If you don’t have Netflix but are curious about writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Trial of the Chicago 7, now’s your chance to watch it for free. The streaming service is making the courtroom drama available to watch free of charge on its YouTube channel right now through Saturday, February 20th at 11:59pm PST.

This rousing and infuriating true story chronicles the trial of eight defendants who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The trial itself was a farce, with the judge (played in the film by Frank Langella) tremendously prejudiced and making wild judgements throughout. But Sorkin’s film feels relevant to exactly what we’re going through today, as one of the most interesting themes of the film is the power of protest, and the differing opinions on what kinds of protest are most effective. Indeed, two of the defendants – Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) – had two wildly opposing ideas as to how to effect change, and the film examines that kind of tension when people are ostensibly still on “the same side.”

And just on a pure filmmaking level, Chicago 7 is a delight. It has that trademark crackerjack Sorkin dialogue, and harkens to his iconic courtroom drama A Few Good Men, but also sees him growing as a director in his own right, as Chicago 7 is his second directorial effort following 2017’s Molly’s Game.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is in the thick of the awards race as well, and not only is poised to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination, but could very well launch Sorkin into the Best Director race.

So do yourself a favor and check out The Trial of the Chicago 7 while it’s free for a limited time.

