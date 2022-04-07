Ah, Tokyo. We've seen so many representations of the city in movies and shows over the years but prepare yourself for a fresh perspective on Japan's most populous city. Tokyo Vice is a crime thriller about an American reporter who becomes the first non-Japanese journalist to work for a major Tokyo newspaper. With the help of a police detective, he then begins to see the real face of Tokyo as he investigates the reach and influence of the yakuza.

Based on Jake Adelstein's 2009 book of the same name, the show is created by J.T. Rogers and stars Ansel Elgort as a fictional version of Jake Adelstein and Ken Watanabe as Detective Hiroto Katagiri, along with Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Itō, Show Kasamatsu, and Tomohisa Yamashita, among others. With a star-studded cast and inspired by real events, Tokyo Vice promises to be an exciting watch. So without further ado, here's how you can watch Tokyo Vice​​​​​​.

Is Tokyo Vice Streaming Online and When Does it Premiere?

Image via HBO Max

Tokyo Vice premiered on April 7, 2022, on HBO Max. The show is available exclusively on HBO Max in the US. It's also being released in Japan through Wowow.

Can You Watch Tokyo Vice Without HBO Max?

No, not if you live in the US. As we said above, Tokyo Vice is only releasing through HBO Max and Wowow so you don't have any other options to watch the show. HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $14.99 per month for the add-free plan. You can also get HBO Max as an add-on with Hulu if you have a subscription to that service.

When Is the Tokyo Vice Finale?

The final episode of Tokyo Vice is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max on April 28, 2022.

What Is Tokyo Vice About?

Here's the official synopsis of the show from HBO Max:

Based on Jake Adelstein's non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, starring Ken Watanabe. The drama captures Adelstein's daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Tokyo Vice Episode Guide

Image via HBO Max

The first season of Tokyo Vice has eight episodes in total. The show's first three episodes were released together on the day of the premiere, that is on April 7, 2022. The remaining episodes are set to be released weekly.

Tokyo Vice's pilot episode has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Mann (Heat). Other directors credited on the series include Hikari (37 Seconds), Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos), and Destin Daniel Cretton. Here are the episode details:

Episode 1: "The Test" - April 7, 2022

Episode 2: "Kishi Kaisei" - April 7, 2022

Episode 3: "Read the Air" - April 7, 2022

Episode 4: "I Want It That Way" - April 14, 2022

Episode 5: "Everybody Pays" - April 14, 2022

Episode 6: "The Information Business" - April 21, 2022

Episode 7: "Sometimes They Disappear" - April 21, 2022

Episode 8: "Yoshino" - April 28, 2022

How Are the Reviews of Tokyo Vice?

The show has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's an excerpt from Collider's review of the series:

Tokyo Vice doesn’t rely on graphic violence to keep the viewer hooked. In that sense, it’s actually closer to a classic samurai movie than it is to most action thrillers. The series lives in the moments between acts of violence and when violence finally occurs, it is only to punctuate a truly powerful moment. That really works for the show too. Conflicts are defused by a whispered word and a nod, not a noisy gunfight.

