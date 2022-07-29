Many may remember how in 2018 newsreels shared the devastating story of twelve boys and their soccer coach being trapped inside a cave in Thailand. The fate of these thirteen lives was entirely unknown for over two weeks. With an international rescue effort consisting of over 10,000 people, after 18 days trapped in the Thai Luang cave system, the thirteen saw freedom. All survived thanks to the brave divers of the rescue team. Inspired by this true story, William Nicholson wrote a screenplay, and in 2020, Deadline announced the building anticipation for Ron Howard's role in producing and directing the biographical survival film Thirteen Lives. While other productions are in the works focusing on this true story, "sources who read the script by Nicholson see Thirteen Lives as another Apollo 13 for Howard," according to Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr.

Thirteen Lives will bring the harrowing true story of the Tham Luang cave rescue to the screen. Key rescuers in the effort featured in the story include Richard Stanton (Viggo Mortensen), John Volanthen (Colin Farrell), Richard Harris (Joel Edgerton), and Vernon Unsworth (Lewis Fitz-Gerald). The film will also feature the heroic efforts and tragic death of retired Royal Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan (Sukollawat Kanarot). Playing the young coach, Ekkaphon Chanthawong, who was tasked with keeping the boys on his team alive in the cave, is Teeradon Supapunpinyo. Here's how you can watch this true story unfold.

Is Thirteen Lives Coming to Theaters?

Thirteen Lives will be released in select theaters on July 29, 2022. You can check out the list of theaters that are screening the movie here.

Is Thirteen Lives Streaming Online?

As mentioned above, Thirteen Lives will first reach audiences through theaters on July 29. Following this, on August 5, the film will be available to subscribers on Prime Video.

Watch the Thirteen Lives Trailer

Prime Video dropped the trailer for Thirteen Lives on June 28, 2022. Watch it here now.

What Is the True Story Behind Thirteen Lives?

In the summer of 2018, twelve members of the Wild Boars junior association football team and their assistant coach explored the Tham Luang Nang Non Cave in Thailand. The natural wonder became a trap on June 23 when sudden rainfall made it impossible for the twelve youth and their coach to escape.

The natural disaster hit international news, and experts from around the world collaborated to help save those trapped in the cave. The first foreign rescuer to collaborate on this mission was British man Vernon Unsworth, who was known for diving in caves as a hobby. Upon realizing the severity of this disaster, he requested the help of three expert divers. On July 2, two of those British divers, John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, managed to navigate the treacherous, underwater path and locate the soccer team. What then followed was an incredible debate: How were they going to get the kids out?

An oncoming monsoon, expected on July 11, put pressure on the rescue. If they wanted to get them out, they had to do it before the next heavy rainfall. It also became clear that it would be too dangerous to guide people with no diving experience through claustrophobic passages and darkness--all from 4 km within the cave where the kids and coach were trapped. For this mission to succeed, the thirteen would have to be sedated and brought through the cave one by one.

As one of the leading figures in the rescue mission, Vernon contacted Australian Richard Harris, one of three men in the world who was both an anaesthetician and cave diver. What proceeded was a highly risky, yet organized, system of sedating each Wild Boar team member, giving them a face mask, and hauling them out of the cave by way of a stretcher, pulley system, and relays of divers. After two days of this laborious work, eight of the boys were saved. The rain began on July 10 as the last few were being rescued. "And literally, after the last boy was on his way out of the cave, the floodwaters just suddenly started to come through," Vernon told BBC.

Unfortunately, two people did die from this 18-day rescue mission. Royal Thai Navy SEAL veteran, Saman Kunan, died of asphyxiation while delivering diving cylinders to the thirteen. A year later, Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara died of a blood infection he contracted during the rescue.

Other True Story Survival and Rescue Films You Can Watch Now

Thirteen Lives is not the first, and will likely not be the last, cinematic portrayal of an incredible true story of mankind overcoming the odds and surviving the impossible. Below are some of our top movies to check out while you wait for Thirteen Lives or if you're still looking for more after its release.

The 33 (2015): Directed by Mexican film director Patricia Riggen, The 33 tells the true story of the 2010 Copiapó mining disaster which trapped 33 miners underground. Mario Sepúlveda, played by Antonio Banderas, is the mining captain who acted as a leader while he and his colleagues were stuck 700 meters underground for 69 days. Surviving on waning rations and slivers of hope from the outside world, Mario and the other 32 miners managed to stay alive until their rescue.

The 33 is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, and Vudu.

The Impossible (2012): Directed by Spanish film director J. A. Bayona, The Impossible is based on the real-life survival story of how Spanish physician María Belón and her family survived the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The Impossible follows Maria Bennett (Naomi Watts), her husband Henry (Ewan McGregor), and three sons (Tom Holland, Samuel Joslin, and Oaklee Pendergast) as they vacation in Thailand. Their bliss is cut short when a tsunami pummels the coast, separating the family. All survive, but separated, they wither in their hope of ever seeing one another again. Maria and her eldest son, Lucas (Holland), make it to a hospital where, by miracle, Lucas spots his father and brothers, and the family is reunited.

The Impossible is streaming now on HBO Max.

Only the Brave (2017): Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Only the Brave is a film tribute to the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost 19 out of 20 firefighters in fighting the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona. The GQ article "No Exit," written by Sean Flynn, served as a basis and inspiration for the film. Playing the sole surviving member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, Brendan McDonough, is Miles Teller. Jeff Bridges is fire chief Duane Steinbrink, and Jennifer Connelly is Amanda Marsh, the wife of Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin), one of the firefighters who died.

Only the Brave is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, and Vudu.

The Finest Hours (2016): Directed by Craig Gillespie, The Finest Hours charts the epic and historic 1952 United States Coast Guard rescue of the SS Pendleton. The film is based on the 2009 book, The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard's Most Daring Sea Rescue, written by Michael J. Tougias and Casey Sherman. Bernard "Bernie" Webber (Chris Pine) was a petty officer in the United States Coast Guard in the mid-1900s. Soon after an oil tanker, the SS Pendleton, had departed, a nor'easter cyclone hit the coast on February 18, 1952, splitting the tanker in half. Webber, along with three men, braved the sea in nothing more than a motor lifeboat to save the crew of the ship.

The Finest Hours is streaming now on Disney+.

Togo (2019): Directed by Ericson Core, Togo tells of the incredible dogsled journey that saved the children of Nome, Alaska, from a diphtheria outbreak. Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) was a Norwegian-American breeder and trainer of sled dogs in 1910s and 1920s Alaska. When 1925 ushered in a deadly diphtheria epidemic, threatening to kill primarily the children of Nome, there was no way to have the lifesaving serum delivered from Nenana because of the harsh winter weather. With no other choice, Seppala volunteered to dogsled the distance with his old, but experienced, Siberian Husky named Togo. This lone man and his loyal dogs rode the entire 674 miles to Nenana. A relay of other dogsled men helped bring the antitoxin home, saving Nome.

Togo is streaming now on Disney+.