This season’s latest romantic comedy The Valet features a valet and a Hollywood star painting the town red. But don’t get excited yet, because it’s not entirely what it seems. The new movie follows a Hollywood star called Olivia Allan who enlists the services of Antonio, a valet, to save herself from a press scandal following her affair with a married man.

The movie is a remake of an original French movie, La Doublure from 2006, directed by Francis Veber. Directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, The Valet stars Samara Weaving, and Eugenio Derbez in the leading roles as Olivia and Antonio respectively. The cast also includes Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Wilmer Calderon, among others.

Here’s a handy guide for you with all the details about how to watch The Valet, and when and where you'll be able to stream the all-new rom-com.

The Valet premiered on Hulu on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Is The Valet Streaming Online?

The Valet is a Hulu original movie, which means it exclusively streams on Hulu on and from Friday, May 20, 2022. To access/watch the movie, you can add this link as a bookmark to your web browser, so you can directly visit the movie’s landing page on release.

Otherwise, if you want to skip the web viewing and use a mobile app, you can download Hulu on your Android and iOS phones and other smart devices. Hulu is also available for download on Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TVs.

Is The Valet in Movie Theaters?

The Valet is not available in theaters since it’s a streaming movie, exclusively from Hulu.

Can You Watch The Valet Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, you can’t watch The Valet without Hulu, except for viewers in countries where Hulu is not available. In that case, you can watch The Valet on Disney+ or other streaming services by Disney through its Star content hub on the same day, i.e. on May 20.

All Hulu original shows and movies are only available for streaming on this particular streaming network. In the United States, the service is available on a subscription basis. You can subscribe to Hulu for a basic plan of only $6.99 per month, but it comes with ads. The premium subscription comes free of ads and costs $12.99 per month. You can also opt for a bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN, which comes for $69.99 per month.

Watch the Official The Valet Trailer

The first official trailer of The Valet introduces the titular valet, Antonio, and the celebrity, Olivia, as well as some other major characters. In the video, we see Olivia, played by Samara Weaving, is caught at the wrong time and the wrong place by the paparazzi who spot her leaving discreetly from her lover’s house, and knocks over a man on a bike - Antonio. The lover in question is a married man. From there on, it’s all about saving Olivia’s reputation. We also see from the trailer how Antonio’s friends, coworkers, and family react to this change in his life.

Based on the trailer, it looks like The Valet is going to be a fun movie and gives a good peek into the kind of experience you can get from this film – simple, entertaining, and maybe a little heartwarming in some places.

What Is the Plot of The Valet?

Here’s what the official synopsis of The Valet says:

Movie star Olivia faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent. The hard-working valet Antonio accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia's new boyfriend as a cover-up.

Antonio and Olivia get on the bandwagon of the ruse, pretending to be lovers for the optics, but on a personal level, their lives and their emotions seem to get all tangled up. With the constant camera-facing, plush parties, and being Olivia’s arm candy, Antonio’s life is upturned. Surprisingly, so is Olivia’s. From her high rank as a star actor, she has to step down and see life at the ground level with Antonio and his family and friends.

More Romantic Comedies like The Valet on Hulu Right Now

Since the launch of its network, Hulu has been serving its audience with a number of original comedies, including quite a few in the rom-com genre. While you wait for The Valet to join the list, why not check out these other romantic comedy movies on Hulu:

Palm Springs: Featuring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, this sci-fi romantic comedy weaves romance, time travel, and humor together to make a unique story. The plot follows two strangers who meet at a wedding and hit it off, only to realize that they are stuck together in a time loop, living the same day over and over. Though an old theme, the rom-com angle makes this movie a great watch. Palm Springs also stars J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, and Camila Mendes, among others.

Happiest Season: One of the first holiday rom-com stories focusing on a queer couple, the movie features the story of a woman who visits her family during Christmas with her girlfriend but struggles to share the truth with her conservative parents. Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen, among others. The movie was well-received among fans and critics and also won an award, besides receiving special praise for its heartwarming narrative and good performances by the cast.

Crush: This coming-of-age teen romantic comedy follows Paige, a high-school girl who loves art but joins the track team just so she can get closer to her crush. As she starts to bond with a new girl on the team, Paige struggles with her feelings and tries to understand who she is actually falling for. Directed by Sammi Cohen in her feature directorial debut, Crush stars Rowan Blanchard, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Isabella Ferreira in leading roles.

