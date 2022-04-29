The first season of Undone, released in September 2019 as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, was a mind-altering exploration of love, pain, time, and a family threatening to fracture under the weight of its past. Starring Rosa Salazar as Alma Winograd-Diaz, an accidental time-traveler who uses her gift to investigate the circumstances surrounding her father’s death, the eight-episode series uses rotoscope animation to impart a dreamlike quality to the visuals that allows the fantastic to exist comfortably alongside the real.

The show opens with a car crash. Alma, distraught over a fight with her sister Becca that laid bare the fractures in their relationship and her own insecurities about her future, is crying while driving and her inattention results in a near-fatal accident. While she’s recovering in the hospital, however, Alma finds herself communicating with the spirit of her father, who died 20 years previously. By his request, Alma begins to learn to use her new power to investigate his death and perhaps change his grim fate. However, the present keeps getting in the way - Alma’s mother Camila is convinced she is mentally ill, and her boyfriend Sam is being less than honest with her. In the end it is left unclear whether Alma’s experiences are real or the product of a family history of mental illness, but the secrets of the family are beginning to come to light, and Becca and Alma are beginning to reconnect. However, the first season ended on a cliffhanger, with the most central question unanswered: is it truly possible to alter past events?

The show was produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, both known for their previous work on another adult animated series, BoJack Horseman. In addition to Rosa Salazar, whose previous work includes acting in and co-producing Brand New Cherry Flavor, the show features Angelique Cabral of Life in Pieces fame as Becca and Selena co-star Constance Marie Lopez as Camila. Rounding out the cast are Bob Odenkirk as Alma’s father Jacob and Siddharth Dhananjay as Alma’s boyfriend Sam. Bob Odenkirk is best known for his work on Breaking Bad and starring in its spinoff, Better Call Saul. Siddharth Dhananjay has previously co-starred in the crowd-pleasing indie film Patti Cake$.

Watch the Undone Season 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Alma as her younger self, calling down into the mouth of a cave for her father. We transition to her at the end of Season 1, speaking to a mysterious old woman who seems to know more than she says about Alma’s gift. If she does, Alma will definitely need her help - it turns out that Becca has the gift too, but is reluctant to use it. Alma’s ability to reassure her is limited, however, since her powers appear to be on the fritz, lands her in a dimension of infinite fog with a single locked door. The mysterious woman makes another appearance to posit that the door is locked because Alma is afraid. It seems she isn’t the only one, though: her mother Camila is keeping some kind of terrible secret, and it’s clearly hurting her. We also catch our first glimpse of Becca and Alma’s grandmother, who is equally evasive about what secret Camila might be keeping. She may be the key to solving the family mystery, however, as Becca is seen bringing herself and Alma into Abuelita’s memory. As the trailer progresses, the scenes become more fractured and confused, possibly pointing to greater danger for the sisters ahead. The trailer ends at that same shot at the end of Season 1, with her father’s voice asking “Alma, what have you done?” This is the only time we hear from Alma’s father in the trailer - it seems that after two years we may finally get an answer as to whether Alma was actually able to change the past, and what consequences that act may have had.

When and Where is Undone Season 2 Available for Streaming?

Like its previous season, Undone Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively from Amazon Prime Video. Its release date is set for April 29, 2022. There are currently no plans for a physical release.

Can You Watch Undone Season 2 Without Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately not. Undone is still a Prime Video exclusive, so without an account you won't be able to see it. Amazon Prime Video subscriptions start at $14.99 a month; or $139 for an annual plan, saving you 20% off the monthly cost.

More Shows Like Undone Available for Streaming Now

If Undone’s reality-bending mystery drew you in, Devs might be up your alley. Starring Sonoya Mizuno as a computer engineer who comes to believe that the enigmatic development division of the company she works for has done something terrible to the man she loves, Devs is an intense, cerebral thriller with echoes of The Matrix in its DNA. Mizuno’s previous work includes Kyoko in Ex Machina, another work written and directed by Alex Garland. They are joined by Jin Ha (Pachinko) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation). Devs is available for streaming on Hulu.

For sci-fi with a focus on human connection, Tales From the Loop delivers. With an ensemble cast including Robert Nahum (First Contact), Sir Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), and Nicole Law (Warrior), the show tells a series of small, intimate stories set in a small town above a futuristic research facility, based on the illustrated short story collection by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. Tales From the Loop is anotherr Amazon Prime Video exclusive.

If you’re intrigued by Undone’s use of animation to tell a story aimed at adults, Steins;Gate is worth your time. The premise is similar as well - a group of young people discover a method of changing their present, this time by sending text messages to the past. Based on a visual novel of the same name, the show was directed by Hiroshi Hamasaki and Takuya Satō, and features the vocal talents of Mamoru Miyano and Asami Imai in the original and J. Michael Tatum and Trina Nishimura in the dub. The series is available on Crunchyroll for streaming, and is also available on DVD and Blu-ray via Funimation.

