yet as to who is writing or directing each episode, but we can confirm that David DiGilio is credited as the show’s writer so we can expect all eight episodes to be written by him. The show is directed by Antoine Fuqua, Ellen Kuras, Tucker Gates, M.J. Bassett, Sylvian White, and Frederick E.O. Toye.

How Are the Reviews for The Terminal List?

Image via Prime Video

The Terminal List currently has mixed reviews. Some praise the series' action, while others have criticized the generic nature of the plot.

Related:‘The Terminal List’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Wants Answers and Revenge in Conspiracy Thriller

More Shows Like The Terminal List That You Can Watch Now

Taken (2017 - 2018) - Like The Terminal List, Taken tells the story of revenge. It follows the life of former CIA agent, Bryan Mills, who seeks revenge after a tragic incident that changed his life entirely. Taken was developed by Alexander Cary and is based on the film franchise of the same name by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. The show stars Clive Standen, Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Adam Goldberg, and Jessica Camacho.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018 - Present) - Based on the characters from the “Ryanverse” created by Tom Clancy, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an action thriller about CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, who goes from the security of his desk job to the center of a dangerous field assignment after discovering a pattern in terrorist communication. The show was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and Ali Suliman. The third season of the show is expected to be released sometime during the second quarter of the year and after that, the show will return for a fourth and final season. You can watch all the episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Reacher (2022 - Present) - Reacher is a crime thriller series developed by Nick Santora, based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The show tells the story of Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman, who gets falsely arrested for murder and upon his release, teams up with police officers to investigate a huge conspiracy of corrupt police officers, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians. Reacher stars Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, and Maria Sten. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2022, and was already renewed for a second season by February 7, 2022.