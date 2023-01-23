Do you hear that? It’s a buzzing sound. Oscar's buzz has been surrounding the little-known independent film, To Leslie, and it doesn’t sound like the bees are going to stop anytime soon. Starring Andrea Riseborough as an alcoholic Texas woman who won the lottery only to lose everything over the next seven years, Hollywood heavyweights have suddenly come together to push her full speed ahead towards the most prestigious red carpet in Tinseltown. You might ask yourself, what is To Leslie? Maybe you’ve never even heard of it. That may all change as the announcements for the 2023 Academy Award nominations arrive on Tuesday, January 24.

Regardless if Riseborough receives a Best Actress nomination, her performance is all anyone in Hollywood is talking about these days. Directed by Michael Morris (Better Call Saul) in his feature directorial debut, To Leslie is an independent drama film that premiered on March 12, 2022, at the South by Southwest film festival. It then received a limited release in movie theaters across America and became available to stream on-demand on October 22, 2022. Receiving universal critical acclaim, particularly for Riseborough’s performance, it made only $23,304 at the box office. But it just goes to show what word of mouth can do in Hollywood, and this little film is proving that there’s still room for innovative, small-budget films among blockbusters with big names attached to them like this year’s The Woman King starring Viola Davis and The Fabelmans starring Michelle Williams.

All the Oscar buzz for Riseborough started as various actors in Hollywood began sharing their remarks about To Leslie on social media, in interviews, and even during acceptance speeches in recent weeks. It’s happened suddenly, and it seems like everyone has come out of the woodwork to get Riseborough into the Best Actress race at the Oscars in an extremely short amount of time, especially considering that she’s been passed over at previous award shows including the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. If you are feeling major FOMO and want to get in on the latest thrills and chills that only a place like Hollywood can offer, read on to find out how to watch To Leslie.

Watch the Trailer for To Leslie

To Leslie is a rollercoaster of emotions, and the trailer encapsulates that perfectly. As Leslie twirls and slurs across the dance floors of bars and homes, she begins to question who she is and if she’s a good person. The trailer introduces us to the highs of Leslie’s addictions and the extreme lows during the morning afters which can be hard to look at. Twinged with country music and cigarettes, we’re introduced to the many players who come in and out of Leslie’s life, including the kind Sweeney (Marc Maron), her mother figure Nancy (Allison Janney) alongside her partner Dutch (Stephen Root), and her son James (Owen Teague).

When and Where to Watch To Leslie

To Leslie received a limited theatrical release on October 7, 2022, and was also made available for purchase on On-Demand. If you missed it in theaters, don’t worry. A lot of people did. Luckily, To Leslie now has a broader distribution plan, and there are many options for viewers who want to get in on the praise for the film. To Leslie is currently available to rent on streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube for $6.99. The platforms also offer a purchase option for $9.99.

Who Are the People Contributing to the Last-Minute Oscar Campaign for To Leslie?

Academy-Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is certainly campaigning for the movie, sharing a picture on Instagram alongside Riseborough, Morris, and Demi Moore on January 11.

Other Academy Award winners chiming in include Kate Winslet, who interviewed Riseborough and Morris for a Q&A surrounding the film in an effort to promote the actress’s portrayal. Winslet remarked of Riseborough’s performance that it was, “One of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Glass Onion star Edward Norton took to Instagram after viewing the film.

Zooey Deschanel, Susan Sarandon, Mira Sorvino, Courtney Cox, Alan Cumming, Melanie Lynskey, and Helen Hunt are just a few of the other Hollywood actors coming out of the woodwork to support the film. Perhaps the most shocking person to contribute to the last-minute Oscar campaign for Riseborough is two-time Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who is also her competition for the golden statue. Unlike To Leslie, Blanchett starred in one of the buzziest films this year, the psychological music drama, Tár. Having been nominated and won several awards already on this year's awards circuit, including at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards (CCA), she chose her CCA acceptance speech as the time to promote Riseborough’s performance in a surprising moment.

What Is To Leslie About, and Is It Based on a True Story?

Image Via Momentum Pictures

To Leslie begins seven years after local Texas woman Leslie won the lottery by picking out the numbers with her son, James. Despite her “luck,” Leslie has now become an alcoholic after blowing all the money on drinking and partying, leaving her homeless and estranged from her son, family, and hometown. Riseborough is a British actress best known for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the television film The Long Walk to Finchley for which she received a BAFTA nomination and has also been featured in the films The Death of Stalin, The Grudge, and Possessor.

Alongside Riseborough, To Leslie features Marc Maron (GLOW) as Sweeney, the co-owner of the local motel in town who gives Leslie a chance to start her life over again by offering her a job. Academy-Award-winning actress Allison Janney (I, Tonya) plays the supporting role of Leslie’s embittered mother-like figure Nancy, and Owen Teague (It) plays Leslie’s estranged son and the core of Leslie’s anguish as she comes to terms with her failures as a mother.

Believe it or not, To Leslie is loosely based upon a true story, inspired by events that occurred in screenwriter Ryan Binaco’s life. Though it may seem from all the trailers and posters that the core of To Leslie is a bleak depiction of alcoholism and addiction, it’s much more than that. As the film begins with Leslie hitting her rock bottom as a homeless alcoholic who spent all the $190,000 she won in the lottery in the past seven years, it goes beyond her getting sober. As she moves back to her hometown and is offered a job as a maid at the local motel by co-owners Sweeney and Royal (Andre Royo), the film becomes a story of redemption as Leslie not only attempts to become sober but becomes a person again with dreams and reconnect with her teenage son after years of estrangement.

Nominations and Award Wins for To Leslie

Though there have been few and far between, To Leslie has received some love from the Awards show circuit this season. Most notably, the National Board of Review Awards named it one of the top ten independent films of 2022. Riseborough has also won Best Actress Awards at the Raindance Film Festival Awards and at the Gijón International Film Festival Awards alongside her co-star Marc Maron who won the Best Actor award. Riseborough was also nominated for Best Actress at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and is nominated for Best Lead Performance at the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards which will take place on March 4, 2023.

Similar Titles Like To Leslie to Watch

Image Via Momentum Pictures

The Lost Weekend (1945) - The Lost Weekend is one of the original films to depict the devastating effects of alcoholism in a major Hollywood movie. Ray Milland stars as Don Birnam, a writer struggling to maintain his sobriety. Preparing for a visit from his brother, things go awry when he goes to the local bar instead and embarks on a weekend-long bender that proves destructive for not only himself but for his friends and family. Directed by Billy Wilder, the film won critical acclaim and Ray Milland won the Academy Award for Best Actor. It also won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

28 Days (2000) - If you want a lighter, inspiring story of alcoholism and getting sober, 90s it girl Sandra Bullock gives a heartbreaking yet cheerful performance in 28 Days. Bullock plays writer and New York City party girl Gwen Cummings, and after getting drunk at her sister’s wedding which leads to her crashing her car, she winds up having to choose between rehab and jail. Choosing rehab, believing it will be an easy stint due to her denial of having a drinking problem, Gwen soon realizes she does. Featuring a fantastic ensemble cast including Viggo Mortensen, Alan Tudyk, Elizabeth Perkins, Steve Buscemi, Dominic West, Mike O’Malley, and Azura Skye, it’s an at times gut-wrenching but hopeful portrayal of doing your best by taking it one day at a time.

Hester Street (1975) - You may think that the tiny independent film Hester Street has nothing to do with To Leslie, and you may be right…technically. Starring Carol Kane, she plays Giti, a Russian, Jewish immigrant arriving in New York City with her son during the early 1900s. Finally reunited with her husband, Jake (Steven Keats), who’s already been living in America, Giti has a hard time adjusting to the big city and American lifestyle. Like To Leslie in that Hester Street was a movie barely anyone saw, Carol Kane’s performance began to be championed by various Hollywood heavyweights, and she found herself nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.