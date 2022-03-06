TLC is back with their hit reality show Unexpected, and this season promises to be the most dramatic yet! Dealing with the fallout of unplanned teenage pregnancies, Unexpected has been a stalwart of the channel for a number of years, and through the show’s partnership with the Power to Decide foundation aimed at reducing teen pregnancy rates, it is more relevant now than ever. But how can you watch the new episodes of the show? And what should you know about them? Well, here’s how you can watch Unexpected Season 5.

Where Can You Watch Unexpected Season 5?

Image via TLC

Unexpected will be airing on the TLC Network, which can be accessed either on cable or through an online subscription service such as Hulu or Philo. Viewers can also access episodes through YouTube TV, or wherever else the TLC Network can be purchased as part of a package. The show will be airing at 10PM ET/PT on March 6, 2022.

What Is Unexpected About?

Unexpected follows a group of teenagers from all across America who are going through the experience of an unplanned pregnancy. Following each couple from early stages through to birth and beyond, the show depicts the triumphs and struggles that not only our main subjects face, but also their relatives and those around them, including their own parents. Season 5 will follow three mothers from previous seasons, as well as introduce two new faces who are just beginning on their journeys to parenthood.

What Is Unexpected Season 5's Episode Schedule (and How Many Episodes Are There)?

The first episode of Unexpected Season 5 arrives on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Following that, you should be seeing new episodes weekly throughout the next few months. Each season has expanded upon the previous one, so don’t be surprised if we see more Unexpected this time around than we’ve previously seen. Expect at least 18 episodes to match the output of Season 4.

Watch the Unexpected Season 5 Trailer

TLC posted a teaser video to Twitter on February 15, 2022. The video shows a compilation of scenes from the upcoming season, and gives us a taste of the drama that will follow our new and expectant mothers and fathers, as well as the reactions of their parents and other relatives. You can check out the trailer above. And if you'd like to see more clips from Unexpected, TLC's YouTube channel has a host of clips from across the show's run that you can watch. Here's the sneak peek of Unexpected Season 4:

Who Is Returning in Unexpected Season 5?

Surprisingly, a seemingly accurate cast list was leaked through a fan’s Facebook page before TLC had a chance to announce who would be returning for Season 5. According to the information that's been revealed. established series regulars Tyra, Lilly, and Jenna are expected to be returning in the new episodes. New additions who will be showing up in the new season include Kylen and Emersyn. We'll also be seeing more of Tyra's family, especially her sister Tiarra and cousin Taylor, both of whom are pregnant.

Will there be an Unexpected Season 6?

Considering the popularity of the series, the relatively low costs of production for reality television, and the fact that new characters are only just being introduced, it is likely that we’ll see a sixth season of Unexpected sometime in the future. However, it remains to be seen if that popularity will be sustained long enough for the show to be renewed, so we’ll have to wait for an announcement from TLC either during or after Season 5. Keep watching this space because we will be bringing you the latest updates on Unexpected, including any news about a renewal, as soon as it becomes available.

What Else Can You Watch on TLC?

Image via TLC

TLC has plenty of programming for somebody looking for their reality fix. Shows like 90 Day Fiancé, a show about women traveling to the US to meet their fiancés for the first time, are well known and continue to bring in strong viewership. That particular series has also spawned numerous spinoff shows.

Newer shows such as Dr. Pimple Popper, which chronicles the everyday work of dermatologist Sandra Lee, and the seemingly self-explanatory 1000-lb Sisters are finding a respectable audience and establishing a new generation of flagship programming for TLC. Basically, if you're looking for reality TV content, TLC has more than enough to satisfy your cravings.

More Shows like Unexpected

Image via TLC

Beyond the other titles that are currently screening on TLC, there are a few shows that you can get your hands on right now that are quite similar to Unexpected.

On the same network, Unexpected shares some similarities with I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant, a separate reality show that ran from 2009 to 2011. This show takes the unplanned pregnancy premise a step further and depicts people who weren’t even aware of their pregnancies. But TLC isn't the only place to go for series like Unexpected.

Over on MTV, there are a few shows that directly influenced Unexpected, including 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. Both have had multiple spinoffs, with Teen Mom initially starting as a spinoff of the former, and have had significant runs as mainstays on the channel.

I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant is currently available for streaming on fuboTV. If you'd like to watch 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, both the shows and their spinoffs are available on Paramount Plus. You can also catch previous seasons of Unexpected on TLC GO, which is free to watch if you have an existing pay-TV subscription.

