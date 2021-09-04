Here's your go-to guide for all your questions on how to watch 'What We Do in the Shadows'.

What We Do in the Shadows is back at last! If you're excited to get caught up with TV's goofiest vampires, we've got you covered with a handy guide to the Season 3 release schedule, where to stream What We Do in the Shadows - the series and the movie - and how you can finally get caught up on the other What We Do in the Shadows spinoff series Wellington Paranormal in the US.

Based on the movie of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shows brings the mockumentary approach to the series format, following a Staten Island-based clan of vampire roommates: Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

FX's What We Do in the Shadows returned to FX for Season 3 on September 2, 10 pm ET/PT with a two-part premiere, so if you missed it, you've already got two new episodes to watch! For now, here's the official Season 3 synopsis to get you ready for what's coming up next.

"After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?"

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

FX has announced the full release date details for the first four episodes of Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 – “The Prisoner” – Airs September 2, 10 pm ET/PT

Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Season 3, Episode 2 – “The Cloak of Duplication” – Airs September 2, 10:30 pm ET/PT

A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Season 3, Episode 3 – “Gail” – Airs September 9, 10 pm ET/PT

An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected. Written by Marika Sawyer; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Season 3, Episode 4 – “The Casino” – Airs September 16, 10 pm ET/PT

The vampires embark on a road trip from which they may never return. Written by Sarah Naftalis; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

We'll keep this space updated with new information on the upcoming Season 3 episodes, so bookmark this page for the latest details.

Is FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Series Streaming?

Yes - new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will be available to stream next-day on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream in their entirety on Hulu. Here’s the direct link to the series homepage, if you want to watch some episodes right now. If you don't want to watch online, here's a list of supported devices for the current Hulu app:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV (select models)

Apple TV (4th generation or later)

Chromecast

Echo Show

Fire Tablets

Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

iPhones and iPads

LG TV (select models)

Nintendo Switch

Mac and PC browsers/apps

PlayStation

Roku (select models)

Samsung TV (select models)

VIZIO SmartCast TVs

Xbox

Xfinity Flex Streaming TV Box

Xfinity X1 TV Boxes

Following the massive Disney/Fox merger in 2019, the branded "FX on Hulu" streaming vertical has been building out a robust collection of both exclusive original series and next-day streaming options, like What We Do in the Shadows.

If you don’t have Hulu, subscriptions start at $5.99/month (or 59.99/year), increasing from there for ad-free, live TV options, premium cable add-ons, and more. Alternatively, if you do a lot of streaming in your home, the Disney Bundle includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $13.99/month.

Is the What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Movie Streaming?

We’ve got good news and bad news. The What We Do in the Shadows movie is streaming online, but not through the most popular subscription streaming services. Right now, you’ll only find What We Do in the Shadows streaming free on Hoopla and Kanopy. However, if you're not familiar with those options, there might be more good news - if you’re reading this article, there’s a pretty good chance you can get access to both for free.

Hoopla and Kanopy are free streaming services provided to libraries and universities, which means that if there’s a library near you where you can sign up for a digital account - or if you’re a student - you are probably eligible to register and watch What We Do in the Shadows right now.

Is What We Do in the Shadows on Netflix, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime Video?

Neither What We Do in the Shadows (2014) or FX’s What We Do in the Shadows series are streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime Video.

However, if you don’t have Hulu, Kanopy, or Hoopla, you do have the option to purchase or rent either through most major VOD providers, including Amazon, AppleTV, and YouTube.

Has What We Do in the Shadows Been Renewed for Season 4?

Yes! FX officially renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a fourth season in August 2021, during the summer Television Critics Association press tour.

"Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Season 4 doesn’t have an official release date, but it is slated to premiere sometime in 2022.

Is Wellington Paranormal Streaming in the US?

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows isn’t the only spinoff series from Waititi and Clement’s film - the half-hour New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal is also set in the world of vampire satire, and it’s finally available to stream in the US.

HBO Max and The CW acquired the US streaming rights to Wellington Paranormal in March 2021. The series aired on The CW over the summer and is currently streaming free for all HBO Max subscribers. If you’ve got cable access to CW, you can also stream the series in the CW app.

