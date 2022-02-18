When Tom Holland is not busy being Spider-Man, he is Nathan Drake, hunting down treasures around the world. Uncharted is an upcoming action-adventure movie, based on the popular PlayStation game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, are the leading characters, developed after their eponymous counterparts in the original game series. The ensemble cast also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in major roles.

The movie’s plot follows Nathan and Sully on a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure that a man could ever find, while also looking for clues to find Nathan’s missing brother. Uncharted was adapted by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, who are also known for their previous work on Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Men in Black: International. The upcoming adventure movie comes from director Ruben Fleischer, who shot to fame with the horror-comedy Zombieland, followed by the two Venom movies.

With such an exciting premise, great cast, and tons of adventures ahead, Uncharted definitely looks like something to look forward to. Here’s our handy guide with all the details on how you can watch this upcoming movie.

Is Uncharted Streaming Online?

Fortunately, yes! A recent deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix gives streaming rights to Netflix for all movies theatrically released under Sony’s banner between 2022 and 2026. And Uncharted is one of the first Sony productions to come to Netflix this year. However, there’s no news on when exactly that’ll happen. Current reports suggest that it could be somewhere between 150 and 233 days from the date of the theatrical release. That means you can expect to see Uncharted on Netflix somewhere between July and September.

Is Uncharted in Movie Theaters?

On February 7, 2022, Uncharted made its world premiere in Barcelona. The movie was originally scheduled for release in 2016, which then got pushed to 2017, later to December 2020, and again to March 2021. After a long list of delays, Uncharted has now been released in the United Kingdom on February 11, 2022, and then in the United States on February 18, 2022.

As far as theaters are concerned, despite things being under control, the latest Covid variant is still up and about, with cases occurring here and there. Hence, your local theaters might call for some basic restrictions and observing caution. Maintain social distancing, wear a mask, follow all relevant health and safety guidelines as issued by your state/city, and enjoy the show.

When Will Uncharted Arrive on Digital or VOD?

There is no official announcement from the production companies of Uncharted about the movie's digital release. Typically, DVDs and Blu-ray get released after 12-16 weeks of the theater premiere. So, we can expect the same to happen for Uncharted, somewhere around May 2022. The movie could also possibly be available on video on demand.

Watch The Uncharted Trailer

Heists, treasure hunts, and a lot of crazy adventures. That’s what the short and superfast trailer of Uncharted is mostly about.

The clip gives a quick look at the plotline, where treasure hunter Victor Sullivan/Sully teams up with Nathan Drake to find Ferdinand Magellan’s 500-year-old fortune, hidden somewhere under the seas. On their mission, Nathan also hopes to find his long-lost brother. The trailer also promises a whole lot of mad stunts as well as lots of fun and comedic moments between Nathan and Sully, which means the actors will be seen at their humorous best. The final trailer for the movie was released on January 27, 2022.

What Is Uncharted About?

As the official synopsis from Sony Pictures goes–

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.”

The movie Uncharted is sort of a prequel to the original Playstation video game series, and it shows how a young Nathan met Sully. In the movie, Nathan is a young man working as a bartender when he is visited by Sully. He ropes Nathan on his hunt for an ancient treasure buried under the sea. Nathan is also keen because this hunt might lead him to his missing brother, about whom Sully seems to have some information. But there are always bad guys lurking around such treasures. What was supposed to be a simple treasure hunt becomes something dangerous and possibly life-threatening, as the trailer also hints at. From tropical islands to the swanky cities of Europe, the treasure hunter duo will go anywhere and do anything to find the lost fortune.

Other Treasure Hunt Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Treasure hunts are fun, and if we could, we all would try our hands at them. While you wait for Uncharted to hit the theaters, why not fulfill that itch of looking for buried wealth, through these popular movies on treasure hunting?

Three Kings: Another treasure hunt movie featuring Mark Wahlberg, Three Kings is more of a black war comedy than a quest for fortune. The movie takes quite a unique and interesting approach to the concept. Directed by David. O. Russell, it features George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube as three soldiers at the Gulf War who stumble onto intel about a huge reserve of gold hidden near their base. What was supposed to be a fun adventure quickly turns into something unexpected.

Rent it on Apple TV

The Rundown: Considered to be a blockbuster of its time, this movie was the turning point in Dwayne Johnson’s acting career with wild and innovative fight sequences. The action-adventure-comedy film features him as a bounty hunter who is tracking a target all the way to Brazil. But his bounty hunting turns into a dangerous treasure-hunting mission when he encounters local resistance groups. Directed by Peter Berg, The Rundown also stars Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken, Rosario Dawson, Ewen Bremner, and William Lucking in main roles.

Stream it on Peacock

Kumiko the Treasure Hunter: This English-Japanese movie is unlike most treasure hunt movies you would have seen, with no fancy hunting team, dramatic fights, or ancient gold. It’s about an average working woman traveling from Japan to America in search of a treasure she saw in a fictional movie. Slow-burn and pretty intense, Kumiko the Treasure Hunter promises a very different movie experience in this genre. Directed by David Zellner, the movie stars Rinko Kikuchi and Nobuyuki Katsube in the lead roles.

Rent in on Amazon

