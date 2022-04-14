After three years, Ultraman Season 2 finally arrives on Netflix. We return to the anime series and continue the adventures of Shinjiro as he fights monsters and evil as the legendary hero, Ultraman. With shows like Arcane and The Cuphead Show, Netflix has really flexed its animated muscles over the last year. The first season of Ultraman was great, and hopefully, Season 2 lives up to that standard or even surpasses it.

Ultraman is an anime series based on the manga series of the same name. The manga was written by Eichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi and was a direct sequel to the original 1960s live-action series, Ultraman. The live-action series starred Shin Hayata (Susumu Kurobe), a Science Patrol member who transforms into a skyscraper-sized hero, Ultraman, with his handy Beta Capsule. The series saw Ultraman often fight against kaiju and various monsters.

In the manga, we now follow Shin’s son, Shinjiro, and that’s where this anime starts. Shinjiro is a regular teenage boy, but his world changes after learning that his father passed down the Ultraman factor. With this newly found power, Shinjiro must continue the legacy started by his father, Shin. The second season of Ultraman picks up where we left things in Season 1 with a mysterious “Disappearance Incident" having transformed the world. But Ultraman continues his fight against alien threats in order to protect the Earth. Let’s talk about when, where, and how you can watch Ultraman Season 2.

Watch the Ultraman Season 2 Trailer

If you’re still undecided on whether to check out the Ultraman series, take a look at the second season in the trailer above.

When and Where Is Ultraman Season 2 Available For Streaming?

Both Seasons 1 and 2 of Ultraman are now streaming on Netflix. Season 1 was released on April 1, 2019, and Season 2 premiered on April 14, 2022. All episodes of Season 2 are now available on Netflix so you don't have to wait for weekly installments. Both seasons consist of 13 episodes each.

Can You Watch Ultraman Season 2 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, no. Since the Ultraman anime is a Netflix original, you can't watch it anywhere else. In case you don't have a subscription to the service, Netflix offers plans starting at $9.99 per month.

Do You Need to Watch Previous Ultraman Shows and Movies Before Season 2?

Well, yes and no. While watching the whole franchise would be a fun experience, it's not actually necessary that you see all of it before the Netflix show. The only part of the franchise that's directly linked to Netflix's Ultraman is the 1966 TV series of the same name. If you'd like to check out that classic show, it has three seasons available on Tubi and one season on Pluto TV.

More Shows like Ultraman You Can Watch on Netflix Now

We've got you covered if you’ve binged through Ultraman or want to add more anime to your queue. Here are four more animated shows to watch after Ultraman, all available on Netflix.

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Voltron: Legendary Defender is a reboot of the '80s classic, Voltron. Shiro, Pidge, Keith, Lance, and Hunk are the paladins and members of Team Voltron. These earthlings must learn to work as a team and pilot their robot lions to save the galaxy. Each paladin has their own robotic mech, and together they form the mighty Voltron. This space adventure series takes place throughout the universe as the team liberates planets and continues to become a more powerful unit to defeat the Galra Empire. Voltron: Legendary Defender is a sci-fi space adventure that brings together a compelling narrative and amazing action. Tokusatsu films like the original Ultraman clearly inspired the series. It would make for a perfect follow-up to the Ultraman anime.

One-Punch Man: This hit anime series follows Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any and every villain with, as you guessed, one punch. Saitama grows bored because he never faces any challenges or real threats since he’s so powerful, and that’s when the show gets interesting. This series is fun, thought-provoking, and clever because the main draw isn’t in Saitama’s battles. Yes, they can be fun and are often beautifully animated, but we always know the outcome. Don’t let the description fool you. One-Punch Man’s fight scenes are gorgeous. The series mostly spends time on Saitama as a character and his interactions with those around him. His relationship with the Hero Association and the commentary on superhero society, in general, is a blast. It’s a fantastic series and definitely worth checking out.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Netflix gave us one of the best Transformers stories of all time with the War for Cybertron trilogy. This saga spans Transformers: Siege, Transformers: Earthrise, and Transformers: Kingdom as we see Optimus Prime and his Autobots battle against Megatron and his Decepticons. The civil war on Cybertron is an epic battle fans have longed to see unfold, and it didn’t disappoint. The series is visually stunning, and the story is surprisingly deep. It harkens back to the original Transformers animated movie instead of the live-action films. The War for Cybertron is an action-packed, heartwarming, and all-around great time.

Tiger & Bunny: This superhero anime follows our two leads, Wild Tiger and his partner, Barnaby “Bunny’ Brooks Jr. Tiger is a grizzled vet who doesn’t get along with others. Brooks is a new hero who has his own ideas of justice. The two reside in Stern Bild City and are Noted Entities with Extraordinary Talents (NEXT). Tiger & Bunny makes for an entertaining watch because their dynamic is so strong. The pair mix as well as oil and water, but they must set aside their differences and find a way to work together. Their careers and the world at large are at stake. The superhero show recently launched a second season, so do yourself a favor and check it out.

Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now

