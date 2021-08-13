The mega-stacked super team of young heroes is back in a new season of Titans. The show outlived DC’s flagship streaming service, launched in 2018, and Season 3 debuts on HBO Max — DC’s new streaming sanctuary save for a handful of CW shows still stockpiled by Netflix — on August 12th. Titans is an action soap opera somewhere between Marvel’s Defenders universe on Netflix and the Arrowverse on the CW. While fans wait with bated breath for the return of Marvel’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox, Titans may be the closest substitute to the action-packed, dimly lit, cinematic stylings of that Netflix Marvel show. The world at stake in Titans is a rich realization of DC’s comic book mythology. The dark and striking drama weaves characters and story arcs from across the DC universe into its narrative. While the ensemble cast gets a chance to shine, the story revolves around Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) following his bitter departure from his role as Bruce Wayne’s (Iain Glen) ward. As he copes with the trauma of his violent childhood, he’s called to aid a girl whose very being is under siege by darkness from another dimension. As their allies assemble, Dick decides to try and train them as a team—a project he’d previously attempted in San Francisco with a squad of sidekicks to the Justice League.

In season one, the new Titans tango with Trigon (Seamus Dever), a demon king from another dimension. In season two, their primary nemesis Deathstroke (Esai Morales) reemerges to further the feud between he and the Titans, and season 3 sees the first live-action adaptation of Batman: Under the Red Hood, minus Batman. Each season, so far, adds another Robin to the mythos--first Dick Grayson, then Jason Todd (Curran Walters), and the new-to-the-series Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo). Season 3 of Titans was announced before season 2 finished airing in 2019. Filming for the new season was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic but began in October of 2020. Production only wrapped in June 2021, but Collider got a look at the first five episodes and we felt the show sticks to its themes and tone, for better or worse. Here’s a look at how and where viewers can expect to watch Titans.

RELATED: 'Titans' Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the New Season?

Where Is Titans Season 3 Streaming?

Image via HBO Max

Titans Season 3 is streaming now on HBO Max. The first three episodes are available, and the next 9 episodes will be released weekly until the finale on October 21. For $9.99 a month, subscribers have access to HBO Max’s streaming library, with the exception of day-of theatrical releases, with ads. For $14.99, subscribers enjoy an ad-free experience and have access to Warner Bros. scheduled same-day theatrical releases. Season three moved the show’s setting from San Francisco to Gotham city, and the new setting includes the addition of Gotham natives Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), and it introduces the Red Hood to the series.

Where to Stream Titans Seasons 1 & 2

Image via HBO Max

Unlike the Arrowverse on the CW, which is consummately streaming on Netflix, every season of Titans is now streaming on HBO Max. The first two seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 for season one and $24.99 for season two, or $1.99 per episode.

For more DC action streaming on HBO Max, check out James Gunn’s newest picture, The Suicide Squad—a pseudo-sequel to the 2016 comic adaptation only streaming for free until September 5, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), or seek out the ensemble animated shows the Teen Titans, Young Justice, or Harley Quinn. Or catch up on Doom Patrol before season three airs this fall, or Batwoman—which just recently finished airing season 2 on the CW—both available on HBO Max. HBO recently announced that interested audiences can stream the first episode of season one of Titans for free, along with the first episode of several other HBO shows including Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Perry Mason, and more, on HBO Max without a subscription.

What Is Titans About?

Thwaites (Oculus) assembles the beloved Teen Titans core, sans Cyborg who’s busy with Doom Patrol, in Titans first season. It retreads Raven’s origin already depicted in the cartoon network classic as well as DC’s New 52 animated feature from 2016, Justice League vs Teen Titans. Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), aka Raven, Cory Anders (Anna Diop), aka Starfire, Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), aka Beastboy, Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), aka Wondergirl, and the welcomed addition of the less popular heroes Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) round out the Titans team on their individual quests that coalesce in a climactic showdown of epic consequence. The world these heroes grew up in is grim and disturbing, and the show sees them grappling with their demons as they tackle the task of living the dual life of costumed vigilantes. The world the season builds is full of history, heroes, secrets, and tragedy. The drama surrounding the original team’s dissolution is kept in the dark until the second half of season two.

Season two brought the villains Deathstroke, Dr. Light (Michael Mosley), and Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) into the picture for the Titans to tussle with. It also introduced Jason Todd, Batman’s new Robin, Connor (Joshua Orpin), aka Superboy, Aqualad (Drew Van Acker), Jericho (Chella Man), Rose Wilson (Chelsea Zhang), and Krypto the Superdog. The crowded cast of superheroes creates a less even treatment for each character, but the show continues to carry the motifs of pain, identity, and acceptance deftly displayed in the first season. Where season one retreads the Trigon story, season two furthers the Slade Wilson conflict fans of the Teen Titans cartoon are familiar with. The tumultuous history and tension between Deathstroke and the Titans build a palpable disdain and danger fueled by the mystery surrounding Slade’s connection to the Titans' initial dissolution.

Titans Season 3 Release Schedule

Image via HBO Max

Like the previous 2 seasons, Titans Season 3 will release new episodes week-to-week, rather than streaming them all at once, with a twist - the first 3 episodes of Season 3 all debut on the same day; Thursday, August 12. That means the episodes "Barbara Gordon", "Red Hood", and "Frank & Dove" are all available to stream on HBO Max right now.

After the premiere date, nine more episodes will release every Thursday until the finale drops on October 21.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Dark City’ Television Series in Development, According to Film’s Director, Alex Proyas You are probably wondering why this film keeps appearing in your memories...

Read Next