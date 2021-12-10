If you want to watch West Side Story, the hardest part is over: that interminable wait! Now for the second hardest part: figuring out where and when you can watch Steven Spielberg's celebrated new musical adaptation right now.

You might look at a filmmaking resume as robust and crowded as Spielberg's and think "This guy's done it all!" And you'd almost be right. From war dramas to spy thrillers to sci-fi, romance, action-adventure, and possibly even one of the great horror movies (depending on which Poltergeist fan you ask), Spielberg has put his signature touch in most of the major genres, animated, live-action, and CGI-heavy alike. But not a musical. At least, not until now.

If you're a big ol' movie nerd like me, the idea of Spielberg's first big musical is probably enough to make you want to get your butt in the nearest available seat ASAP. But whether you're here for Spielberg, the return of the great Rita Moreno, or just a big musical lover, here's your easy, regularly updated guide to where the new West Side Story is playing right now, if it's on streaming, where you can listen (and re-listen) to the soundtrack, and everything else you need to know.

When Is West Side Story in Theaters?

At last! West Side Story arrives in theaters nationwide on December 10, 2021. You can find showtimes near you and book tickets at most of your favorite vendors and local theater chains, but here are some handy links to a few of the biggest national options.

It's been one exceptional wait for this film, but it's finally over! Spielberg first announced his interest in directing a West Side Story remake all the way back in 2014, but didn't put the wheels into motion on the project until 2018. After that, it was quick going, with the movie shooting in 2019 for a planned December 18, 2020 release date - but of course, like so many films, West Side Story's release date was ultimately delayed until 2021 amid the pandemic.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ and Which of Spielberg’s Films Changed the Most In the Editing Room

Is West Side Story (2021) Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Image via 20th Century Studios

No, West Side Story is not streaming - at least not yet. 20th Century (aka, Disney rebranded 20th Century Fox) is releasing West Side Story exclusively in theaters, which means it actually will probably end up being quite a while before we see West Side Story available on streaming - and we're not entirely sure which streaming services it will end up on either! Here's what we do know.

Eventually, West Side Story will be available to stream on HBO/HBO Max as a part of an ongoing deal between 20th Century Fox and HBO dating back to 2012 (long before Disney took over Fox). Since West Side Story is not a Warner Bros. movie, it won't arrive on HBO Max at the same time it's in theaters, but at a later date during the "first-pay" window, following the film's 45-day theatrical window, as well as subsequent PVOD and home video releases.

However, HBO and Disney just signed a rather complicated but collaborative year-end deal that further muddies things and means it's possible that West Side Story could arrive on Disney+ at the same time it arrives on HBO Max. The first 20th Century movie to get the double-streaming release is Ron's Gone Wrong, which arrives on both services on December 15, 2021.

Either way, don't expect West Side Story on streaming until 2022, but when it does finally arrive, you might have some options!

RELATED: 10 Movie Musicals to Watch Before 'West Side Story'

What About PVOD?

Not yet. Disney has a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window, which means you won't see West Side Story on VOD until the end of January 2022 at the earliest. Bookmark this spot, because we'll update it with the latest VOD and Blu-ray release date info as soon as we have it!

Is the Original West Side Story (1961) Streaming?

Image via United Artists

Maybe you're not able to make it to the theaters but you still want some time with the Sharks and the Jets, or maybe Spielberg's version has you craving a revisit of the original. Either way, if you're in the mood to revisit the classic 1961 version of West Side Story, you'll only find it streaming on one service right now: Curia. It's also available to rent or purchase through most major Digital providers.

If you're wondering, what the heck is Curia? That's fair, the streaming wars are getting pretty gritty. Here's what the official site has to say:

Founded by Film and Broadway producer Edward Walson, CURIA helps movie lovers stop searching and start watching great movies by providing viewers with new, specially curated collections of feature and short films each month that are organized for making faster, more informed viewing decisions.

Sounds pretty groovy, and what's more, this service offers a free trial for 30 days, which means if you don't mind a bit of signup and you're good at remembering your subscriptions, you can watch the original West Side Story online free right now at this link.

The Irony of ‘West Side Story’ Being Stephen Sondheim’s Greatest Film Adaptation The late Broadway legend had never been fully happy with his work on 'West Side Story,' so why has the film adaptation endured for 60 years?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email