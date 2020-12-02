History Channel original series Vikings has struck a unique release deal with Amazon Prime Video as it prepares to air the second half of Season 6, its final season. The Michael Hirst-created series launched back in 2013 and is one of the most high-profile originals ever produced by the History Channel. Originally led by Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Katheryn Winnick, the series followed a fictionalized version of actual Viking king Ragnar Lothbrok as he rose to power in the Viking Age. Now, the cast is led by Alexander Ludwig, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Alex Høgh Andersen with Winnick and Skarsgård in supporting roles.

On Wednesday morning, Amazon announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) the final 10 episodes of Vikings (billed as Season 6B) will all launch on Prime Video on December 30 in the U.S., the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria. Following Season 6B's Prime Video rollout, the episodes will air at a later date in 2021 on History Channel. Amazon also released a trailer for Vikings Season 6B teasing epic battles, standoffs between brothers, and more than enough Viking lore to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Fans can watch with their Prime Video subscription at the end of December or sign up for the streamer's 30-day free trial to binge.

Image via History Channel

In a statement on the end of Vikings, Hirst (who also serves as the sole writer on the series as well as an executive producer) remarked, "Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes. Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

Vikings Season 6 will begin its final act when it launches the final 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video on December 30. Watch the official trailer for Season 6B below. For more, read our interview with Vikings star Katheryn Winnick on her new show Big Sky.

