At long last, the wait is over. The first new chapter of the MCU since Spider-Man: Far from Home hit theaters way back in July 2019 is upon us. But WandaVision isn't just the first ticket back to the MCU since the pandemic sent everything into a shuffle, it's also the MCU's first live-action TV series to launch on Disney+, and the reviews are GOOD. Having watched the first three episodes, can confirm, you're gonna want to stay up-to-date on the wild new approach to unfolding the mysteries of what the heck is going on with Wanda and Vision.

Created by Jac Schaffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the series is still pretty much a big ol' mystery at this point. Described as "a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe", WandaVision has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision under unknown circumstances (extremely unknown, considering the last time we saw Vision he was very, very dead) that see them living through different eras of sitcom history.

But unlike the rest of Wanda and Vision's story, which has played out on the big screen across the Avengers and Captain America films, WandaVision won't be heading to theaters. Instead, the series is heading directly to streaming on Disney+ on Friday, January 15. If you're not familiar with the streaming service, we've put together a handy guide on how to watch and when you can expect new episodes to drop.

Where Is WandaVision Streaming?

Certain chapters of the MCU will continue to play out in theaters, but WandaVision will stream exclusively on Disney+ after launching on January 15. Here's the official landing page for the series, in case you want to bookmark it in your browser. But if you don't want to watch the series online, not to worry, you can also access Disney+ via the app, available on mobile devices, Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, X-Box, and other providers.

Can You Watch WandaVision Without Disney+?

No. As of now, WandaVision will only be available to watch with a Disney+ subscription. It is not available to rent or purchase through other providers. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed to Bloomberg that audiences will have to pony up for a Disney+ subscription in addition to the theatrical releases if they want to stay up-to-date on the MCU, and the events of WandaVision specifically will have direct overlap with the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It's always possible that Disney and Marvel will opt for a physical media release down the line, but no plans have been revealed and considering that The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in November 2019 and still has not received a physical release, those plans, if ever, appear to be a long way off.

What Time Does WandaVision Premiere?

New episodes of WandaVision will launch on Disney+ around 12 am PT/ 3 am ET, beginning with the first two episodes on Friday, January 15.

How Many Episodes of WandaVision Are There? (And How Long Are the Episodes?)

To date, WandaVision has only been confirmed for one season, which will have 9 episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on day-of-launch, followed by a weekly episode release for the following seven episodes through March.

Embracing the streaming format, WandaVision episodes do not have a set runtime, and Feige recently confirmed to us that Marvel will take this approach throughout their streaming series.“Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” said Feige. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that."

For more, check out what Kathryn Hahn told us about working on the series, and get yourself in the right headspace for the super-strange adventure in-store with our rundown of the MCU's weirdest moments.

