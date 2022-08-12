Great news for fans of Chris Estrada, the comedian’s new series, based on his own life and experiences, is all set to premiere today! The show, called This Fool, not only stars Estrada, but also has him as one of the series co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff. Armisen is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013 and his work on the IFC sketch comedy Portlandia. Groff is known to Broadway fans as King George in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton and he is also the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. All this talent behind the show should bode well for This Fool. There’s plenty of talent in front of the camera as well, as, in addition to Estrada, the show also features the acting talents of Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Michelle Ortiz (MADtv), Laura Patalano (Gente-fied), and Julia Vera (The Old Ways).

People mostly know Chris Estrada best for the stand-up specials he did for HBO and Comedy Central. These specials show off Estrada’s affable charm and the humor he brings to his stories of being the funniest guy working in shipping and receiving and his brags of being in many fights but having won a single one. This same charm carries over to Julio, the character Estrada plays in This Fool. Julio is a genuinely good guy who desperately wants to do the right thing and put others first. He even works at a nonprofit that helps rehabilitate gang members. This job becomes especially interesting when his cousin, Luis, an ex-gang member himself, moves in with Julio’s family. Luis is played by Frankie Quinones who is best known for The Dress Up Gang and El Chicano.

Now without further ado, here's how you can watch this series, which we're sure is going to make for some hilarious comfort viewing.

Image via Hulu

Related:The Best Comedy Shows on Hulu Right Now

Watch the Trailer for This Fool

Hulu released their first trailer for This Fool on July 24, 2022. A second official trailer was released on August 4. Both trailers show the relationships and tensions that support the show’s comedy. From Julio’s martyr complex and tendency to be non-confrontational to a fault to his fraught past with Luis and his attempts to make things work with his girlfriend Maggie, the building blocks of the show’s humor and relationships were on display in the trailer.

The show clearly has plenty of action and story in addition to jokes as scenes of Julio’s attempts to change his extremely non-confrontational nature and become more assertive are shown, with mixed results. (It looks like Julio may share his actor’s tendency to lose fights.) The trailer also shows the genuine passion and concern for helping people that Julio brings to his job and gives context for why Julio chooses to avoid conflict.

When and Where Can You Stream This Fool?

This Fool will be streaming on Hulu beginning August 12, 2022. It is a Hulu original so there doesn’t appear to be any other way to watch This Fool at this time. Luckily, Hulu offers free trials so even people who aren’t regular subscribers should be able to check out This Fool. And in case you're interested in getting a regular subscription to the streaming service, they cost $6.99/month for the ad-supported plan and $12.99/month without ads.

Will This Fool Be Coming Out On DVD?

As of right now, DVDs of This Fool are not available to order or even preorder. Not all Hulu originals get a DVD release (Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building is still not out on DVD). Some shows like The Handmaid’s Tale have eventually had DVDs put out so perhaps This Fool will eventually be out on physical media as well.

Related:The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

More Shows Like This Fool That You Can Watch Now

Image via Hulu

Baskets: Starring Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets, a classically trained clown who must return to his working-class town to work as a rodeo clown, this darkly funny series focuses on Chip, his brother Dale (also played by Galifianakis), and their mom, played by Louie Anderson, and how the family deals with the indignities and disappointments of their lives. This painfully awkward comedy received critical and audience praise for its memorable tone and dry comedy. Baskets ran from 2016 to 2019 and all seasons are streaming on Hulu.

Reservation Dogs: This dramedy series follows four teens, Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan, (Devery Jacobs) Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), growing up on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. The show deftly weaves a story of both the joys of friendship and connection and the pain of poverty and systemic racism. The group, still grieving the recent death of their friend Daniel, schemes and steals as they try to make enough money to make it out of their small town and out to California. Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is currently on its second season and is available to watch on Hulu.

Bob’s Burgers: Bob’s Burgers is still one of the best family sitcoms on TV, even after 12 seasons (and a movie.) This Loren Bouchard-created animated sitcom is more grounded than many other shows in that medium and often has more in common with its live-action counterparts. The series revolves around Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), a struggling restaurateur, his lovably odd family, and the other members of their colorful seaside community. Other familiar voices in the series include Eugene Mirman, Dan Mitz, and Kristen Schaal. Bob’s Burgers is streaming on Hulu.

The Odd Couple: This classic 70s sitcom of mismatched roommates starred Tony Randall as Felix Unger and Jack Klugman as Oscar Madison, two roommates with little in common. The anxious and neat Felix and the laidback to a fault Oscar constantly get under each other’s skin but also learn to rely on and learn from each other. This iconic series, created by Jerry Belson and Garry Marshall, is streaming on Paramount+.