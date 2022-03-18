Based on a true story and a book of the same name by Scott LeRette and New York Times best-selling author Susy Flory, The Unbreakable Boy is a film adaptation that shares the story of Scott’s (Zachary Levi) journey in raising a family, despite the obstacles that life throws at him. Written and directed by Jon Gunn, who also wrote I Still Believe, this film is likely to be a timely reminder of the importance of patience, kindness, and faith above all.

Is The Unbreakable Boy in Movie Theaters?

Currently, the only way to see The Unbreakable Boy when it premieres on March 18, 2022, is in cinemas. There has been no mention of a simultaneous release to streaming platforms yet. With all of the excitement involved in getting back to see our films on the big screen, it is still important to remember to follow standard safety guidelines of distancing and maintaining good hygiene, as issued by your state or city. Stay safe, grab your popcorn and enjoy the show!

Is The Unbreakable Boy Streaming Online?

While there has been no word on where this movie will land after its theatrical release, with films increasingly being released to streaming platforms quicker, it is likely to be available at home through streaming or VOD in a short while. If this family film doesn’t make it on to any streaming platform straight after its release, we can still rely on iTunes or Google Play to easily rent it. Either way, this movie is definitely one to keep an eye out for, for a fun family night in!

What Is The Unbreakable Boy About?

The Unbreakable Boy follows the story of Austin, who, despite many adversities continuously thrust his way from a young age, remains a positive beacon and reminder of faith for all the people in his life. The book follows his father’s perspective and personal journey while supporting both his wife and son, both of whom have the same, rare, genetic brittle-bone disease, as he attempts at the same time to better understand his son’s autism. However, the film follows a family-centric experience of growing up with a disability in a very real but inspirational way. Austin’s character highlights the unpredictability of life to the audience, and further shows us that life’s set-backs provide us with opportunities to become stronger as a result.

With expertise in creating heartfelt and emotional films, the production companies Kingdom Story Company, best known for I Still Believe paired up with Lionsgate, who were applauded for Wonder, to produce this film. From everything we know, it is safe to assume that this movie will be an emotional rollercoaster.

For the majority of the film, the character of Austin is played by 13-year-old Jacob Laval. Even though Laval is very young, he has already been credited with working in John Mulaney’s Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch and HBO’s limited series, The Plot Against America.

Playing Austin’s dad is well-known actor Zachary Levi. Levi is recognized for his recent roles as Benjamin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shazam in the film Shazam!, and Chuck Bartowski in the show Chuck, as well as voicing Flynn in the Disney animation movie Tangled.

Notably attributed to the film are actors, Patricia Heaton (The Middle, Everybody Loves Raymond), Peter Facinelli (Supergirl, Twilight), and Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type).

More Feel-Good Family Movies You Can Watch Now

While you wait for the premiere of this heart-felt family movie, there are many others readily available online to watch that are equally entertaining. Here are five suggestions of family movies that also pull at the heartstrings.

Wonder (2017): Written and directed by Stephen Chobsky, Wonder is a film based on a New York Times best-selling novel written by R. J. Palacio, which follows the story of Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a child who is made to feel insecure and bullied in school because of his facial differences. Making this film a similarly great watch is the supportive family dynamic that gives Auggie the freedom to navigate growing up and finding his confidence in who he is.

I Still Believe (2020): I Still Believe follows the story of famous Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) and his personal love story with his wife Melissa (Britt Robertson), who shortly into their relationship is diagnosed with cancer. This is a story about unconditional love, patience, and finding peace.

A Week Away (2021): This coming-of-age teen musical directed by Roman White is the story of troubled youth, Will (Kevin Quinn), who, in avoiding being sent to juvenile detention after stealing a police car, is granted the opportunity to instead attend a Christian summer camp. Will’s individual struggle with believing in a loving higher power and experiencing friendship and community for the first time is at the heart of this film.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019): A Dog’s Way Home is an adventure movie based on the book of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron. We follow the adventures of an adorable pitbull who is trying to avoid being euthanized by a mean, overzealous animal control officer, Bella (Bryce Dallas Howard) while she tries to find and reunite with the family she was separated from.

I Can Only Imagine (2018): Another film by the Erwin brothers is I Can Only Imagine, a Christian-based film that is fundamentally about the making of the band MercyMe’s most well-known song, ‘I Can Only Imagine'. After a rough beginning to his career and many personal ups-and-downs, MercyMe’s lead singer Bart Millard (J. Michael Finley) rejoins the band and writes this song that can only be understood to have been written as a result of experiencing loss and attempting to recover.

Catch The Unbreakable Boy in cinemas, March 18, 2022.

