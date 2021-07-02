After guarding the galaxy, Chris Pratt is heading to the future in his latest sci-fi action movie, and here’s how you can watch it.

Who doesn’t like a good old-fashioned sci-fi action flick? The Tomorrow War is a brand new military sci-fi movie coming to Amazon Prime Video, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in the lead role. With time travel, aliens, a desperate war, and themes of family, the movie is perfect for action aficionados.

Besides Pratt, the film also features the talents of Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. The Tomorrow War is the live-action directorial debut of director Chris McKay, who is best known for The Lego Batman Movie. Unlike most military sci-fi movies that focus on young people going to war, The Tomorrow War is about the older generation giving their lives so their children can have a better future.

“You are dealing with people who are making life decisions based not on the life that they could lead, but rather the world that they’re leaving for their children,” Pratt told Variety. “It’s a different theme to think about someone being drafted away from their children rather than children being drafted away from their parents.”

The film follows the adventures of Dan Forester (Pratt), a former Delta Force Operator who is drafted into a war between humans and aliens that is being fought in the future, specifically the year 2051. J. K. Simmons plays Dan’s estranged father and the father-son duo is forced to team up to save the future for the next generation.

Based on everything we know so far about the film, The Tomorrow War promises to be one of 2021’s biggest movies and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, how long it’ll be available online, and whether it will arrive in theaters.

Is The Tomorrow War Streaming Online?

Image via Amazon Studios

Yes, The Tomorrow War will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for all subscribers starting from Friday, July 2, 2021. You can use this link to head directly to the movie’s landing page, so you can keep it bookmarked ahead of the coming premiere.

And in case you’re not up for watching such a massive action movie within the restrictions of your browser, the streaming service is also available as a handy mobile app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Most movies in 2021 have been following the dual rollout trend, appearing in both theaters and on streaming sites simultaneously. However, The Tomorrow War will be bucking that trend by skipping the theatrical release in favor of an Amazon exclusive premiere.

When Does The Tomorrow War Leave Amazon Prime Video?

Image via Amazon Studios

Since The Tomorrow War is going to have a streaming release without simultaneously heading to theaters, fans can rest assured that the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video for the foreseeable future. Movies that follow the dual rollout model generally have a streaming window of about 30 to 60 days from the release date after which they leave their respective streaming service. But as it stands, that won’t be the case for The Tomorrow War so action fans around the world can watch the movie at their leisure without worrying about it disappearing from the service.

Interestingly enough, the movie was initially supposed to arrive in theaters with Paramount Pictures distributing. It was originally set to premiere on Christmas Day, 2020 but just as with many other films, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studios involved to scuttle those plans. The movie was then rescheduled to July 23, 2021, and then eventually dropped from the schedule altogether. It was only in April 2021 that Amazon Studios officially announced that they had acquired the movie and confirmed its new release date.

Is The Tomorrow War in Movie Theaters?

Image via Amazon Studios

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to catch The Tomorrow War in theaters since it’s now a streaming-only movie. With the number of coronavirus cases dropping across the country and the vaccine rollout being expanded, movie lovers are finally getting to go back to their local theaters. But this is one movie that you’ll have to watch from home.

Of course, the pandemic is still an ongoing concern in other parts of the world. So the decision to keep the movie’s release online may just work in its favor, allowing a wider range of fans from around the globe to catch the film without worrying about catching something else along with it.

Since the start of the pandemic, streaming-only releases have become huge successes. Amazon Prime Video had previously released the Eddie Murphy film Coming 2 America in March 2021 and it topped the streaming service’s charts, making it one of their most profitable releases of all time. Chances are that The Tomorrow War will also follow suit considering its intriguing premise and star-studded cast.

Are Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World Streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

From starting his career as a primarily comedic actor, Chris Pratt has become an action icon over the years. His roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises have made him a major star of the genre and he is one of the biggest draws of The Tomorrow War. For fans of the actor, Amazon Prime Video has a vast catalog of his other movies that you can stream, rent, or buy.

Unfortunately, you can’t stream Guardians of the Galaxy or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with a Prime Video subscription. Like with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, fans will need to head to Disney+ to stream the Guardians of the Galaxy films. That said, you can still rent or buy the movies from Amazon in case you don’t have a subscription to Disney’s streaming service.

The Jurassic World films are also not on Prime Video but they are available on Hulu with a Premium subscription. And just like Guardians of the Galaxy, you can rent or buy the movies from Amazon.

