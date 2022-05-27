It’s finally happening. After a million delays in release Top Gun: Maverick is hitting the screens and it’s all the reason you need to get excited about the sequel to Tom Cruise’s iconic, 1986 action drama, Top Gun.

Nearly 36 years later, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is returning to base in his historic role. Maverick is now a test pilot and is appointed to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, and he actively tries to avoid promotion to higher ranks that would stop him from flying.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick stars Cruise in the titular role along with an ensemble cast featuring, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Miles Teller, and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer also reprises his role of Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Will Maverick revive his magic and sweep us off our feet as he did in 1986? We’ll have to wait and see in action to find that out. But meanwhile, here’s a handy guide for you to know about how to watch Top Gun: Maverick, and when and where you can catch the much-awaited sequel of the action-drama movie.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Image via Paramount Pictures

The release of Top Gun: Maverick went through several back and forths. Originally, it was scheduled for a release on July 19 but was postponed due to production work delays. The movie was then set for a 2020 release, which also got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other scheduling issues. Finally, the movie premiered at CinemaCon in April 2022, followed by a global premiere in San Diego on May 4, 2022. The action-drama movie also got a screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2022.

And now, finally, Top Gun: Maverick is releasing in theaters across the United States on May 27, 2022.

Is Top Gun: Maverick Streaming Online?

If you are looking forward to streaming this action drama, then you are in for bad news. Top Gun: Maverick is not getting a streaming release, at least not anytime soon. The same applies to the Video-on-Demand release.

However, there’s a possibility that it might eventually become available on Paramount+ since it’s a Paramount Pictures distribution. But that’s a maybe-maybe-not situation. And even if it does, it’s not going to be until some time from the release, which could be weeks or even months. Hence, for now, your only option to watch Top Gun: Maverick is to go to the nearest theater and enjoy Tom Cruise being everybody's favorite star pilot.

Is Top Gun: Maverick in Movie Theaters?

Paramount Pictures is releasing Top Gun: Maverick in theaters on Friday, May 27, 2022. When going to the theaters, it’s advisable that you still observe some caution regarding the ongoing pandemic. Despite the situation being under control at present, there is still some concern about the latest COVID variant and new cases. So, keep following all health guidelines issued by your state while visiting your local theaters.

The latest official trailer of Top Gun: Maverick is a high-octane ride across the endless sky with Pete Mitchell and his new batch of trainee pilots. Anything we say about the trailer would spoil the experience of watching it or even the movie for that matter. But all we’ll say is that it’s going to be an action-packed, dramatic sequel to the 1986 movie, with thrilling flying sequences, great narrative, and not to mention, a great performance by Cruise in his iconic role, as well as other cast members. The movie is also going to be nostalgic for fans of the original ones, seeing their favorite characters Maverick and Iceman return to the big screen after decades.

As the two-and-a-half-minute clip promises, Top Gun: Maverick definitely looks like a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”

What Is Top Gun: Maverick About?

Top Gun: Maverick sees Maverick returning to TOPGUN, where he’ll be training a new unit of trainee fighter pilots. But he’s not doing this without a reason. The star pilot has been avoiding rising up the ranks so that he can keep flying, which is what he lives for. But going back to Top Gun also means facing his past, and some demons. This story is Maverick’s test of himself as a pilot, as a mentor, and most importantly as an individual.

What Is the Background of Top Gun: Maverick?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is dedicated to Tony Scott, director of Top Gun (1986), who passed away in 2021. The story of Top Gun: Maverick takes off more than three decades after the events of Top Gun. In the 1986 movie, Pete Mitchell is a young, hot-shot fighter pilot at TOPGUN, training with the best of best pilots. He’s skilled but a rebel and quickly earns his nickname, “Maverick”, which is going to stick with him for the rest of his life. His arrogance is both his vice and virtue. He keeps pushing himself but also ends up becoming overconfident which gets him into trouble. The movie ends with Maverick proving his merit but losing his best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

In the sequel, Maverick will be training Goose’s son, who seems to have some misgivings about his father’s former friend. Other than this and Iceman’s return, the sequel will follow a brand-new plot.

Do You Need to Watch Top Gun 1986 before Top Gun: Maverick?

The simple answer is no. You don’t technically need to watch Top Gun to watch Top Gun: Maverick. But if you want to know what happened decades ago and also get an idea of Pete Mitchell’s character and his equation with his old frenemy Iceman, then you might want to catch up on the first movie. Top Gun: Maverick is the official sequel of the 1986 movie after all, and the first movie could give you some background, but again, it’s not necessary. Top Gun: Maverick takes place more than 30 years after the events of Top Gun. So, in a way, this is a completely new story with new characters, except two returning ones.

Whether you want to watch it for reference or not, Top Gun remains a modern classic and a blockbuster of the 80s, which earned Tom Cruise his stardom. The movie is also significant for its chart-topping songs like “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. Top Gun is available for streaming on Netflix and Paramount+.

Now, suit up and get ready to take off with Maverick, one more time!

