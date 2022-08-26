The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is headlined by the talented duo of Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive) and Idris Elba (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom), who will play the central characters of Dr. Alithea and the Djinn respectively. The cinematography is by John Seale, who previously collaborated with Miller on Mad Max: Fury Road. The film's screenplay was co-written by Miller and his daughter, Augusta Gore. Thankfully, it won't take three thousand years to watch the movie. Instead, here's how to watch this month's highly anticipated fantasy adaption.

Watch the Three Thousand Years of Longing Trailer

The first trailer was released by MGM Studios on May 20, 2022, just in time for its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It begins with showing Swinton's character, Alithea, who fittingly narrates the trailer given her job as a scholar who unfortunately doesn't have many connections in her life. During one of her travels, she finds and purchases a mysterious-looking bottle and accidentally opens it up while cleaning it. Elba's character emerges from the bottle as a Djinn who asks for what Alithea wishes. In a twist, Alithea remains hesitant to name any wish due to the folklore that has come before to teach that wishes can be dangerous. She asks about what others have used their wishes for from the Djinn's experiences and the trailer unfolds a kaleidoscope of historical locations and periods (spanning the titular three thousand years), showing the story of the wishes the Djinn has granted before. The trailer promises a lot of elements of history and fantasy, as well as some brilliant visuals.

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing in Movie Theaters?

MGM Studios and Roadshow Entertainment are releasing the movie in theaters starting August 26, 2022, in the US. Other countries like Australia will have a release date starting September 1 as presented in the table below. The film's runtime clocks in at 108 minutes or 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Release Date Country August 26 USA August 31 Canada September 1 Australia, Germany, Greece, Singapore September 2 UK, Spain, Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, Taiwan September 8/9 Hungary, Portugal, Iceland September 14/16 Belgium, Finland, Turkey

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing Streaming Online?

Currently, there is no established date for when and where the film will be available for streaming or VOD. However, it can be expected to follow within the next few months after the movie's theater release, possibly at the end of the year.

What Is Three Thousand Years of Longing About?

The film is based on a 1994 short story collection titled The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye written by A.S. Byatt. The general plot of the novella follows an English woman whose profession as a "narratologist" who studies mythology leads her to a convention in Turkey. She comes across a mysterious bottle during her stay and uncorks it to release a Djinn, a genie-like entity drawing from Arabian mythology, who is able to grant her three wishes. However, her knowledge informs her to heed caution when making these wishes and creates an interesting dynamic between her and the Djinn. The original novel's plot shares quite a few similarities with the film given that the official synopsis from the film's website reads:

Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

More Movies like Three Thousand Years of Longing That You Can Watch Next

Stories revolving around characters who gain the chance to make life-altering wishes through fantastical circumstances have become a subgenre within film over the years. Below are just a few fantasy films that follow characters whose wishes become real and leads them to surreal worlds and dire consequences:

Labyrinth (1986): This iconic fantasy musical directed by Jim Henson (The Muppets) starred a teenage Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) as Sarah Williams, whose frustrations with her baby half-brother Toby cause her to wish he would be taken away by goblins from the book she's reading titled "The Labyrinth". Consequently, her wish turns true as the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie), emerges and takes Toby away. Immediately regretting her wish, Sarah must rescue Toby within 13 hours by solving Jareth's labyrinth. The visuals and humor of the film have marked Labyrinth as a memorable favorite among family movies and it takes the audience on a journey through magical landscapes like Goblin City as Sarah learns the importance of family.

Aladdin (1992): The most popular film involving a genie is none other than this Disney animation classic that follows the titular character of Aladdin, a charming street urchin living in Agrabah who discovers a golden lamp and magical carpet in a cave after being sent there by the greedy Royal Vizier, Jafar. After rubbing the lamp, a genie is released from the treasure and forms a friendship with Aladdin while offering him three wishes. Aladdin goes from poverty to royalty using a wish and is smitten by Princess Jasmine, all while Jafar's evil plot threatens their happiness and the wellbeing of Agrabah. Renowned as one of the classic Disney princess films, Aladdin has excellent comedy and songs, especially with the unforgettable track "A Whole New World". The animated movie also received a live-action remake by Guy Ritchie in 2019, which makes a grand effort to capture the vibrancy and magic of the original.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987): Straying from the family movies to more mature and darker themes is another George Miller fantasy film, this time starring Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns), and singer Cher. The trio plays disgruntled and widowed housewives who come together to form a coven. Their witch powers draw upon their desires and wishes for an ideal man and bring about the arrival of Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson). He comes across as a charming man who decides to seduce all three women, only to reveal his true devilish nature that requires the trio to stop him with their powers. One of Miller's more whacky films outside of his major franchises, this movie brings together a star-studded cast with incredible chemistry in a world of witchcraft.