If you've been craving an old-fashioned, A-list survival thriller or you've been waiting for a new Angeline Jolie vehicle to tap back into her action-savvy side, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have you covered with weekend with the release of Those Who Wish Me Dead. Directed and co-written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the film stars Jolie as a smokejumper haunted by mistakes she made on the job and the lives those mistakes cost, until she crosses paths with a young boy (Finn Little) on the run from two assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) and realizes she's got no time to live in the past if she's gonna get the kid out alive. Throw in the wildfire raging through the forest where they're trying to make their escape, and you've got the set-up for the kind of pulse-pounding, performance-driven thrills we've come to expect from Sheridan (who also wrote the screenplays for Sicario and Hell or High Water).

The Warner Bros. film is being released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, as per Warner Bros.’ bold 2021 plan for its new releases, and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead, how long it’ll be on HBO Max, and when it arrives in theaters.

Is Those Who Wish Me Dead Streaming Online?

Yes, Those Who Wish Me Dead is available to stream on HBO Max for all subscribers as of Friday, May 14. Here's the direct link to the landing page, in case you want to bookmark it or just get right to streaming. And if you don't want to watch the film online in your browser, HBO Max subscribers can view it in the app, which is finally available on Roku, Apple TV, and most major mobile and smart TV platforms.

The film is the latest in the 2021 dual rollout of Warner Bros. day-and-date releases that will arrive on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release date. That means, unlike HBO Max's 2021 original films Zack Snyder's Justice League and Locked Down, which are intended to remain on the streaming service in perpetuity, Those Who Wish Me Dead is only streaming online for a limited window during its initial launch.

When Does Those Who Wish Me Dead Leave HBO Max?

By now, you probably know the drill. Like all the other Warner Bros. titles debuted early on streaming, Those Who Wish Me Dead will only be available to stream for 31 days during the initial release window. It will leave HBO Max starting June 14, at which time, the film will be available to see only in theaters.

Eventually, Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a few months later it may return to HBO Max to stream. How long might that take? Well, Wonder Woman 1984 recently made its return to streaming after initially premiering on HBO Max back in December 2020. So if you plan to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead on streaming, you have one month to do so or you're going to be in for a bit of a wait.

Is Those Who Wish Me Dead in Movie Theaters?

In the United States, Those Who Wish Me Dead arrives in theaters on May 14 - the same day it arrives on HBO Max. So if you want to see Jolie back in action on the big screen, you can do that now!

And now that cases are down and the vaccine rollout has expanded in the US, more and more theaters are opening up nationwide to varying capacities. Be sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines, but if your local theaters are open, folks who feel safe to visit theaters can find Those Who Wish Me Dead available nationwide right now.

Is Yellowstone Streaming on HBO Max?

If Those Who Wish Me Dead leaves you wanting more of Sheridan's signature Western storytelling, you might find yourself in a mood to watch Yellowstone, the filmmaker's record-shattering ratings success, which stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family - landholders to the biggest ranch in the U.S., who find themselves locked in a continuous battle to hold onto their property with various economic, political, and cultural entities encroaching on the borders.

But you won't find Yellowstone on HBO Max! The series has three seasons (and a fourth on the way), all of which aired on the Paramount Network. If you don't have the Paramount Network, not to worry, all three seasons are available to stream on Peacock - you can only access the first episode of Season 1 for free (with ads). If you want to watch the rest, you'll need to be a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscriber. For more details, check out our complete guide to how to watch Yellowstone.

