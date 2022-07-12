It's time to assume bat formation and fly to your TV or computer screens now that the vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows is coming back for its fourth season. After Season 4 was filmed back to back with Season 3, the cast and crew are ready to unveil the next anticipated season. The series follows a dysfunctional household of vampires living on Staten Island and navigating the modern world filled with humans and other supernatural beings. The gothic home includes former Ottoman Empire warrior Nandor (Kayvan Novak), a promiscuous married couple, Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), the off-putting energy vampire, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the human familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Being a spin-off of the original New Zealand-set film directed by and starring Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), the expansive and well-developed TV series has gotten exceptionally better with each season. With its amazing cast and writers, the show remains hilarious with the wacky shenanigans that its ensemble goes through. Even before its fourth season premiere, the show received a renewal for two more seasons, which only means the promise of more entertaining supernatural misadventures with this beloved vampire gang.

Before we can even imagine what Seasons 5 and 6 can potentially hold, here's all the information you need to watch the fourth season of this supernatural comedy.

Image via FX

Related:What Does Taika Waititi Do in the Shadows? Steal Props from ‘The Hobbit,’ Apparently

When and Where Can You Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 (And Is it on Streaming)?

Starting July 12, Season 4 will be airing on the FX channel at 10 pm EST with episodes being released every Tuesday. The series will also be available to stream on Hulu where the weekly episodes will drop a day after airing on the network. All three previous seasons are already available to stream on Hulu.

Watch the What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Trailer

The teaser trailer was first released by FX Network on June 4, 2022. It cuts to the chase already having the gang back together in a neon-lit nightclub dancing to the disco anthem "Rasputin" by Boney M. Even the newly-reborn Colin Robinson is shown on the dance floor and strapped to Laszlo. Besides his appearance, nothing else is spoiled or revealed about the season.

The official trailer followed on June 22, 2022, which provided more footage of the gang back together in the household. The main three vampires have their arcs revealed including Nandor's quest to find a romantic partner to settle down with, Nadja's ambitious plan to run a nightclub, and Laszlo's turn to fatherhood in order to raise and protect Baby Colin Robinson. Guillermo, of course, tags along with the group's shenanigans, and The Guide is also seen to still be working closely with the gang.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode Guide

The show's episodes will be released on a weekly basis starting July 12, which will kick off with two episodes back to back for the premiere. The rest of the episodes will release as scheduled below:

Episode 1: "Reunited" - July 12, 2022

Episode 2: "The Lamp" - July 12, 2022

Episode 3: "The Grand Reopening" - July 19, 2022

Episode 4: "The Night Market" - July 26, 2022

Episode 5: "Private School" - August 2, 2022

Episode 6: "Pine Barrens" - August 9, 2022

Episode 7: "Go Flip Yourself" - August 16, 2022

Episode 8: "Freddie" - August 23, 2022

Episode 9: "The Wedding" - August 30, 2022

Episode 10: "Memories" - September 6, 2022

Related:'What We Do In The Shadows': Kayvan Novak & Harvey Guillén On Season 3, Nandor's Search For Love, And Guillermo's New Power

How Did What We Do In the Shadows Season 3 End?

Image via FX

The third season ended on a bizarre and huge cliffhanger that left the group separated. The roommates decide to leave the household for a change after Colin Robinson passed away on his 100th birthday. Nandor makes plans to go travel to his homeland with Guillermo and finally fulfill his wish of turning him into a vampire. Meanwhile, Laszlo and Nadja decide to go to England after she receives a job opportunity with the Supreme Vampiric Council. Instead, Laszlo tricks Guillermo into being shipped over to England with Nadja, which means that Nandor is left waiting for him at the train station only to hop on by himself. The reason for Laszlo's change in plans is the shocking discovery that a baby with Colin Robinson's face emerged from the former energy vampire's corpse, meaning it could be a rebirth of their previously departed roommate. For a more detailed account, check out our What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 recap.

More Shows and Movies like What We Do In the Shadows That You Can Watch Now

Image via The CW

In recent years, there has been a growth and embracing of comedies with supernatural or horror-based stories. There's a certain appeal to subverting the horror genre into something comical and combining it with mundane concepts that What We Do in the Shadows absolutely nails. For more spooky laughs, you should check out the following shows:

Wellington Paranormal: One of the first TV spin-offs in the What We Do in the Shadows franchise, this show carries on the signature New Zealand dry humor as it follows Officer O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Officer Minogue (Mike Minogue). These characters first appeared in the film and were scene-stealing stars during their encounter with the original 3 vampires. From there, Clement, Paul Yates, and Waititi developed a sitcom where these two officers continue to investigate paranormal anomalies in the Wellington community that range from demonic possessions to witches. The series first aired in 2018 and recently finished this year in 2022 after four seasons.

Santa Clarita Diet: This Netflix series focuses on a suburban married couple, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant), who are real estate agents. All seems normal until Sheila experiences some health issues that shockingly reveal that she has died and become a zombie who craves human flesh. Upon learning this, Joel decides to help out his wife following her transformation, which leads them on an unpredictable and absurd journey. Created by Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted), the show took off with surprising success given its unhinged, gory humor and cultivated a big fan base. The show first premiered in 2017 but was sadly canceled after three seasons in 2019.

Ghosts: Friendly spirits bring the supernatural element to the CBS comedy series Ghosts. Based on the British series of the same name developed by the team of Horrible Histories, Ghosts follows the story of a married couple, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who move into a mansion that once belonged to a distant relative of Samantha's. Only upon moving in does she realize that the house is inhabited by an eclectic mix of ghosts from various backgrounds that only she can hear and see. From there, the couple learns to coexist with the ghouls and even befriend them. The show started airing in 2021 and recently received a renewal for a second season that is set to premiere in September 2022.