The Umbrella Academy, created by Steve Blackman, is adapted from the comic book series of the same name, made by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves family, made up of super-powered adopted siblings and their eccentric father figure.

Season 1 was first released on Netflix in February 2019. It introduced us to each of the siblings, which were in a superhero team as children called the Umbrella Academy. They reunite after many years apart to solve their father’s murder, and to prevent a looming apocalyptic event. The series was a smash hit, quickly being renewed for a second season, which was released in July 2020.

The massive ensemble cast includes Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreaves, Ritu Ayra as Lila Pitts, and Elliot Page as Viktor. Though originally known as Vanya, the character will come out as transgender this season, reflecting the actor’s own transition.

Where Is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Available to Stream?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting from June 22, 2022. The first two seasons are also available on Netflix too, so now’s a perfect opportunity to re-watch or catch up on the series!

Watch the Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer

It’s siblings vs. siblings. Umbrella Academy vs. Sparrow Academy. If a new rival group wasn’t enough to contend with, the apocalypse is coming yet again! According to Five, the "Kugelblitz" is just days away from destroying the world in this new timeline.

The trailer is a lot of fun, with Season 3 looking to have plenty of over-the-top action, hilarious sibling hijinks, and hopefully, a good dose of family drama too. We also get brief introductions to Season 3’s new characters.

How Did The Umbrella Academy Season 2 End?

Season 2 followed the siblings as they went back in time to 1963, where there’s an entirely different apocalyptic event to stop. This season delved deeper into the siblings’ fractured relationships with one another, while also shedding light on their mysterious adoptive father’s past.

We last left the group, and their new ally Lila, finding a way to return to 2019, so they can finally prevent the original apocalypse. However, upon arrival, they find that the timeline has been significantly altered. Their father has instead adopted an entirely different group of super-powered children, now adults, who have formed the Sparrow Academy. If you want a more in-depth recap of Season 2, you can check out this article here.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Guide

As we said above, the third season of The Umbrella Academy will be released on Wednesday, June 22, and the entire season will be coming out on the same day, which is great news for binge-watchers! Like the previous two seasons, Season 3 will contain ten episodes. Each episode will likely be roughly 45 to 60 minutes long.

Not too much is known about the story this season, but the episode titles have been revealed, giving us some clues to go off. Here's everything we know about the episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Episode 1: “Meet The Family”

Episode 2: “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”

Episode 3: “Pocket Full of Lightning”

Episode 4: “Kugelblitz”

Episode 5: “Kindest Cut”

Episode 6: “Marigold”

Episode 7: “Auf Wiedersehen”

Episode 8: “Wedding at the End of the World”

Episode 9: “Six Bells”

Episode 10: “Oblivion”

More Shows like The Umbrella Academy That You Can Watch Now

There is a surprisingly high amount of other incredible TV shows about dysfunctional super-powered families you could watch if you love The Umbrella Academy. Here are some that you can check out:

Doom Patrol: Mad-ish scientist and explorer Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) learns that the world is in great danger when an old friend-turned-enemy Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk) returns. To stop Mr. Nobody’s plans, Niles must tell his strange family of super-powered oddities about his past to help defeat him. The team includes the foul-mouthed robot-man Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), depressed test pilot/alien host Larry Trainer (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), a woman with multiple personalities, Rita Farr (April Bowlby), an actress with shapeshifting abilities, and Victor Stone (Jovian Wade), AKA Cyborg, a high school student who was implanted with robotic enhancements after a terrible accident.

It would be a lie to say this wasn’t one of the strangest shows on TV right now, but if strange is your thing, be prepared for a fun ride. It balances absurd silliness and dark drama, all wrapped inside some insane superhero adventures. Doom Patrol is available to stream on HBO Max.

Marvel’s Runaways: A group of teenage friends start working together when they discover an unsettling truth about their parents. Despite seemingly living normal lives, all their parents are actually criminals, running a secret organization called Pride. The teens are determined to uncover what their parents are planning, unaware of how dangerous they truly are. With these families now divided, the show does a great job of exploring just how far everyone will go to try and resolve this conflict or tear them even more apart.

The ensemble cast in Runaways is absolutely huge, but some highlights include James Marsters (Spike in Buffy and Brainiac in Smallville), Julian McMahon (Dr. Doom in the 2000s Fantastic Four films), and Annie Wersching (The Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard and Tess in The Last Of Us). Runaways is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Misfits: During a very unusual thunderstorm, five young offenders doing community service suddenly acquire superpowers. These newfound abilities lead to some unexpected consequences, resulting in the group needing to cover up and hide a disturbing accident that they caused. The offenders include Kelly Bailey (Lauren Socha), a telepath, Curtis Donovan (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), who can rewind time, Alisha Daniels (Antonia Thomas), whose touch can make people sex-crazy, Simon Bellamy (Iwan Rheon), who can become invisible, and lastly, Nathan Young, whose powers remain unknown until later, played by The Umbrella Academy’s own Robert Sheehan.

Hiding the truth is never easy, and unfortunately for this newly super-powered group, they learn this the hard way as their personal lives fall apart, and abilities are put to the test. Misfits is available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Freevee.