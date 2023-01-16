There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.

Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion) plays Margaret, Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass) plays Ben, Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley) plays Ellie, and Carlos Santos (Gentefied) plays Thomas. Children Lucy and Spencer are played by Briella Guiza and David Mattle respectively.

Keep reading to find out how to watch There's Something Wrong with the Children.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'There's Something Wrong with the Children' Adds 'Midnight Mass's Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, and More to Cast

Is There's Something Wrong With the Children Available to Stream?

Image via MGM+

There's Something Wrong with the Children was announced as a joint Blumhouse Productions and Epix (now rebranded as MGM+) project in November 2021. Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed filming was currently taking place in New Orleans in the United States.

Since then, a release date has been announced.

There's Something Wrong with the Children will be available to stream on Apple iTunes and Amazon Video on January 17, 2023, in the United States. Two months later, on March 17, 2023, the movie will release on the MGM+ streaming platform.

In the United Kingdom, the MGM streaming service is available to purchase for all Amazon Prime customers, beginning with a 7-day free trial. Amazon recently bought into MGM, merging the two platforms.

Watch the There's Something Wrong With the Children Trailer

Paramount released a trailer for There's Something Wrong with the Children on their official YouTube channel on December 20, 2022. The trailer begins with the group happily settling into their weekend vacation home, and planning for the next day's activities. The following day, the group is seen exploring the vast, claustrophobic forest surrounding their temporary residence. Soon, they come across what seems to be a below-ground cave, seemingly leading deep within the earth with no end point in sight. Quickly, the adults suggest clearing out of the "creepy" area, but something about the discovery seems to fascinate the children, holding their attention for a tense moment. In events that are as yet unclear, the children somehow sneak out of the house that night, leading the four adults to panic when they wake up and find their beds empty. In a stomach-dropping moment, Ben finds the children at the mouth of the cave and screams in panic as they fall into the invisible darkness. After the children are returned to safety, Ben begins to notice a simmering, evil menace within them. At first, the others are seen questioning his attitude, but it's not long before they, too, begin to notice an unsettling change. The trailer shows that children can elevate a horror's "creep factor" tenfold, and this movie is no exception. With quick-fire shots of frenzied violence and a slowed-down version of "Ring Around the Rosie" accompanying the visuals, from the trailer alone the movie looks to be a delightfully creepy watch.

Is There's Something Wrong With the Children Coming to Movie Theaters?

Image via MGM+

Unfortunately, for those eager to watch There's Something Wrong with the Children on the big screen, it doesn't look like that will be possible anytime soon.

At present, the movie will release exclusively on digital platforms. Don't forget to keep an eye on Collider's coverage of There's Something Wrong with the Children for all the latest updates.

Related:Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon to Lead Blumhouse & Atomic Monster's Next Thriller

Movies Similar to There's Something Wrong With the Children That Are Available to Stream Now

Orphan (2009) - After suffering a loss, couple Kate and John decide to add a third and final child to their family via adoption. When they visit a local orphanage they are instantly charmed by 9-year-old Esther. It's not long before Esther is welcomed into her new family home, and meets her siblings for the first time. Big brother Daniel is less than pleasant to his "weird" new sister, but 5-year-old Max instantly warms to Esther. However, Kate quickly begins to realize that Esther's attitude and mannerisms aren't quite right. Kate grows increasingly wary of her daughter, more so when the family are informed of Esther's previous tragedy. Deemed paranoid by John, Kate's mental health suffers as Esther's behavior continues to worsen.

Sinister (2012) - Ellison Oswalt, a true crime author, moves with his wife and two children to a house in Pennsylvania. Ellison does not tell his family that the house they have moved into was previously the scene of a brutal crime. Years earlier, all but one member of the Stevenson family were hanged by an unknown assailant, with the fate of their 10-year-old daughter left unknown. Ellison's intentions are to investigate the crime and write a book about it. After exploring the house, Ellison's investigation begins when he finds a box of disturbing "home movies".

Mama (2013) - Mama begins with a severely depressed man attempting to take the lives of his young children and then himself. Before he can do so, however, he is attacked and killed by an unseen force, who spares the lives of the children. Five years later, the now-feral children are rescued from the forest by their uncle, who gains custody of them along with his girlfriend. Due to their start in life, the children are monitored by a doctor who notices them referring to a mysterious protector they call "Mama". As the girls struggle to acclimate to their new life, it seems Mama isn't quite ready to let them go.