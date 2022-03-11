A new Disney Movie is coming out. Will it get everyone to finally stop talking about Bruno?

If you’ve been looking for a cute film for the whole family, then you’re in luck! Pixar's new animated movie Turning Red is finally coming out, and it looks to be a heartwarming and funny coming-of-age story about family, friendship, and turning into a giant red panda. And if you're wondering how to watch the film, we've got you covered with this handy guide.

Is Turning Red Streaming Online or in Movie Thearers?

Turning Red has its release date on March 11, 2022, and in a surprising move on Disney’s part, it will not be released in theaters in the US. Instead, viewers can tune in to Disney+ starting on March 11 to see director Domee Shi’s first full-length feature film. Anyone who watched her Academy Award-winning short Bao knows how capable she is at creating unique and emotionally resonant stories. So make some popcorn, curl up on that couch, and watch this sweet animated film.

What Is Turning Red About?

Turning Red focuses on Mei Lee, a Chinese Canadian middle schooler living in Toronto in the early 2000s. In addition to the usual challenges of middle school and growing up, Mei also has to deal with the fact that when she gets too emotional she turns into a giant red panda as a result of a family quirk. This problem causes Mei’s already protective mother, Ming, to smother Mei even more than usual. Mei has to rely on her friends and herself as she navigates family, adolescence, and growing up in Pixar’s latest film to deal with these themes.

Watch the Turning Red Trailer

Turning Red’s trailer has been available both on Disney+ and on YouTube for several months. As N*Sync’s "It’s Gonna Be Me" plays, we see Mei and her friends enjoying their lives as middle schoolers in early 2000s Toronto. The Y2K fashion and accessories are on full display and Mei even has a Tamagotchi hanging on her backpack. This idyllic life is suddenly turned upside down when Mei turns into a giant red panda.

An official lyric video for "Nobody Like U" has also been released. We have some bad news for anyone who has finally managed to get "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" out of their head. This Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell song is quite an earworm. It is heavily inspired by the songs of classic Y2K era boy bands like Backstreet Boys, O-Town, and N*Sync and is dangerously catchy. Within the universe of Turning Red, the song appears to be by Mei’s favorite band, 4*Town.

Who Are Turning Red’s Cast and Crew?

Mei is voiced by Rosalie Chiang, in her feature film debut. Judging from the trailers and clips released, she seems more than up to the task. Mei’s mother Ming is voiced by Sandra Oh. She has most recently been seen playing the role of Eve on Killing Eve but you may also know her as Dr. Christina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. Sandra Oh is no stranger to doing voice work for Disney, having voiced Virana in the 2021 film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Mei’s friends are voiced by Ava Morse(Ron’s Gone Wrong), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Hyein Park (storyboard artist for Soul).

In addition to directing, Domee Shi is also one of Turning Red’s writers, as is Julia Cho. Lindsey Collins (WALL·E) is the producer.

Composer Finneas O’Connell not only voices a member of Mei’s favorite boy band, 4*Town, but also co-wrote the song Nobody Like U with Billie Eilish for the film’s soundtrack.

More Coming-of-Age Stories like Turning Red to Watch Now

If you’re looking for some other hilarious and touching coming of age stories in the same vein as Turning Red, then be sure to check out these classics

Inside Out: Given the similarities in themes between Inside Out and Turning Red, it may be no surprise to learn that Domee Shi worked in the animation department on Inside Out. Both films focus on the emotional life of a middle school aged girl and the heightened emotions that are part of growing up. Inside Out takes place primarily in the emotional control center of a girl named Riley. There, her anthropomorphic emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling), work hard to guide her through her day. When Riley begins to grow up and face more complex situations Joy must go on an adventure through Riley’s mind. This 2015 Pixar film will have you crying over imaginary friends and is streaming on Disney+.

Lizzy McGuire: This Disney Channel sitcom only ran from 2001 to 2002 but its impact was huge. Its success provided a blueprint and paved the way for a variety of other sitcoms for tweens. Between the silly plots like Lizzy’s school becoming obsessed with 40s lounge singers (not that unrealistic given the swing craze of the late 90s), the colorful fashion, and the little animated version of Lizzy (Hilary Duff) that shows up to illustrate Lizzy’s inner feelings, there’s a lot to enjoy in this series. Lizzy McGuire is available on Disney+.

Bao: Turning Red’s director, Domee Shi, won a well-deserved Oscar for her short film Bao. Bao is a simple dialogue-free story about a Chinese-Canadian woman whose bao bun comes to life. The woman begins to raise the little bao and as he grows, their relationship must change. A seven-minute film about a walking bao doesn’t seem like it should be able to bring an audience to tears, but Bao isn’t just any film. This film shows how deftly Domee Shi can handle creating work that is both specific to her experiences as a Chinese-Canadian and universal in its themes of boundaries, growing up and parent-child relationships. Bao is available on Disney+.

The Mitchell’s vs The Machines​​​​​​: This charming family comedy focuses on the Mitchell family whose oldest child, Katie, is about to go away to college. The family struggles with the fact that despite how much they care for each other they don’t necessarily have a lot of common interests and often don’t really seem to understand each other. The family of course comes together when they really need to and all learn something about each other and even manage to stop a robot invasion.. This sweet animated movie has voice acting by Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, and Eric Andre.

