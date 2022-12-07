The fabled "Brenaissance", otherwise known as the glorious comeback of beloved actor Brendan Fraser, has really been ramping up in the past few years. While Fraser's return to the spotlight hit a minor speed bump with the historic and shocking cancellation of Batgirl, where he was initially set to join the Dark Knight's coterie of supervillains as Firefly, he still has enjoyed a wealth of successful roles in his comeback. He's still present in the world of DC as Robot Man in the cult favorite Doom Patrol (2019-2022) and had a starring role in the Steven Soderbergh heist drama No Sudden Move (2021). It was also announced earlier this year that Fraser would be joining the already star-studded cast of Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

All those projects are exciting, but in the past few months, there has been one movie in particular that has been the talk of the industry for quite some time (which is especially impressive given that there still hasn't been a trailer released yet). That movie is The Whale, based on the award-winning stage play of the same name and directed by Academy Award-Nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan). Fraser will take on the lead role of Charlie; a six-hundred-pound suicidal English teacher who's trying to reconnect with his daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), before he effectively eats himself to death.

The positive buzz surrounding the film has been nothing short of astounding and has practically cemented itself as a serious awards' contender if the early reception rings true. To find out exactly how to watch The Whale when it premieres, all you need to do is read below to find out.

Image via Vanity Fair

Related:'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

Is The Whale Premiering on Streaming or in Theaters?

The Whale will be debuting exclusively in theaters courtesy of its distributor A24; a production company that has been a massive juggernaut force in the world of independent filmmaking and has had a massively successful year with films like the sleeper mega box office hit that was Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24 has worked with a number of major studios on a variety of projects, so predicting if/when The Whale will arrive on streaming is tough to say, but release on VOD not long after the theatrical release.

Though The Whale has been quite the elusive feature film, the anticipated project will finally arrive in select theaters on Friday, December 9th, 2022. The film will expand to more theaters around the country on December 20th, 2022.

Find Showtimes for The Whale:

You can check out the links below to find showtimes and tickets for The Whale at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for The Whale

We finally got our first good, albeit brief, look at The Whale with the release of the first public trailer on November 8, 2022. Being only a minute-long, it is a teaser in every sense of the word, shining a particular spotlight on Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau.

How Has The Whale Been Received so Far?

The Whale has already been seen by a select few at various film fests, starting with the prestigious Venice Film Festival. It was there that Aronofsky, Fraser, and the rest of the film received a commendable six-minute standing ovation, pretty obviously implying that those in attendance were fans of the new film. The film also received several accolades at VFF including the InterFilm Award, the Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award, the Premio CinemaSarà Award, the Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award, and also received two nominations for the Golden Lion and the Queer Lion Awards.

The Whale also received a five-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Fraser also received a Tribute Award for his acclaimed performance. Other review excerpts include Peter Howell of the Toronto Star saying

"Aronofsky, artisan of lost souls, finds compassion in the oddest of situations",

as well as Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com saying

"Aronofsky and Fraser have taken substantive risks, in the name of an insistent empathy. I think, and my tear ducts agree, that those risks paid off".

Related:How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'

What Is the Plot of The Whale?

The official plot synopsis for 'The Whale' reads as follows:

From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.

Original play creator Samuel D. Hunter being involved is a good indication that the feature adaptation of The Whale will be quite faithful to the original. Without giving too much away for those who would like to experience the film without knowing too much about the overall storyline, the play features a surprising amount of levity and humor despite obviously taking its topic and subject seriously. That seems to be the case for the film version as well, and other characters besides Charlie and his daughter Ellie, such as Charlie's pessimistic nurse Liz (Hong Chau) and an optimistic Mormon missionary named Elder Thomas (Ty Simpkins).

Other Films Based on Plays You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Vanity Fair

Fences (2016): Directed by and starring Denzel Washington, Fences is an adaptation of the play from prolific playwright August Wilson. It follows the life of Troy Maxson (Washington); a hard-working but flawed working-class family man whose trying to be a strong husband to his wife, Rose (Viola Davis), and a strong father figure to his son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). That's his goal, but his execution winds up driving a wedge in his family as a whole, further estranging himself from people he will see in his home every single day.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951): An classic in every sense of the word, A Streetcar Named Desire features two powerhouse performances from masters of their craft. Blanche (Vivien Leigh) is an aging southern belle who moves to New Orleans and in with her sister, Stella (Kim Hunter), and her physically abusive brother-in-law, Stanley (Marlon Brando). Leigh and Brando have remarkable chemistry with one another, with Blanche's desire to be young and beautiful pairing extremely well with Stanley's unapologetically vile bravado.

The Boys in the Band (2020): Like The Whale, The Boys in the Band tackles life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the challenges one faces for being a part of that community. It follows a group of friends celebrating a birthday party in their cramped apartment, only for it to quickly become an exercise in remembering the past and the painful memories that exist therein. Consisting of a strong ensemble cast including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), and more, it successfully displays the pros and cons of being a gay man in America.