The Lakers and their "Showtime” style changed the game and inspired generations of basketball players both on the playground and in the NBA. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is one of the greatest athletes in history and helped launch the Lakers dynasty we are so familiar with today. They Call Me Magic takes us into that legendary era of basketball and uncovers the story of Magic Johnson, which fans might not be too familiar with. It’s a docuseries that both fans of the NBA and casual viewers will be able to watch and be inspired by its message and Johnson’s rise to the top. They Call Me Magic is a can’t miss series, so here is when and where you can check it out.

Watch the They Call Me Magic Trailer

If you want to get a glimpse into what we’ll see in the Apple TV+ series, check out the They Call Me Magic trailer below.

Where Is They Call Me Magic Streaming Online?

They Call Me Magic is an Apple original series and is only be available on Apple TV+. If you’re new to Apple TV+, you can start a 7-day free trial and watch the series once it has finished airing. However, Apple TV+ has been a strong service when you factor in the price. For $4.99 a month, you get access to the entire Apple TV library ad-free. So, suppose you want to start watching They Call Me Magic. In that case, you’ll also have access to Emmy-winning shows like Ted Lasso or Oscar-nominated films like Denzel Washington’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and the Best Picture winner, CODA.

When Do New Episodes of They Call Me Magic Release?

The first episode of They Call Me Magic is rated TV-MA and is on Apple TV+ as of Friday, April 22, 2022. The four-episode docuseries will air each subsequent episode on a weekly basis. If you’re still longing for some Lakers content, check out Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, airing Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

What Is They Call Me Magic About?

They Call Me Magic is a story about the basketball icon Ervin “Magic” Johnson. Unlike a series like The Last Dance, which focused on The Chicago Bulls dynasty, They Call Me Magic follows Johnson’s journey instead of only focusing on his basketball career. Director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Mandalorian) brings Magic’s story to our screen in a way we haven’t seen before. Including interviews with NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Shaquille O’Neal as they talk about his impact on the court, Famuyiwa contrasts that with people like Snoop Dogg and President Barack Obama talking about Johnson’s legacy off the court.

In 1979, Magic Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and brought in to help their superstar Center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, bring a title to Hollywood. The 6 '9 Point Guard made waves in the NBA and eventually won Finals NBA and led the Lakers to four NBA titles. Magic Johnson’s journey from a Michigan State Spartan to an NBA icon is enough to make a solid sports docuseries. Still, you have one fantastic story when factoring in his life away from basketball. In 1991, Johnson retired from basketball because he was diagnosed with HIV and went on to become an incredible businessman. His story inspired so many because he didn’t let those hardships stop him from living and helping those in need.

Unlike HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers, Apple TV+ sought out Johnson’s input and wanted to tell the events of his life as accurately as possible. Winning Time is based on actual events but is a dramatized version of the Jerry Buss story. Johnson’s input and interviews with his family, like his wife, Cookie Johnson, and son, EJ Johnson, give us a glimpse into the man Magic is behind closed doors. Magic’s life as a businessman and activist makes this docuseries bigger than basketball and will help appeal to all audiences.

Here's the official synopsis of They Call Me Magic:

They Call Me Magic offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today. The series features intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup of friends. With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan, to become the global force he is today, ‘They Call Me Magic’ charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest icons of our era.

What to Watch After They Call Me Magic

ESPN’s 30 for 30 is one of the best sports docuseries ever made. Each episode is an in-depth look at a specific athlete or team. So once you’ve finished with They Call Me Magic, check out these basketball-centric documentaries. All episodes are available on ESPN+.

Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks is a star-studded look at the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. The 1990s were the height of NBA basketball, and this heated rivalry proves just that. Reggie Miller, Pat Riley, Patrick Ewing, and Spike Lee takes us back as they give us their thoughts on one of the most fun match-ups in the league.

Celtics/Lakers: Best Of Enemies

The Lakers and Celtics are the two most dominant teams in NBA history. The back and forth between these two is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, and this 30 for 30 takes us back to the 80s. Magic Johnson’s Lakers vs. Larry Bird’s Celtics; doesn’t get any better than this.

I Hate Christian Laettner

Christian Laettner, the Duke Blue Devil himself, is one of the most hated college players we’ve ever seen. Director Rory Karpf crafts a story that will leave you speechless and make you remember the intensity of NCAA Basketball.

The Fab Five

Arguably the most famous college teams in NCAA history, The Fab Five reveals all about the 1992 Michigan Wolverines. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, and Ray Jackson sit down and gives us a closer look at one of the most talented teams the Big 10 has ever seen.

