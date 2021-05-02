The Underworld series is the only franchise in which leather-clad vampires try and fight massive werewolves with BDSM whips, which is to say the Underworld series kicks complete ass. Launching in 2003, this modern-day Gothic epic tells the story of an ancient war between vampires and the full-moon beasties known as Lycans. Stuck in the middle is Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a "Death Dealer" sworn to cut werewolves out of the world for good. Bill Nighy plays a vampire elder who fist-fights a werewolf/vampire hybrid named Michael (Scott Speedman). It's all very good.

But like any franchise dealing with deep lore and eons of mythology, Underworld also dabbles in flashbacks, prequels, and general grandiosity that makes diving in a bit daunting. We gotcha. Below, you'll find a list of how to watch every Underworld movie in chronological order, followed by how to watch them in order of release.

Underworld Movies in Chronological Order of Events

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Set in the year 1402, this prequel film directed by Patrick Tatopoulos tells the story of Lucian—played by Michael Sheen cranked up well past 11—the first werewolf to also take human form, garnering the name "Lycan." The film also explains a good deal of backstory for the events of the first Underworld movie.

Underworld: Endless War (Part I)

Directed by Juno John Lee and overseen by Underworld co-creator Len Wiseman, Endless War is a series of three short anime films that follow Selene across different eras of Death Dealin'. The first segment takes place in 1890, as Selene tracks a trio of Lycan brothers across Paris.

Underworld: Endless War (Part II)

The second short film in Endless War sees Selene return to Paris in the year 1967.

Underworld

The first film of the franchise introduced the world to Selene in the year 2003 and kicked off the main storyline involving the betrayal of the vampire elders and the werewolf/vampire hybrid, Michael Corvin.

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Evolution opens in 1202—technically the earliest scene of the entire franchise—but the bulk of the sequel takes place almost immediately after the events of Underworld.

Underworld: Endless War (Part III)

The third short film in Endless War sees Selene return to Paris once again, this time in the year 2012 to set up the events of...

Underworld: Awakening

Directed by Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein, Underworld: Awakening takes place several years after Underworld: Evolution. In the time between the two films, the human race has become completely aware of both vampires and Lycans.

Underworld: Blood Wars

The final film of the franchise (for now!) takes place a few years after Underworld: Awakening.

Here is every Underworld movie in order of when they were released.

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Underworld: Endless War (2011)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

