For anyone who wants carnage to occur as soon as possible.

After many, many release date delays and re-shuffles, the universe has decided there can, officially, be carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, following up on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the head-chomping alien he shares a body with after their origin story in 2018's Venom. This time around, Andy Serkis is in the director's chair, and Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady has been unleashed with a brand new wig and the homicidal symbiote known as Carnage inside of him. The hype, as they say, is real, but thanks to the extremely confusing, notably un-chill times we're living in, it can get a little confusing as to how exactly we're supposed to watch 2021's biggest new releases.

We've got you covered. Here is your complete guide to watching Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now:

Is 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Playing In Theaters?

Image via Sony Pictures

It is, finally. The road to Venom: Let There Be Carnage actually hitting the big screen has been a pretty wild one. Originally set to premiere on October 2, 2020, the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to June 5, 2021, then September 17, then September 24, then October 15, before the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings inspired Sony to push Let There Be Carnage up to October 1. So, long story short, you can currently go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now in a movie theater.

Of course, as the pandemic is still sticking around, make sure to check your local safety precautions carefully before buying a ticket.

Is 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Streaming Anywhere?

Image via Sony Pictures

Unfortunately, no. The only way to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now is at a movie theater. The 2021 initiative taken by Warner Bros. to drop all its blockbusters on HBO Max, coupled with Black Widow's debut on Disney+ Premiere Access, really got audiences accustomed to the option of watching new movies at home. But more and more, buoyed by the relative success of films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—plus vaccines becoming more readily available—studios are releasing tentpoles exclusively in theaters once again. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is no different.

As to where Let There Be Carnage will, eventually, be streaming? Also a complicated question. Back in April, Disney and Sony reached a pretty massive deal that ensured Sony's Marvel content—including everything under the studio's loosely defined universe of Spider-Man-related characters, like Venom—would stream on Disney-owned streamers like Disney+ and Hulu, but only after an exclusive stay on Netflix.

Is 'Venom' (2018) Streaming?

Image via Sony

The original Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is only available to stream for free to anyone subscribed to DirectTV. Otherwise, Venom is available to rent on Amazon or Vudu for $2.99, or Apple TV, Youtube, and Redbox for $3.99.

If you simply must get your Tom Hardy fix and don't feel like renting, here are all the actor's movies you can stream right now, broken down by streaming service:

HBO MAX

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Dark Knight Rises

Dunkirk

Amazon Prime

Bronson

Capone

Peacock

Warrior

Hulu

This Means War

What Marvel Movies Are Streaming Right Now?

Image via Sony Pictures

Listen, maybe you just want to watch a Marvel movie, any Marvel movie, right this dang second, and that's fair. Whether or not you decide to go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, these are all of the Marvel movies you could just stream right now, broken down by streaming service:

Disney+

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Fantastic Four (2015)

Starz

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

