First screened at Sundance Film Festival in 2021, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is a teen horror drama that is by turns haunting, tender, and viscerally disturbing. Writer/director Jane Schoenbrun’s modern take on the “games you shouldn’t play” trope revolves around an online alternate reality game, or ARG (if you’ve encountered Marble Hornets or Catastrophe Crow, you’ve got the general idea) and the chilling effects it has on one of its players, isolated rural teenager Casey (Anna Cobb). Told through a mixture of amateur vlogging, found footage, and more classic film techniques, Schoenbrun brings an immediacy and intimacy to a young woman's descent into the darkness within herself. The story doesn’t so much break the fourth wall as engulf it: as the audience’s point of view becomes the webcam on Casey’s computer, we are made into bystanders in the alternate reality of World’s Fair, inducted into responsibility for what we are seeing yet helpless to step in and stop it.

Debut actress Anna Cobb takes the role of Casey, and most of the film is on her capable shoulders. It's not entirely a one-woman show, however; Anna's co-star is Canadian actor Michael J. Rogers as JLB, a mysterious figure who reaches out to Casey over the Internet regarding her World's Fair participation. His previous credits include Beyond the Black Rainbow, a sci-fi horror film that casts him as a manipulative psychopath who isolates and controls a young psychic. Rounding out the cast is Holly Anne Frink as the enigmatic Plastic Girl. Holly has one previous credit, from the short film Three Trees (in Three Parts), where she plays the leading role of an unnamed cheerleader.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair also features the talents of several independent music artists. Foremost among them is Alex G, who provided the score to the film, and whose latest album House of Sugar is available on Spotify. Also featured are Theo Anthony, May “NyxFears” Leitz, Evan Santiago, and SlightSounds, an ASMR content producer. Now without further ado, here's how you can watch this intriguing film.

Is We're All Going to the World's Fair in Movie Theaters?

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is being released in theaters across the US on April 22, 2022, by Utopia. As stated above, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 31, 2021.

Is We're All Going to the World's Fair Streaming Online?

At the moment, no. HBO Max has obtained the streaming rights to We're All Going to the World’s Fair in the US but has not released a date for when it will be available to stream. There’s no news regarding an international release as of yet either, nor of a physical release on DVD or Blu-ray, although physical releases usually take place two or three months after the theatrical release.

What Awards Has We're All Going to the World's Fair Won?

We're All Going to the World's Fair has netted a total of 11 nominations and two awards from both US and international film festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival and Americana Film Fest, in addition to Sundance. The film won a Special Jury Prize at Montclair Film Festival in the category of Visionary Filmmaking, as well as netting Anna Cobb a Special jury award at the Indie Memphis Film Festival.

Watch the We're All Going to the World's Fair Trailer

Released in January 2022, the trailer opens with our protagonist, Casey, introducing herself directly if uncertainly to the camera in the style of an amateur vlog or video diary. She has a purpose beyond dishing on her life or discussing her favorite TV show, however - she announces her intention to take the World’s Fair Challenge, which a pitch-shifted voice describes as “the world’s scariest online horror game.”

“We take no responsibility for what you may become,” the voice gloats, and indeed as time passes we see flashes of both Casey and her fellow participants beginning to endure changes both physical and psychological. Although players induct themselves into the game by chanting "I want to go to the World's Fair," as Casey demonstrates, it seems that the World's Fair instead comes to the player. It’s not clear what is affecting the players, what the ultimate end of it all will be, or if any of these effects are even real. Either way, the Casey who stares menacingly into the camera at the end of the trailer is nearly unrecognizable as the soft-spoken, uncertain Casey from the beginning.

More Movies and Shows like We're All Going to the World's Fair to Watch Next

Fellow award-winning Sundance debut The Witch centers on another isolated teenage girl, but this historical horror film focuses much harder on sexuality, fears of the female Other, and the violent breaking of societal repression. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Thomasin, who is thrown into exile from her Puritan village through no fault of her own and subsequently forced to deal both with malevolent forces at the edge of a dark forest and the equally malevolent darkness beginning to grow in her own family. The movie is available on DVD and Blu-ray, and is also widely available for streaming.

2014’s When Animals Dream takes the theme of “coming of age as transmogrification” to a greater extreme, as 16-year-old Marie (Sonia Suhl) adds “may be turning into a werewolf” to an already long list of stresses in her life. While enduring bullying at work and taking care of her disabled mother alongside her father Thor (Lars Mikkelsen), Marie begins to learn about the disturbing secrets in her family history and how her mother’s condition may be connected to her own. Meanwhile, her isolated fishing village on the coast of Denmark is grappling with a string of mysterious deaths.

Finally, if you’d like to get further into the online ARG genre, Petscop is a great starting point. Running from 2017 to 2019, it centers around a fictional unfinished Playstation-era game that superficially resembles a cheerful knockoff of Pokèmon with more of a puzzle focus. Series protagonist Paul - probably played by creator Tony Domenico, though that is never confirmed - plays through the surface-level game for a while before inputting a cheat code that he found with the game disc. Doing so unlocks the subsurface nightmare world underneath the cheery facade, along with a disturbing tale derived directly from Paul’s own shadowed family history. Petscop is available exclusively on YouTube.

