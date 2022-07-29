Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl) returns in Uncoupled, the cheerful new comedy about divorce, heartbreak, and being gay and single in your 40s. Harris plays a real estate agent living in New York who must pick up the pieces of his once-perfect life when his husband leaves him after seventeen years of marriage. The challenges and the absurdities he faces - rediscovering his friendships after the dissolution of his romantic partnership, returning to the dating scene as a middle-aged gay man, and so on - combine to create a unique, funny, heartwarming work that is part comedy, part drama, and all Neil Patrick Harris.

Along with Harris, Uncoupled also features Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids) as Michael’s friend and business partner Suzanne; Marcia Gay Harden (How to Get Away with Murder, The Morning Show) as Claire, another of Michael’s friends who’s going through a divorce of her own; and Tuc Watkins of Desperate Housewives and The Boys in the Band as Michael’s now-ex-husband.

When and Where Is Uncoupled Streaming?

Uncoupled will be available for streaming on July 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the Uncoupled Trailer

We open on NPH’s character, Michael, beating a bouquet of red roses to death on the edge of a trash can in a fit of anger and grief. As the rose petals fly, we see flashes of his life with his now-ex, Colin: the two of them seemingly happy and content together; Colin walking out the door apparently out of nowhere; Michael alone in the bed that used to hold both of them; Michael sick with grief in a public bathroom. Suddenly, the scene snaps back to Michael with the bouquet in his hand, still intact. As he recovers from the surge of emotion, he spots a handsome man across the street. They make intrigued eye contact, and the stranger smiles casually; Michael returns the smile, and the stranger moves on. We then see a series of flashes of what Michael’s future holds: laughing with his friends, drinks at a classy bar, roller skating, dancing, and a passionate night spent with another man. The tension seems to melt away from Michael’s face. He drops the bouquet peacefully into the trash and walks on through the busy streets of New York, smiling.

What's the Plot of Uncoupled?

At its heart Uncoupled is about heartbreak, learning to move on, and embracing joy and healing after enduring trauma and pain. There doesn’t seem to be any actionable reason why Colin leaves Michael - no cheating on either side, no external pressures, not even any arguing. That only makes the breakup harder for Michael to comprehend and accept. However, that pain is only a prologue: the story actually begins when Michael is ready to begin the process of healing again. We see him engaging in dancing, drinking, and dating, of course; but also we see him having dinner with a group of friends and roller-skating with them in a rink full of rainbow lights. Whatever setbacks he may face in his future, it’s clear Michael is not alone.

Who Is Making Uncoupled?

Fresh off his success with Emily in Paris, Darren Star returns to Netflix to write for Uncoupled. Star is also known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City. He’s joined by Jeffrey Richman, who worked with him previously on Sex and the City and whose previous credits also include Modern Family and Frasier. The two men are also the executive producers of the series, alongside Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez, married couple and founders of Jax Media (Russian Doll, Search Party).

More Shows and Movies like Uncoupled That You Can Watch Next

The professor emeritus of middle-aged LGBTQ+ romantic comedies, The Birdcage is a colorful, dramatic, and at times heartbreaking view into a gay couple’s fractured yet loving relationship as well as featuring one of Robin Williams’ best performances on film. Created and set in those uneasy days when gay rights issues were entering the mainstream but gay marriage was still illegal, the movie does a compelling job depicting the tension and pain of being forced back into the closet for two older men who had previously carved out a life where they could live openly as themselves, but ultimately it’s a celebration of queer life, self-actualization, and the bonds of family in all its forms. The Birdcage is available for streaming on HBO Max.

2015’s Appropriate Behavior stars Desiree Akhavan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Shirin, a bisexual Persian-American living in Brooklyn. Her life is spent balancing the expectations of her family and her semi-secret relationship with her girlfriend Maxine. That balance threatens to tip when Maxine breaks up with her, and Shirin is left to rebuild her life again and decide to what degree, if any at all, she fits in with both the Brooklyn queer community and her own family. It’s less a wild gay romp than a deadpan tragicomedy, perfect for seekers of queer cinema who might already be tired of the candyfloss tales of young queer romance that are gaining in popularity. Appropriate Behavior is available on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel, and The Criterion Channel.

Grounded in reality yet bordering on the fantastical, manically paced yet edited with laser-like precision, the wild comedy The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo defies easy categorization - just like its characters, who seem to roam up and down the spectrum of gender and sexuality on a whim. Its central conceit is "five beautiful young actors living in Los Angeles" - imagine Friends if it were endlessly creative and gloriously queer. Creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez has broken away from mainstream convention, weaving together aspects of sitcoms, improv, and indie short-form storytelling to create something unique and laugh-out-loud funny. Best of all, Caleb Gallo is completely free to watch on YouTube. Don’t miss this series.