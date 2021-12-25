Macbeth is often considered one of William Shakespeare’s greatest plays. So much so, that the leading characters have become a benchmark for many storytellers and filmmakers of the eras that followed. Filmmakers have adapted the play for generations, exploring the tragic circumstances, the ambitiousness of its heroes and heroines, and the poetic darkness of its characters. The Tragedy of Macbeth is the latest movie adaptation of the Scottish Play (as superstitious people call it). But this time, it’s a more graphic and vicious representation of the classic.

The plot follows a Scottish lord, Macbeth, and his wife, Lady Macbeth, who would do anything to gain power and achieve their dreams. Macbeth is visited by three witches who prophesize that he would soon become the King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and hubris, the lord, along with his wife, puts a plan in motion by devising a murderous scheme to realize the prophecy.

As intense as the original story is, the team behind the upcoming drama movie is equally fascinating. The Tragedy of Macbeth is directed by Joel Coen, whose resume features stellar projects like Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, and True Grit. Joel Coen also serves as an executive producer, along with Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film's production companies are IAF Films and A24. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson in significant roles.

With a powerful cast, a renowned creator/director, and the premise of an exemplary work of literature, The Tragedy of Macbeth is no doubt one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021. And while you wait to catch this masterpiece, we've put together this handy guide to answer every question you might have about how you can watch The Tragedy of Macbeth, including where you can stream it and what you need to know before its release.

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth Streaming Online?

Yes, The Tragedy of Macbeth is an Apple TV+ original film, which means it’s going to be streaming on the streaming platform on January 14, 2022. You can watch Apple TV+ shows and movies on both web and mobile devices.

Ahead of the premiere, you can easily bookmark the film's landing page on your browser using this link so that you can catch it as soon as it comes out. If you don’t want to watch it on the web and prefer watching movies on the go, then you can now get the Apple TV+ app on pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms. Apple TV+ is available on a subscription basis, with a free trial for the first seven days. Plus, if you get Apple TV or any other Apple device, you can also get a three-month free subscription to the app.

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth in Movie Theaters?

The Tragedy of Macbeth is getting the best of both worlds. The film's world premiere was held on the opening night of the New York Film Festival in September 2021. Although it will be streaming on Apple TV+, the movie will also have a limited theatrical release.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is scheduled to release in movie theaters across the United States on December 25, 2021. It will have a three-week exclusive theatrical run before it starts streaming on Apple TV+. Although the current pandemic situation is somewhat under control at the moment, the latest Coronavirus variant still calls for observing some caution. With that in mind, your local theaters may continue with safety protocols that would require you to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow other health guidelines as per your city/state’s norms. So be sure to check the latest information whenever you are visiting a theater and take every necessary precaution to have a safe movie-watching experience.

Watch The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5wwWDTVTWw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM3hsVrBMA4

A24 released the first trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth on September 21, 2021. A second teaser trailer was also released on November 25, 2021. There’s not much of the plot revealed in either of the trailers but we do get a glimpse of what to expect from this movie.

The first less-than-a-minute long teaser showcases some of the characters (especially those played by Washington and McDormand), the brilliant cinematography, and the narrative. The dark, grave, but the beautifully made black and white trailer gives us the first look into this exciting new adaptation of the iconic Shakespearean tragedy. The second teaser reaffirms that this movie is going to be something to look out for. You can check out both the videos above.

What Is The Tragedy of Macbeth About?

As the official synopsis from A24 and Apple TV+ puts it, The Tragedy of Macbeth is “a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.” The movie is essentially a more intense and fierce adaptation of the original play by William Shakespeare, which he penned in 1623. The iconic play is a story about the physical and psychological effects of unbridled political ambition.

The movie follows the tragic story of a power-hungry Scottish lord and his even more ambitious wife, who seek power for power’s sake, only to make a prophecy come true. They become murderous, in both their thoughts and actions, resorting to a deep darkness that takes over their minds and lives. And as they go about their plan, little do they realize the ramifications that their actions would bring, not just to the people involved, but also to politics, society, and the generations that would follow.

Other Film Adaptations of Macbeth that You Can Watch Right Now

Since the beginning of motion pictures, Macbeth has been adapted into many narratives, each remarkable in its own way. While you wait for The Tragedy of Macbeth to release, you can explore these other adaptations of the classic play:

Macbeth (1971): Directed by Roman Polanski, this '70s version of Macbeth is considered quite violent and sexualized. But it still remains a modern revision of the madness, mayhem, and political intrigue that William Shakespeare highlighted in his work. This 1971 movie also explores the idea of how history repeats itself and that a cycle of violence never ends, but always leads to another. The ending of this movie is particularly interesting since it does not follow the original play’s climax. The movie stars Jon Finch, Francesca Annis, and Martin Shaw in the leading roles.

Macbeth (2015): A more recent adaptation of the classic play, the 2015 Macbeth is quite straightforward, taken directly from the original work. The movie stars Michael Fassbender as Lord Macbeth and Marion Cotillard as Lady Macbeth. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Sean Harris, Jack Reynor, Elizabeth Debicki, and David Thewlis in significant roles, among others. Despite the adapted story being the same as the original, this 21st-century version scored on brilliant cinematography and great performances from the ensemble cast.

Throne of Blood (1957): Completely different from other Macbeth movies and a unique stance on Shakespeare’s play, Throne of Blood is Akira Kurosawa’s third film adaptation of a Shakespearean play (the other two being versions of Hamlet and King Lear). The premise of this particular adaptation of Macbeth is the same as the original but integrates Japanese mythology and the Noh theater traditions. Set in feudal Japan, Throne of Blood follows Washizu Taketoki, a Samurai warrior under Lord Tsuzuki, who rules the Spider's Web Forest. When returning from a battle, Washizu encounters an evil spirit, who predicts that in the near future, he will become the ruler of the Spider’s Web Forest. Washizu consults with his wife Asaji who convinces him to kill Lord Tsuzuki, setting off the film's events.

