Based on the nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven is a new true-crime drama about the 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her 15-month-old daughter. The limited series follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) as his investigation into the murder leads him to a fundamentalist subgroup of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pyre, a member of the Mormon Church himself, has his faith tested as he seeks to uncover the sinister secrets of religious extremism that led to this horrific crime.

The series stars Andrew Garfield as Detective Pyre, a devoted father, husband, a member of the LDS church. Though the case he is investigating in Under the Banner of Heaven was very real, Detective Pyre is an original character created for the limited series. Garfield recently received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! and reprised his role as Peter Parker in the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The cast also includes Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty, a young woman who was murdered by her brothers-in-law after they believed they received orders from God to kill her. Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) play Ron and Dan Lafferty, the men convicted of murdering Brenda and her daughter, Erica. Under the Banner of Heaven is written and executive produced by Dustin Lance Black. His previous work includes the 2008 film Milk, for which Black won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Black also served as the writer and producer for the upcoming movie Rustin, which is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions.

Under the Banner of Heaven premieres on April 28. Wondering how you can tune in? Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch the Under the Banner of Heaven Trailer

On March 29, 2022, FX released the trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven. The trailer starts with police investigating Brenda’s murder, a scene so horrific it brings Andrew Garfield’s Detective Pyre to tears. A flashback shows Brenda saying, “An evil presence is in this family,” foreshadowing her death at the hands of her husband’s brothers. Throughout the trailer, we see flashes of Brenda and the people closest to her as Detective Pyre works to figure out which one of them took the life of her and her infant daughter. Since the release of the trailer, FX has shared a few short teasers, including one focused on Detective Pyre and one centered on Brenda.

Is Under the Banner of Heaven Streaming Online?

Under the Banner of Heaven is an FX on Hulu original series. The first two episodes of the show will premiere on April 28 with the remaining episodes released weekly after that.

The series is produced by FX and will air exclusively on Hulu. If you have a Hulu account, you can access all FX on Hulu content for no additional charge. International markets where Hulu isn’t available will be able to watch Under the Banner of Heaven through Star on Disney+, or Star+ for Latin America.

Once the show premieres, you can access new episodes through the landing page for the series on the Hulu website. All Hulu content can also be accessed on mobile and smart TV devices with the Hulu app. The app is available for Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Playstation, Xbox, and most other smart devices.

Can You Watch Under the Banner of Heaven Without Hulu?

Though the series is produced by FX, it will air exclusively on Hulu as part of their FX on Hulu content hub. This means you will need to have a Hulu account to stream Under the Banner of Heaven.

If you don’t have a Hulu account yet but want to stream this series, you have several options. The streaming service’s most budget-friendly option is $6.99 a month for an ad-supported plan. You can also watch Hulu ad-free for $12.99 a month, or for $69.99 a month you can access ad-free Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and live TV. If you’re already subscribed to Disney+ or ESPN+, you can add Hulu to the mix and upgrade your plan to their content bundle for an extra monthly fee.

Image via FX

