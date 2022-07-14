The murder-mystery Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this summer, and fans of the book the film is based on are eagerly awaiting getting to see this story brought to life on the big screen. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark, a young girl who grew up alone in the marshes of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Kya teaches herself to survive and makes a home for herself amongst the creatures of the marsh. The people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove shun Kya due to her wild upbringing and nickname her “The Marsh Girl”.

One person who does show her kindness is Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), an old friend of one of Kya’s siblings. The two fall in love and begin a romantic relationship, but Kya is once again left feeling abandoned when Tate leaves her to attend college. Kya later enters a relationship with Barkley Cove's star quarterback, Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), but she ultimately calls it off when she finds out Chase’s promises to marry her were all a lie. While she is out of town, Chase is found dead at the bottom of a fire tower. Kya then finds herself at the center of a murder investigation in a town full of people that seem determined to pin the crime on her.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the book of the same name by Delia Owens. The novel is one of the best selling books of recent times with over 12 million copies sold since its release in 2018. The film is directed by Olivia Newman with a screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild). Actress Reese Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Lauren Neustadter. Where the Crawdads Sing will be the fifth movie produced by Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, which focuses on creating TV and film projects that tell female-driven stories.

Principal photography for Where the Crawdads Sing took place in Louisiana throughout the spring and summer of 2021. Now, in 2022, the highly anticipated adaptation is finally headed to the theaters and here's how you can watch it.

Is Where the Crawdads Sing Available to Stream Online?

There won’t be an option to stream Where the Crawdads Sing when it premieres this week. This movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release, so you’ll need to head out to the movie theater in order to watch it. While there hasn’t been any specific announcements about Where the Crawdads Sing being available online yet, it is likely that the film will head to Netflix a few months after its theatrical run. In 2021, Netflix signed a deal with Sony to bring the company’s films to the popular streaming service. Uncharted, Sony’s film adaptation of the popular video game series starring Tom Holland, is set to be available on Netflix on July 15, about five months after its initial release. If Where the Crawdads Sing follows a similar schedule, we will likely see it make its way to Netflix around December 2022.

Will Where the Crawdads Sing Be in Theaters?

Where the Crawdads Sing will be released in theaters nationwide on July 15, 2022. Some theaters are offering early showings as early as Wednesday, July 13, so be sure to check what show times are available at your local theater. Tickets for Where the Crawdads Sing are available for purchase now.

Watch the Where the Crawdads Sing Trailer

On March 22, 2022, Sony Pictures released the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing. This first look at the movie shows Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya as she navigates living in a town that refuses to accept her. The trailer also offers a glimpse at Jojo Regina, who is making her feature film debut as young Kya. The trailer features an original song by Taylor Swift called "Carolina". Swift wrote the song specifically for the movie after falling in love with the book and said she “wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

More Hello Sunshine Projects You Can Watch Now

Image via Apple TV+

The Morning Show (2019-Present): Reese Witherspoon serves as both a producer and star of the Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show, which also features Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Aniston plays Alex Levy, a morning show host who is fighting to maintain her spot as one of the nation’s top news anchors after her co-host Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Alex later begins to feel threatened by her new co-host Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), a fiery field-reporter who is thrust into the limelight after a video of her involved in a heated confrontation goes viral. The Morning Show draws inspiration heavily from real-world topics, with Season 1 focusing on the #MeToo movement and Season 2 tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Both seasons are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Lucy in the Sky (2019): Lucy in the Sky stars Natalie Portman as Lucy Cola, an astronaut who is left feeling constricted by the confines of life on earth after an extraordinary trip to space. The film, directed and co-written by Noah Hawley, follows Lucy as she pushes herself to the brink, physically and psychologically, in order to be picked for an upcoming mission. Her behavior becomes increasingly erratic and Lucy begins making decisions that tear her life apart as she becomes completely consumed with the need to return to space. Though the movie is a work of fiction, it is loosely inspired by real-life NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak who flew aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 2006. Lucy in the Sky also stars Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, and Zazie Beetz. The film is available to stream with FuboTV.

Big Little Lies (2017-2019): The Emmy-award-winning series Big Little Lies was the first TV venture for Hello Sunshine. The hit HBO show stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley as three women living in Monterey, California, who forge a friendship when their children all attend the same school. The women confide in each other about the realities of parenting and marriage, and ultimately become tied together in a web of lies as they attempt to cover up a murder. Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this dark-comedy was originally billed as a limited series. However, the first set of episodes was so well-received that HBO decided to bring it back for a second season, which added Meryl Streep to the cast. Big Little Lies has a star-studded cast that also features Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgård. You can stream both seasons now on HBO Max.